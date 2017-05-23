$2,000 Handle For Bitcoin - The Financial Drone

On Monday, May 22 the price of Bitcoin traded to an all-time high at just under $2300. Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, which means that it is a digit means of exchange. Encryption techniques regulate the generation of units currency and transfer funds independent of a central bank, monetary authority or supranational financial institution.

Bitcoin burst upon the financial scene with little fanfare in 2010. Since then, status quo bankers and governments have not embraced the cryptocurrency, but many have expressed interest and even acceptance of the blockchain technology that serves as the accounting system for Bitcoin. Just this month, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States, under the leadership of Chairman Christopher Giancarlo, has opened LabCFTC which is a financial technology initiative. One of the core components of LabCFTC is distributed ledger technology which is synonymous with the blockchain operations innovations that are the result of Bitcoin's emergence on the financial scene.

While blockchain is attracting lots of interest amongst central bankers, regulators, and businesses around the world, Bitcoin has quietly climbed to a lofty level, and the asset is now the best performing asset of 2017 and since 2010.

Bitcoin is the best performing asset in 2017

Bitcoin has not only been the most volatile asset of 2017; it is the best performer of the year. Bitcoin closed 2016 at $968.23 and traded to a high of $2289.21 on Monday, May 22. The increase of over 136% in fewer than six months has been extraordinary. There are many reasons for the ascent of Bitcoin, and the price action could turn out to further classify the asset.

A thin but active market creates questions about the cryptocurrency

Last year, the CFTC determined that Bitcoin is more of a commodity than a currency. Commodities tend to be more volatile than most other asset classes, and Bitcoin seems to fit that bill. However, devotees of Bitcoin would argue that it is the only true currency in the world today. Currencies typically trade at lower volatilities than equities, debt instruments, and commodities. The flow of capital into the less volatile markets serves to temper price variance. Markets that suffer from limited liquidity tend to be most volatile. When it comes to Bitcoin, the thin nature of the market means that herds of buyers or sellers can drive prices appreciably higher or lower. Over the course of 2017, the herd has been buying without abandon leading to an all-time high on Monday.

Until Bitcoin burst on the scene, many considered precious metals like gold and silver the only pan-global currency instruments or means of exchange. Central banks and monetary authorities around the world have validated the precious metals as they are the biggest holders of gold on earth. As the world's most influential holders of gold, the central banks have the ability to influence the prices of precious metals through buying and selling operations in the market. However, those who argue for the need for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies point to the lack of governmental participation in the market. Many governments are coming around to realize that Bitcoin is more than a short-term fad phenomenon. However, most are embracing blockchain rather than the currency or asset value of the Bitcoin itself. One of the problems that Bitcoin continues to face is that it is far too volatile to become an accepted currency instrument. However, in countries that have closed economies like Russia, China, and India, Bitcoin is fast becoming the best way for people to move assets and wealth outside of the reach of government intervention. Meanwhile, for as many people around the world who are looking at Bitcoin as the future currency in a digital world, many more view it as a vehicle for illegitimate businesses or a giant Ponzi scheme.

Many see bitcoin as a Ponzi scheme

Since Bitcoin flies below the radar of all governments and lives in a cyber world that transcends borders, laws and governmental conventions, it is the perfect transaction tool for the drug and arms dealers and those operating in illegal businesses around the world. The hacking of computers using ransomware holds users hostage when their files are under attack. Last year, I foolishly opened what looked like a familiar email only to find that my files were locked down and the key was available for payment to the hackers. The directions for payment to unlock my files called for the untraceable currency, Bitcoin. I was lucky to have a backup for my computer, but others have found it necessary to enter the Bitcoin market for the first time to pay a ransom.

Each time I write on Bitcoin, I get comments saying that the cryptocurrency is a Ponzi scheme. In my last article on Bitcoin published on May 10, I wrote that "Bitcoin is now rich man's gold, for now." At the time it was trading at a $490 premium to the yellow metal. In the comments on that piece someone wrote, "No, it is Ponzi's best invention ever." Twelve days after the publication of that piece, the cryptocurrency traded to over a $1000 premium to the price of gold.

An investment of $100 in 2010 resulted in untold riches

To put the ascent of Bitcoin into perspective, an investment of $100 in 2010 would have made anyone with the foresight a fortune today. In 2010, Bitcoin was trading at 6 cents, and $100 bought 1666.67 Bitcoins. At $2289 that $100 investment was worth over $3.8 million on Monday and by the time this article goes to publication the chances are it will be worth a lot more or a lot less. However, the interest in Bitcoin will only increase based on the price appreciation because nothing attracts investors and traders like a winner.

A rejection of traditional currency markets

Bitcoin is the biggest winner of the year, and since 2010 there have been no assets out there that have offered an investor even a comparable return. Bitcoin is much more than an asset that has exploded in value; it is a statement on the role of traditional means of exchange in our world. The illegitimate world is using Bitcoin, and legitimate businesses are accepting payment in Bitcoin these days. Bitcoin is a disruptive technology, and its price action tells us that it is working.

It seems to be that the price began to take off to the upside when the world began to embrace blockchain technology. The operations behind Bitcoin seem to have validated the asset, and the asset is validating the novel operations system. I have no idea how high this asset can go over the coming days, weeks, months and years. A move from 6 cents to almost $2300 in less than eight years is mind blowing. Can Bitcoin drop $1000 tomorrow? It absolutely can. However, if the trend is any indicator of the future performance the chances are that Bitcoin will undergo a split to make a single unit more affordable which will likely attract more investors and interest. The market cap of under $36 billion and rising is getting to a point where it is becoming more than just an interesting side attraction. Governments and central banks around the world are likely to begin to address this market in a serious fashion. A $2000 plus handle for Bitcoin is an amazing achievement. Right now, the cryptocurrency has appreciated to a level where governments could conceivably pull back on the reigns of this runaway bull which I believe is the biggest risk facing the asset. Bitcoin is like a financial drone driven only by bids and offers in a market that floats around in cyberspace. Governments would love to get their hands around this asset, but the question is, do they have the ability? In many ways, left on its own, Bitcoin is a bigger threat to status quo economic and political systems around the world than many other challenges nations currently face.

For months I have been trying to figure out if Bitcoin is a currency a commodity or some other kind of asset. I have decided that Bitcoin is just what it is, and the name is perhaps the best label because its returns and volatility put it in a class by itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.