Starbucks: Interview On Mobile Order

I thought it would be helpful to gain further insight into how this issue and the company's response is playing out through an exclusive interview.

Both management and analysts focused on Mobile Order & App related questions on the last earnings call.

Mobile Order & App is an important long-term initiative for Starbucks, with a lot of well-documented issues in the shorter term.

Starbucks (SBUX) management team has made it clear that they want to expand on mobile orders despite the near-term challenges. In fact, the word "mobile" was used two dozen times during the company's latest earnings call. Despite near-term challenges, Mobile Order & Pay is a very important initiative for the company.

Why is Mobile Order & Pay important to SBUX investors?

Three reasons:

1. It has the potential to improve customer experience

Yes; that's not exactly how it's working out right now. I get it. Every innovation has its hiccups. Ask Elon Musk what he thins of Model X launch, and he'll tell you two words: sleeping bag. Once the company irons out the app's wrinkles, however, it can dramatically cut down the wait time for customers. This could lead to a better customer experience, higher customer loyalty, higher comparable store sales, more profits, and so on.

2. It has the potential to increase revenue per employee

SBUX Revenue Per Employee (Annual) data by YCharts

As the above graph shows, the company's revenue per employee, a measure of operating efficiency, has rebounded strongly following the Great Recession, but has stagnated for the last four years.

There are numerous other benefits, especially around customer loyalty and personalized marketing, but these are difficult to quantify. The important thing for investors is to note the tremendous potential of the company's Mobile Order & App initiative, and correctly gauge how it's doing, how it's evolving, and what the management needs to do in order to move that tremendous potential to actual results. Therefore I decided to interview a highly rated Starbucks store manager to get a fresh update on what the company has been up to to fix its problems.

----------

When did Starbucks start offering Mobile Order & Pay at your store?

Our store started using the service a little more than a year ago, but consumer adoption really picked up in 2017 due to word of mouth and promotion by the company.

What do costumers tell you about Mobile Orders?

Customer response is mostly positive. Sometimes it becomes an issue when customers who order in store think those who order through the mobile app jump them ahead of them, which is not true. In those situations, we explain to the customer how the process works. Generally customers understand and apologize, but there was one instance where the customer refused to believe us!

Approximately what percent of total orders have come through Mobile Orders at your store?

When the service was first launched about a year ago, it was at about one-third of all orders, but it has recently increased to over half of all orders.

[This answer is in-line with management's comment on the last earnings call that "by the end of Q2, approximately 1,800 of our U.S. company operated stores were experiencing 20% or more of peak transactions from Mobile Order & Pay."]

What do your employees tell you about Mobile Orders?

Employees hate it, including myself.

Ordering ahead can be convenient for the customer, but Mobile Order was definitely not designed with the barista in mind.

For example, lattes take a very significant amount of time to make, so if a customer orders 10 lattes through Mobile Order before coming to the store, meaning they don't see that we may already have a line in store, as opposed to an in-store customer who is able to see that, the Mobile Order customer can quickly get frustrated after they arrive and realize that they still have to wait for their lattes.

If a customer is in line, they see how busy the store is, so in-store customers are relatively more understanding during peak times.

I can count with one hand how many times an in-store customer walked out because we were busy.

Whereas Mobile Order customers are usually quick to tell us how they are short on time, ask for a refund, and walk out in frustration.

What is Starbucks doing to resolve the problems caused by Mobile Orders?

We now schedule one additional person during peak times to stand by the Mobile Order drop-off station and hand out drinks.

The dedicated employee keeps an eye on who walks in the store for a Mobile Order so that person is helped right away, makes sure everything in the order is accounted for, and this certainly helps.

It has alleviated the problem.

Is there anything else the company is doing at this point?

No, so far this is the only step the company has taken to alleviate the Mobile Order backlog. The issue is primarily concentrated during peak hours (i.e. 7:30 am to 9:00 am).

What do you think should be done?

They should give us a way to let the Mobile Order customer know that their order is ready.

An estimated time, which is usually too short, I guess because the company does not want to tell the customer that their order will take ten minutes, is not enough.

[Management commented on the last earnings call that "a digital notification to a customer's mobile app when their order is ready" may resolve this issue.]

What else can you tell me about Mobile Orders?

Custom orders through the Mobile Order app can sometimes become a problem and cause confusion between the customer and the barista. Such confusion is easily avoidable for in-store orders, but not so much for orders that come through the Mobile Order app.

This is not the biggest problem we have, but hopefully this will get better as customers get used to Mobile Orders.

[Management has not yet addressed this issue.]

What do you think of the company's plans to dedicate one of the stores at headquarters to just mobile orders?

That would be amazing, that would solve a lot of our problems.

The number of orders we get during peak times has dramatically increased, since more than half of our transactions are now mobile orders. That way, the customers in line would also have a better experience because they don't see the Mobile Orders that are coming through the little ticket machine.

----------

Bottom Line: Mobile Order is an important initiative for the company with potential to further increase customer loyalty, revenue per employee, and comparable store sales. After my interview with the store manager and other employees, however, it became clear that the company still needs to resolve the frustrating Mobile Order backlog issues with the company's "partners" in mind. Senior leadership may be well served by soliciting feedback from its employees in addition to considering customer experience.

