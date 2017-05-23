Buy The Chinese Shopify That Rose 200% This Year?

Analysts project massive growth; seven out of seven analysts state 'buy' or 'strong buy,' and estimates are very optimistic.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is a stock which has massive growth potential, and historical data to back it up. The company had its IPO in May 2015. While it initially slumped around 50%, the stock recovered in February 2015. Since then, the value grew 341%, fueled by excellent earnings reports and analyst optimism.

Investors should consider investing in this stock for a few reasons. Baozun's main selling point is its return data, greatly outperforming industry average in every category. The 1-year return was a staggering 289.41% and 1-month return was 44.60%. This growth is fueled by stellar earnings reports and analyst optimism. In addition, the company operates in an emerging market and does what the best businesses do; solve a problem consumers have.

However, the company also has several downsides. Baozun's revenue has declined at an average annualized rate of about 0% during the past five years. In addition, forward P/E is $18.86, while the stock closed at $21.69 Friday.

Company Background

Baozun is regularly called 'the Chinese Shopify.' Both Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Baozun operate similar businesses supplying tools to merchants in the e-commerce/brand building segment.

Founded early 2007, Baozun Inc. is a leading, digital and e-commerce service partner in China, helping brands and retailers build e-commerce success. It provides end-to-end services, including website design, development and hosting, IT infrastructure, customer service, warehousing and logistics services, as well as digital marketing. BZUN operates in China, and Chinese territories and has little competition.

Looking at statistics and financials, the majority are actually better than SHOP. The company has a "small" market-cap of $1.06B, which means the stock could be more volatile, but also has experienced massive growth. Baozun, founded in 2007, is already profitable in contrast to Shopify which is not. The price-to-sales ratio is 2.26, low for a growth stock. Shopify's is pretty high, at 18.36.

Quick statistics, via Stockflare.com

2017 Q1 Earnings Report

The company's 2017 Q1 earnings report posted solid growth in all sectors. "Our business continued to gain growth momentum with another strong quarter," stated Vincent Qiu, Chairman and CEO of Baozun. "We remain committed to finding more innovative ways to provide our brand partners with best-in-class e-commerce solutions to further reinforce our market leading position."

Financially, total net revenues were RMB 804.9 million (US$116.9 million), an increase of 20.5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders was RMB10.6 million (US$1.5 million), an increase of 157.4% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baozun ordinary shareholders was RMB 28.9 million (US$4.2 million), an increase of 104.0% year-over-year.

Operationally, Total Gross Merchandise Volume was RMB 2,974.4 million, an increase of 60.5% year-over-year. Distribution GMV was RMB 580.1 million, an increase of 7.2% year-over-year. Non-distribution GMV6 was RMB 2,394.3 million, an increase of 82.5% year-over-year. The company's number of brand partners increased to 136 as of March 31, 2017, from 116 as of March 31, 2016.

Baozun CFO Beck Chen was pleased with the Q1 earnings. "We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter of growth with GMV increasing by 60.5% year-over-year. We also saw our margins significantly improve along with non-GAAP net income which more than doubled when compared to the same period last year. We began migrating a portion of our media-related services business towards a more asset-light model during this quarter, which is expected to decrease risk and increase our working capital efficiency," he stated.

Analyst Opinions

F.A.S.T graph predictions for Baozun Inc.

According to Yahoo! Finance, five out of seven analysts rate BZUN a "buy," and two out of seven rate "strong buy." For the estimated EPS for 2017, consensus analyst estimates are 0.69, and for next year EPS is expected to almost double to 1.15. Revenue is expected to continue its upwards trend, this year growing 24.60% and next year growing 25.10%.

Recently, China Renaissance analyst Nicky Ge reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Baozun and raised his price target to $30 after the Q1 2017 report came in strong with revenue in line with consensus and bottom line non-GAAP earnings beating consensus by 8%.

The analyst stated, "we think there is margin improvement potential from fulfillment given that Baozun should use more economic express firms for relatively mid-tier brands." The new PT of $30 is up from $20 which implies a 28x/18x 2018/2019 E PE, according to Streetinsider.com.

Past Return and Future Growth

Perhaps one of BZUN's greatest selling points is its return values. According to Morningstar.com, 1-year return is 289.41%, YTD-return is 79.70%, 3-month is 45.08%, 1-month return is 44.60% and 1-week return is 8.56%. The company beats industry (Specialty Retail) and S&P 500 returns massively in every value except for 1-day return.

Trailing Total Returns BZUN, via Morningstar.com

BZUN is in an expanding market and is poised for future growth. By 2020, China's e-commerce market is forecast to be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany and France combined. According to a study by ECommerceNation, Chinese e-commerce market growth rate increased by 26.2%. E-commerce now represents 15.5% of total retail sales in the country. The e-commerce industry in China has generated ¥5.16 trillion in 2016, which represents twice the growth rate of the whole retail economy in China. BZUN takes advantage of this by providing sellers with the platform to harness this growth. As the economy and e-commerce sector grow in China, so will Baozun.

At a conference call about Q4 2016 results, BZUNs CEO stated, "We are investing heavily for future especially expanding the array and the sophistication of our services by innovating new products that can easily be customized for each brand partner."

Another interesting point for Baozun is that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) owns a lot of the company:

Owners Visualized, via Simplywall.st

The public companies section is in fact just Alibaba. In addition, the company is also included in many high growth mutual funds such as iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:IEMG), Matthews Asia Growth Fund (MUTF:MPACX) and Driehaus Emerging Markets Small Cap Gr (MUTF:DRESX).

Possible Risks

The main risk for this stock is volatility. Though the company recently passed into $1B market cap, it is still a small-cap stock, and had its IPO only two years ago. Also, operating in China has its own risks. While there is an emerging market and the country's GDP is expected to grow, the economy is highly regulated and sometimes unpredictable.

Some investors also feel that Baozun is overvalued, with a forward P/E of $18.86, and is trading at around $21. However, it has a strong balance sheet and earnings report which foreshadow the growth that it can achieve.

Conclusion

Wappinger Capital Research recommends a 'buy' at this time. The company is profitable, and has a strong earnings report of Q1. Analysts are optimistic, rating 'buy' and 'strong buy.' China Renaissance analyst, Nicky Ge, reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Baozun and raised his price target to $30 after the Q1 2017 report. Return data is amazing; Baozun posted a 1-year return of 289.41%, and a three-month return of 45.08%. Also, being situated in China's growing market will contribute to its long-term growth. This is a great growth stock to invest in now and reap the rewards later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BZUN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.