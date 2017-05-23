Transocean, A Look At Balance Sheet And Fundamentals

The offshore rig leasing industry has been suffering for almost two and a half years now. Back in 2014 predictions were for sharply rising demand for deepwater and ultra deepwater drillships by which to meet crude oil demand growth and dwindling supply in onshore reserves, much of which is held by national oil companies and are offlimits to international capital. Rig lessors responded by making order after order of ultra-modern, 5th and 6th generation drillships in the prominent shipyards of the world.

The narrative of ever-increasing demand never held up. While demand for crude continued to grow, it grew at a slower pace than many had expected. Also, and more importantly, supply from the shale continued to grow, and instead of OPEC cutting supply to keep prices up, OPEC countries instead declined to cut its production in fears that it was giving shale a 'free pass.'

That lead to the oil price crash of 2014-2015, and it has hurt offshore drilling among others, and also has lead to a growing number of bankruptcies in 2016 and in this year. Just last month Seadrill LTD (NYSE:SDRL), perhaps one of the more levered of offshore lessors, announced it would extend its restructuring talks another three months, and that the likely result would be "minimal recovery" for shareholders. The restructuring talks may well end with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

As for Seadrill, I stopped recommending it way back in early 2015. What about some of the less-levered names in this space? Are they now in danger as well? This article takes a look at Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) fundamentals, its balance sheet and where I think the overall industry is going in this year and next.

Revenue drifting downward

Courtesy of Transocean Investor Relations.

Like all other offshore lessors, Transocean's revenue has continued to drop quarter-after-quarter as its old contracts have rolled off. As that happened, Transocean has either had to stack those rigs or accept a much-reduced dayrates, hence the lower revenue.

Is Transocean still profitable? It is, but minimally so. In the first quarter 2017, for example, cash flow from operations was $181 million, so Transocean is still able to generate a profit. That's an important factor, but as you can see from the chart above, Transocean does need some kind of recovery in dayrates.

Management is bullish on a recovery in dayrates. In the latest conference call they cited "pockets of demand" in the most economical areas of deepwater drilling. Due to cost reductions from the supermajor oil companies (which are some of the biggest investors in deepwater drilling), drilling economics in much of the deepwater has improved to the point where a lot of drilling makes sense at $50.

Courtesy of Transocean Investor Relations.

It is true that costs for deepwater drilling have come way down since 2014, not least due to the much lower dayrates which lessors have been forced to accept. But to conclude from this that dayrates are going to recover is another matter, becuase such an assumption ignores the fact that there is still an oversupply of drillships, and that shale production is actually retracing its declines thanks to rising rig counts in the Permian Basin.

The above chart shows how some deepwater basins are more economical than shale basins. That might be true, but I have a difficult time believing that onshore shale drilling costs are going to increase by much, which is what management is implying here. I wouldn't count on economics in the shale getting worse. If recent history is any guide, it's only going to get better.

Still in good shape

For this reason I am less bullish about offshore drilling prospects, and I believe that only a significant drop in supply could bring about what Transocean and other lessors need. In the meantime, however, Transocean remains well-suited for this environment. Let me show you why.

Data by Morningstar.

Over the next two years Transocean only has about $1.5 billion or so in maturities. Chances are management will elect to roll over some of that debt, and pay some of that debt off. Thankfully Transocean is more than well prepared for more hardship. The company has over $3 billion in cash and another $3 billion on a revolving line of credit. While Transocean's credit rating may (or may not) take a hit over the next 18 months, it's hard to envision any instance where Transocean will face anywhere near the difficulties Seadrill is now facing.

The bottom could be coming

As I said, the bottom will take a substantial reduction in drillship supply. Could the Seadrill restructuring be the catalyst that brings this about? I think it's possible, depending upon where that company's assets wind up. However, right now it is far too early to say.

For that reason I continue not to recommend Transocean or any other major offshore lessor. Transocean is well-equipped for this environment, at least relative to many others. However, I do not recommend buying this stock until we see enough of a drop in rig supply. There has been some scrapping, but I'd like to see more in the form of a liquidation or something similarly newsworthy.

