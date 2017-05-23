Yamana Gold: What To Do Now

I break down Yamana's quarter and what to do with the stock now.

The company reported strong production and operating cash flow but was not free cash flow positive in Q1 due to high sustaining capex and interest expenses.

Yamana Gold has reported its first quarter 2017 financial results and recently monetized some shares it holds in Brio Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) has reported its first-quarter 2017 financial results and announced an increase in its full-year production guidance, as well as government approval of its Canadian Malartic extension project. Despite some positive news this quarter, I am still taking a bearish stance on the stock, as I'll explain below.

AUY data by YCharts

For some background: I previously said it was time to sell Yamana when shares traded at $3.36 per share back in February, following what I felt was a poor full-year 2016 earnings report.

In that article, I also said a lack of catalysts in 2017 and a high debt balance will continue to weigh on shares. Yamana's forward guidance also leaves a bit to be desired, as the company is forecasting only a slight increase in gold production through 2019 (although silver production should rise significantly). That turned out to be the right call as Yamana shares have underperformed the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and most of its peers since then.

Q1 earnings are in and Yamana reported strong production and slightly lower cash costs. The company says it produced 257,533 ounces of gold, 215,647 ounces from its operating mines and 41,886 ounces through its 79.3% ownership in Brio Gold (its Brazilian gold mines which were spun-off into a new company).

All-in sustaining costs came in at $936 per gold ounce produced, up from $787 per ounce a year ago. The company saw particularly strong results from its Chapada mine, which saw its costs fall by 33% to $462 per pound.

However, costs rose at the majority of Yamana's mines and this was another unprofitable quarter as the miner reported -$23.1 million in free cash flow, despite producing $117.2 million in operating cash flow.

The company also reported a net loss of $5.9 million or ($.01) per share. This was pretty disappointing as average realized gold prices rose from $1,189 to $1,220 per ounce, realized copper prices rose from $2.14 to $2.57 per pound, and realized silver prices rose from $14.94 to $17.29 per ounce.

Yamana is making some progress reducing debt, but it hasn't been enough in my opinion. The company still has $1.595 billion in long-term debt, compared to $105.9 million in cash, as of March 31, 2017. This includes $110.1 million which is due in 2018 and $218.1 million due in 2019.

Yamana Gold is expected the second half of this year to perform better than the first as production should rise. This should allow the company to produce free cash flow and repay some of its debt.

Still, I think investors should focus on other gold miners instead as I expect the stock's underperformance to continue. I don't see any near-term catalysts for the stock. While rising gold prices may provide share price support, the same can be said for any other gold miner.

Out of the senior gold producers (1-2+ million ounces a year) I recommend Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), and out of the mid-tier producers I like Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF). My other top picks for 2017 can be found here and you can find a list of my holdings here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF, KLGDF, CAGDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.