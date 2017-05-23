Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 70)

Flat curves are terrible for many reasons, but they are also positive for… none. Flat curves just stink.

Readers get a test this week. Can you tell a mortgage REIT from the S&P 500? Oh, really? This should be fun.

In a testament to the market’s efficiency, many of those shares recovered about 3 to 4 hours later.

The yield curve continues to look like garbage. It’s less than 100 basis points, much like it was February 11th, 2016 when several mREITs fell over 9%.

Welcome to week 70.

There are several problems facing the mortgage REITs.

Let's run through the list and then we'll get deeper into the analysis:

The mREITs (and two ETFs)

The table is demonstrated below:

(NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:STWD) Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Market Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Spreads

7 to 1 10 to 2 2 to 1 10 to 7 Q4 2014 1.72 1.50 Q4 2014 0.42 0.20 Q1 2015 1.45 1.38 Q1 2015 0.30 0.23 Q2 2015 1.79 1.71 Q2 2015 0.36 0.28 Q3 2015 1.42 1.42 Q3 2015 0.31 0.31 Q4 2015 1.44 1.21 Q4 2015 0.41 0.18 4/1/2016 0.94 1.03 4/1/2016 0.14 0.23 7/1/2016 0.82 0.87 7/1/2016 0.14 0.19 9/30/2016 0.83 0.83 9/30/2016 0.18 0.18 10/28/2016 0.97 1.00 10/28/2016 0.20 0.23 11/29/2016 1.34 1.21 11/29/2016 0.31 0.18 12/16/2016 1.50 1.32 12/16/2016 0.37 0.19 12/23/2016 1.48 1.33 12/23/2016 0.35 0.20 12/30/2016 1.40 1.25 12/30/2016 0.35 0.20 1/6/2017 1.38 1.20 1/6/2017 0.37 0.19 1/13/2017 1.38 1.19 1/13/2017 0.39 0.20 1/20/2017 1.46 1.28 1/20/2017 0.38 0.20 1/27/2017 1.46 1.27 1/27/2017 0.40 0.21 2/3/2017 1.45 1.28 2/3/2017 0.39 0.22 2/10/2017 1.41 1.21 2/10/2017 0.39 0.19 2/17/2017 1.41 1.21 2/17/2017 0.39 0.19 2/24/2017 1.32 1.19 2/24/2017 0.32 0.19 3/3/2017 1.34 1.17 3/3/2017 0.34 0.17 3/10/2017 1.37 1.22 3/10/2017 0.33 0.18 3/17/2017 1.31 1.17 3/17/2017 0.33 0.19 3/22/2017 1.23 1.13 3/22/2017 0.28 0.18 3/28/2017 1.22 1.12 3/28/2017 0.27 0.17 4/7/2017 1.12 1.09 4/7/2017 0.21 0.18 4/13/2017 1.02 1.03 4/13/2017 0.18 0.19 4/21/2017 1.06 1.04 4/21/2017 0.21 0.19 4/28/2017 1.03 1.01 4/28/2017 0.21 0.19 5/5/2017 1.07 1.04 5/5/2017 0.22 0.19 5/12/2017 1.02 1.04 5/12/2017 0.18 0.20 5/22/2017 0.94 0.96 5/22/2017 0.17 0.19 Source: Data from Treasury Website

Flat Curve

So that curve looks pretty dreadful. It is downright terrible. This isn't simply a problem because of the whole "lend long, borrow short" nature of mortgage REITs. It isn't merely a problem because mREITs can't reasonably afford to hedge out all of their duration exposure. It isn't simply a case of flat curves signaling inversion and recession (which leads to lower price-to-book ratios).

Flat curves also stink because they produce a higher incentive for home owners to refinance out of adjustable-rate mortgages (which are still bought at a premium to book value) and into fixed-rate loans. The mortgage REIT holding the adjustable-rate security is stuck just eating the loss when the homeowner refinances.

In a nutshell, everything that could be bad about the situation is already there. Great time to give the mREITs a premium valuation.

Tell Me Why is SPY?

Do you know the returns for the S&P 500 off the top of your head well enough to pick out which line is SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY)? A few of you might.

Now place your bets on which of these mortgage REITs was running all adjustable-rate mortgages, which one was running agency RMBS, and which one was running credit sensitive CRE loans.

Got it?

Good.

Let's go over the results.

The yellow line is SPY.

Now which one has the credit sensitive CRE loans?

Okay, I have a confession, both red and blue were running that kind of portfolio. They were BXMT and SLD.

The green line is Annaly Capital Management, which is a mortgage REIT with an extremely diversified portfolio.

Ironic

Do you like how blue and red kind of showed correlation? One of those mREITs was trading at a massive premium to book and the other at a substantial discount.

Here is a chart with the names:

Why Is The Market Loving Mortgage REITs

Find a few investors who are very bullish on mortgage REITs and ask them these questions:

1. How can you predict the net interest income for future periods?

2. What is faking core EPS and how can you do it?

3. Where does premium amortization expense show up on the income statement?

You'll start to feel more concern when you see how little the bulls understand about the fundamentals.

To answer those questions in a few sentences so you know what to look for:

You can model cost of funds using the repo rate combined with the hedging ratio and the weighted average rate on swaps and then deduct it from interest income.

Here are 3 guides to faking core EPS:

The 5 minute guide to faking Core EPS

The longer guide to faking Core EPS

The second part of the longer guide to faking Core EPS

Or if you prefer, this is a very recent example where I called out a mortgage REIT for redesigning their portfolio strategy to fake core earnings.

For question 3, the answer is that it doesn't' show up on most income statements. Amortization of premiums is considered "above the line" and is deducted from cash coupon interest to reach "gross interest income". Consequently, the calculations all take place before the top line of the income statement.

Rating

I'll take one rating for this piece. Put me down as a bear on Five Oaks. Their price-to-book ratio has increased too much over the last several months and I think the pressures of being a very small company will make it more difficult for them to turn in great earnings. Combine the pressure of being a smaller company (operating expenses are higher relative to equity) with a flat yield curve and I see more risk than reward there. If they can raise some capital, I think things could start looking better afterwards.

Positions

My current positions (all long) are:

BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, CYS-B, CMO-E

I may initiate or close any positions in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, CMO-E, CYS-B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice.