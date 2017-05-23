OPEC And The New Power Base In Oil

This week the international oil cartel, OPEC will convene at their biannual meeting in Vienna. The oil market has traditionally paused and awaited the decision of the oil ministers when it comes to their policy for the coming six months. Late last November, OPEC policy reversed course. The ministers abandoned their policy of flooding the market with the energy commodity in response to the growing output of shale oil in the United States.

In June 2014, the price of oil was around $107 per barrel, but increasing production from the U.S. caused the price of oil to fall. OPEC, led by the world's leading producer Saudi Arabia, decided to increase production in an attempt to build market share by causing the price to fall below production cost in the U.S. However, the strategy failed, and the price of oil fell to $26.05 per barrel in February 2016. With the assistance of the Russians, the cartel announced the first production cut in nine years on November 30, 2016, and the price of oil rallied to above the $50 per barrel level.

In many ways, OPEC has become a toothless tiger in the oil market. The days of OPEC influence over the price of petroleum around the world has ended, and the biannual meeting has become a lot more predictable given the transfer of power from the cartel to the three leading producers in the world, two of which are not members of OPEC. The power base in the international oil market has shifted in dramatic fashion over past years.

The May 25 meeting in Vienna is a formality

Last year, a series of informal meetings with the Russians led OPEC to abandon its strategy of flooding the market with oil. The Russians met with the Saudis in Doha, Qatar in March 2016 and then with a wider audience of cartel members in Algeria in September which set the stage for a production cut. The Russians were the voice of reason and mediator when it came to bringing Saudi Arabia and Iran to a point where they could agree on a strategy that would lift the price of the energy commodity to a satisfactory level at $50 per barrel. The success of the Russian efforts in 2016 has put one of the world's leading producers in a position where they can influence the cartel.

A few weeks ago, the price of oil fell to the lowest level of 2017. Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, crude oil traded to $54.45 on the July NYMEX futures contract on April 12 and then proceeded to fall to lows of $44.13 on May 5. The move to the downside came as the OPEC ministers were considering their strategy for the upcoming meeting. While the official word out of the cartel was a belief (or at least hope) that the market is "rebalancing" at higher prices because of increasing global demand, the increase in U.S. shale production above the $50 level continues to be a depressing factor on the price of the energy commodity. The price of oil fell to its most recent low only 20 days before the OPEC meeting where the cartel would decide whether they will extend their production cut that commenced on January 1, 2017. It is likely that the meeting this week is nothing but a formality and the cartel will extend their current production quotas through, at least, the end of this year.

Russia and the Saudis already made the decision for the cartel

After oil had fallen to its recent lows, a statement from Saudi Arabia and Russia in support of extending the production cut through the balance of 2017 created a fait accompli for the rest of the oil ministers. Russia and the Saudis have already decided that anything short of an extension would damage their cash flow, so the OPEC meeting on May 25 has become a formality. The only chance for a surprise, in my opinion, will be if the members decide to extend the quotas into 2018. There are two reasons that could happen this week. First, the price of oil has recovered to over the $50 level after statements from the top two oil producing nations in the world. It is possible that an extension beyond the end of the year will exceed market expectations and cause the price of oil to rally towards the $60 per barrel level. Second, and perhaps more importantly, the Saudi IPO of Aramco (Private:ARMCO) will occur in 2018, and a stable price above $50 is necessary for an attractive IPO valuation. I believe that the most likely result of the meeting will be an extension to the end of this year and that the cartel will keep any quota plans for 2018 in their back pocket in case of another downside test later this year.

OPEC's power is a mirage

OPEC's power has become a mirage, but it has been that way for quite some time. Technological advances in oil production in the shale regions of the United States have vaulted the U.S. to a top position, and the nation now sits alongside the Russians and KSA when it comes to worldwide oil supplies. Last year's intervention into OPEC policy by Russia could be the final step in turning the cartel from a powerhouse to a toothless trade association. Meanwhile, the current trading range in oil is likely acceptable to most of the membership of the group of oil producing nations who power continues to decline.

The current trading range in oil fulfills the cartel's mission

OPEC's mission is to "coordinate and unify the petroleum policies of its Member Countries and ensure the stabilization of oil markets in order to secure an efficient, economic and regular supply of petroleum to consumers, a steady income to producers and a fair return on capital for those investing in the petroleum industry." $50 per barrel is almost double the price crude oil was trading at in February 2016, and while the members may fantasize about a return to the $100 per barrel level, the current price fulfills the cartel's mission. In 2017, the price has traded either side of the $50 pivot point for the energy commodity, and the volatility from June 2014 through late 2016 has given way to a stable price environment. Meanwhile, OPEC members produce a bit over 34 million barrels per day (BPD), around the same level that comes from the world's top three producing nations.

The world's three leading producing nations will determine the price for the future

Russia has put itself in a position of leading the cartel members around the world of international oil production by a leash since 2016. Many OPEC members have realized that the Russian mediation and intervention in production policy in 2016 led to a higher price. Meanwhile, the top three producing nations in the world have a daily output that is almost equal to the entire cartel membership combined. Political changes in 2016 have led to a desire to establish energy independence for the United States. The Trump administration has expressed support for the oil industry with fewer regulations on the environmental front. Additionally, the appointment of Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State highlights the importance of U.S. oil production. Secretary Tillerson has a long-standing excellent relationship with the Russians. Therefore, the chances are that two of the three world's leading oil producing nations will cooperate when it comes to the energy commodity. Additionally, while the Saudis may not be thrilled with all of the shale production coming out of the U.S. these days, the Kingdom relies on the U.S. for military protection in the region. It is likely that oil policy was a topic of conversation this past weekend in Riyadh as President Trump met with King Salman.

On May 25, this Thursday, OPEC will meet in Vienna, and they will inform the market that they intend to continue their production cut throughout the balance of this year. The price of July NYMEX oil futures closed at $51.13 per barrel on Monday, May 22 in a sign that the market already knows what the cartel will tell the market. The new power base in crude oil is in Moscow, Washington, and Riyadh with the Russians and U.S. in the driver's seat and the Saudis following their lead so they can maximize their upcoming 2018 IPO of Aramco.

$50 is likely to continue to be the sweet spot and pivot point for the price of crude oil following the OPEC meeting. However, if the cartel does decide to inform the markets of their intention to continue the quotas into 2018, we could see the price rise above the $55 per barrel level by the end of this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.