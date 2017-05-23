Uber Freight - Looking To Tap Into The Truck Brokerage Market

This remains to be seen as larger well-established players continue to invest in technology to grow their businesses.

Other load matching companies have been operating for some time, so Uber is not the early market-mover in this field.

Source: Google Images

Review

Uber (Private:UBER) announced this past week that the company's new freight service, Uber Freight was now available for customers. For those not familiar with the service, think eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), but rather than buyers and sellers of physical goods, Uber Freight provides a marketplace for shippers and carriers to transport physical goods.

One of the core marketing aspects of Uber Freight's service is the truck driver lifestyle improvement. The video of the product, displays a truck driver (and his dog) using the smartphone application to book shipments, traveling across the great U.S. By having a more efficient load matching platform, the truck driver and his dog are able to have a more relaxing/peaceful experience enjoying the natural beauties as they trek across the country.

Another important selling point of the application is having transparency regarding the payment for transporting a shipment. Additionally, Uber Freight offers fee-free payment within 7 days. Truck drivers are able to see their shipment options, book which shipment they prefer, and get instant confirmation.

Source: Google Images

Some readers may remember that Uber recently acquired Ottomotto last year for $680 million. Otto's technology was applied to a Budweiser tractor as show in the picture above, for a 120-mile shipment which was driven for the majority of the duration with no driver.

The discussion on autonomous vehicles has risen to a heightened level, and the freight industry has been a hot topic in these discussions. Despite the eager anticipation for driverless trucks in the near-term, Uber's initial commercial foray into the trucking industry is being led by the Uber Freight load matching application.

The word "disruption" gets thrown around anywhere these days, but Uber is best known for being a disruptor for the passenger vehicle ride-sharing market. For trucking market load matching, Uber Freight is actually late to the game. Other companies including Transfix, Convoy and Trucker Path, among others have provided this service for a few years already. The value of load boards and freight rate transparency has been something the industry has been looking to improve for some time.

The difference with Uber Freight, is that the service is part of a much bigger overarching company in Uber, which has had no problems raising capital, and is expected to undertake an IPO at some point in the near-term. The company has had its challenges related to autonomous progress including issues with the California Department of Motor Vehicles and the Waymo lawsuit, alleging that Uber used technology taken from Waymo to develop autonomous vehicles.

Challenges aside, Uber's market penetration and resulting scale has given the company the ability to access substantial capital to invest in new services like Uber Freight. This differentiator is what has anyone interested in the trucking industry on the alert. Whether or not Uber Freight can truly disrupt the trucking brokerage market still remains to be seen.

For investors, when I think about the truck brokerage market, the first two companies that come to mind are CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) and Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR). After that, it is a hodgepodge of additional companies offering brokerage services. This ranges from United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) recent acquisition of Coyote Logistics, to JB Hunt Transport's (NASDAQ:JBHT) rapidly expanding integrated capacity solutions service.

When it comes to scale and growth, CH Robinson is not easily rivaled. The company witnessed 18 million shipments in 2016, up 6.5 percent from the 16.9 million shipments in 2015. When it comes to payments, the company offers payment upon receipt of proof of delivery. Contract carriers also have the option of receiving payment with 48 hours of receipt of proof of delivery in exchange for a discount, including the offer of in-trip cash advances.

When it comes to a load matching marketplace and freight rates, CH Robinson's recent acquisition of Freightquote for a stronger e-commerce presence and the company's Freightview targeting small- to medium-sized business (SMB) provide a comprehensive suite of options fitting into the company's transportation management system (TMS).

Freightview is directly competitive with Uber Freight. Uber has made it clear that the company is focused on the SMB market as many larger carriers have their own internal systems as their owned and leased fleet capacities are fairly substantial in some cases, especially for the top ten carriers.

Landstar System has similarly been investing into and developing its technology platforms for its brokerage services. In addition to technology investments, the company believes that it has the largest fleet of truckload independent contractors by exclusive lease arrangements. For 2016, both CH Robinson and Landstar System generated north of $10 billion in purchased transportation. Excluding Landstar System, the remaining public truckload peers generated close to $5 billion in asset-light brokerage services.

With the proliferation of big data, the cloud, smartphone applications, etc., larger public truckload companies are taking notice to either internally develop or acquire companies offering these types of services. Don't get me wrong, the trucking industry is still reliant on phones, fax machines and paper-logs for hours of service (HOS). If not for recent federal mandates for electronic logging devices (ELDs), the industry may not have shifted from paper to devices in the cab.

The key here is that Uber Freight may be a tipping point where the industry does begin to take technology more seriously in order to remain competitive for both the near term, and long term.

Summary

Both CH Robinson and Landstar System have witnessed solid volume growth over the past few years. Landstar System's most recent first quarter for 2017 witnessed an increase greater than 10 percent for its loads from last year. Both companies have built their business models with key tailored services for SMBs. The brokerage market itself is distinguished through matching loads for smaller shippers and carriers.

Uber Freight's entry into this market is both good and bad. It is good as advances in technology will create greater efficiencies and benefits for both shippers and carriers. It is bad as not all brokerage models which exist today will be around for the long-term.

We cannot know for certain who the big winners and losers will be today. But investors should look for further investments into technology for brokerage businesses. Leading asset-based companies may end up as major winners as the ELD mandate plays out over the next couple of years, and load matching marketplaces continue to proliferate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBHT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.