Memorial Day Week And June Should Be Positive For Stocks

I was at the Money Show in Las Vegas last week, and all I can say is that I had to calm people down a bit. On Tuesday, I held my traditional “Bull vs. Bear” debate with Peter Schiff. Then I held a workshop in which I basically said what I say here each week: “Don’t sell in May or Go Away. Just invest smarter.”

But on Wednesday, while I was holding another workshop in Las Vegas, the bears seemed to be winning, as the stock market got rattled over the latest White House leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post of alleged tapes and documents that media critics imply could be used to impeach President Trump. Even though these tapes and documents have not been produced, the media is relishing in their power to disrupt Trump’s economic agenda and possibly impeach a sitting President that they clearly do not like.

The week as a whole wasn’t bad, with the S&P 500 down only 0.38%. For the month of May so far, the S&P 500 is down only 0.1%, so the validity of the “Sell in May and Go Away” strategy is still in doubt.

Some overseas stocks seemed to have “melted up,” even while the U.S. market corrected. What is happening essentially is a rapid flow of funds into the American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of select overseas stocks, causing some of these stocks to “melt up.” The number of ADRs has fallen in recent years, so as international and emerging markets have heated up, many ADRs have been benefitting, since many institutional investors prefer ADRs, which meet all the strict U.S. accounting and reporting standards. Essentially, stocks that attract persistent order imbalances, like ADRs, continue to melt up.

After the market’s major downdraft on Wednesday – in which the S&P 500 fell by 1.8% – I appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday morning, before the market opened. I said that Wednesday had created a good buying opportunity. Furthermore, I added that persistent buying pressure should return to the stock market during the week before the Memorial Day weekend, since the stock market likes to rally into long holiday weekends. Still, I reminded listeners, this market looks increasingly narrow so you have to use these dips to buy fundamentally good stocks, since the market generally rallies after these corrections.

Sure enough, the S&P 500 gained over 1% in the last two days of last week. I feel there are more gains yet to come. Furthermore, I expect June to be favorable toward small-stocks for the technical reasons I explained here last week. In addition, I see a strong market environment since bond yields remain unusually low and the “Goldilocks” economy – neither too hot nor too cold – persists.

Essentially, the stock market is a supply-and-demand equation. As corporate America continues to borrow in the bond market to buy back their outstanding shares, the amount of stock outstanding continues to shrink steadily. Stock buy-backs typically pick up in June after the first-quarter earnings announcement season is over. Wall Street would far rather buy shares than raise money with new stock offerings.

The steady “melt up” underneath many stocks has resulted in the lowest volatility in 24 years based on the CBOE’s VIX index. In the past, low volatility has sometimes preceded a correction, but even though the financial media is quoting a lot of bears to scare you, the truth of the matter is that the S&P 500’s dividend yield of 1.95% is higher than what you can earn on cash; and it is competitive to the after-tax income on high-taxed bonds, so investors seem to use any dips as buying opportunities! The 10-year Treasury bond yield is around 2.23% while the S&P 500’s dividend yield remains at 1.95%. Anytime the S&P 500 gets this close to the 10-year Treasury bond yield, it creates a buy signal for yield-oriented income investors.

The Latest Economic Indicators Point Toward a Rate Increase in June

We still have three weeks until the “data-dependent” Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) meets next, but on the weight of the latest economic releases, I’d say they are likely to raise rates in June.

On Tuesday, the Fed announced that industrial production rose 1% in April, well above the economists’ consensus estimate of a 0.5% rise. A 5% surge in auto production was partly responsible for the big gain, but excluding vehicle production, industrial production still rose at a very healthy 0.7% rate. Industrial production is now running at the fastest pace since February 2014. Additionally, industrial production has now risen for three consecutive months, which bodes well for overall economic growth. In the past 12 months, industrial production is up 2.2%, much of which occurred in the past three months.

Despite this good news, the U.S. market tanked on Wednesday. It’s almost as if nervous traders were looking for any excuse to sell. A New York Times political headline caused them to panic, but traders should realize that the stock market is fueled more by economic growth and earnings than politics.

On Thursday, the Conference Board announced that its leading economic index (LEI) rose 0.3% in April. Of the 10 LEI components, only building permits and stock prices were a drag on the index. The Leading Economic Indicators have risen every month this year, which bodes well for continued economic growth this year. It also indicates that the Federal Reserve will likely feel confident enough to raise rates in June.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.