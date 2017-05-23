More Shoes To Drop From The Centipede

I think we've seen this movie before. I think it's reaching a point where it's of Watergate size and scale… It's a centipede that the shoe continues to drop. --Senator John McCain at the International Republican Institute's Freedom Awards, May 16, 2017

For the past two weeks, it almost feels that each day has been worse than the last for the embattled Trump administration, as a flood of leaks is painting the picture of a White House in chaos. I do not recall a day where there has not been a news alert buzz from my iPhone that has not given me pause. And it doesn't seem like this situation will get that much better as former FBI Director James Comey will testify before Congress after Memorial Day. The contents of his well-documented meetings with President Trump are likely to become public, sooner or later. If there are real tapes, this imbroglio will invariably escalate.

A week ago, I thought that comparing "Russiagate" to Watergate was premature, but so much has happened in the last seven days that it no longer seems so outlandish. What will next week bring?

Curiously, it is not the stock market that will tell us how this particular political scandal will rub off on the economic outlook, but it will likely be the bond market. The Treasury market sold off dramatically with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note touching 2.63% in December 2016. While the stock market has kept running with 1Q earnings up 13.6%, Treasury yields have been range-bound with a downside bias so far in 2017. The spike in Treasury yields after the election looks similar to the spike in Treasury yields during the "Taper Tantrum" in 2013, when the Federal Reserve's then-Chairman Ben Bernanke caused a similar violent reaction in the bond market. A "Trump Tantrum" in the Treasury market seems to be fizzling out much in the same way the Taper Tantrum did in 2014 after the initial spike in May 2013.

That the stock market has been ignoring this political drama is due to the fact that earnings have been good. But those first-quarter earnings reports have little to do with the Trump administration, which has been in office for only four months. If six months pass and nothing seems to get done on the infrastructure and tax fronts, I think that there will be some disappointed stock market investors as well as considerably lower Treasury yields. I would say that if the 10-year note declines below 2% and stays there, bond market investors would have thrown in the towel on the idea that the Trump policies would give a boost to the U.S. economy. In that case, the political distractions would have taken their toll.

Are We Seeing a Weak Dollar or a Strong Euro?

Another indicator of the evolution of the Trump economic agenda is the U.S. dollar, which has been under notable pressure in the past couple of months. With the dollar, Mr. Trump's political troubles are not the sole culprit but rather the positive political developments in the EU's heavy election cycle in 2017.

Since the euro accounts for 57.6% of the U.S. Dollar Index, the pro-EU outcomes of the elections in the Netherlands and France - and likely a pro-EU outcome in Germany, given recent local elections - the euro has "found a bid," as traders like to say. The euro closed last Friday at $1.1201, so one can characterize the fall in the Dollar Index is not so much a weak dollar as a stronger euro.

I do not think the dollar rally is done as the EU may end up having a bitter Brexit, which is not good for either the EU or the UK. I also believe that the chances of a 'hard' (overnight) devaluation of the Chinese yuan are multiples higher than the consensus estimates at present. The Chinese did devalue by 34% in December 1993 to deal with the issues of a nasty recession that they never officially admitted, but which did show in secondary (undoctored) economic indicators. Since I think the Chinese are headed for a hard economic landing, I think the likelihood that they will devalue to deal with the recession that they are headed into is very high. I would not be surprised to see an overnight devaluation of the USDCNY rate by 20%-40%. Such a devaluation would create a global deflationary tsunami pushing down U.S. Treasury yields and causing a dollar surge. Regrettably, it is hard to say whether this will happen in 2017 or 2018.

As to the Trump economic agenda, I think it will be delayed as former FBI director (now special counsel) Robert J. Mueller III completes his investigation. I think Director Mueller will be more meticulous and more expeditious than Ken Starr, the special counsel that began investigating the Clintons in 1994, an investigation which culminated with the December 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton. In my opinion, a career law enforcement official like Director Mueller would take charges like "obstruction of justice" very seriously; and if those are provable, the political soap opera we've been seeing is still in its very beginning.

