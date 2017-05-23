Prospect Capital: I'm Reducing Risk

After Prospect Capital's most recent earnings, I've become more aware of the risk posed to my position because of insufficient dividend coverage.

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) latest earnings miss made me realize the company is not quite as stable as I had recently thought. Just when it appeared the company was back on solid footing, management reported a lackluster quarter. You don't have to go far into the report to see this quarter's dividend was not covered.

But, enter stage left four declared (future) dividends. All is still well, you might say.

The problem is we have seen this before, and the end result has not been pretty for the stock or for a portfolio. What opened my eyes to this was BDC Buzz's great visual look at where the company - and dividend - is headed.

Some say a picture is worth a thousand words, but I'm in a strategy mindset to say a picture could save a thousand dollars.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Author BDC Buzz)

Not only does management have to turn the company around on a dime (perhaps with a dime?), but it needs to re-maintain that level without any hiccups. Each hiccup is another dip into the spillback reserve, and the spillback had been cut short due to some tax loss realization in the prior quarter. Case in point - there isn't any wiggle room left; it's do or die for coverage.

With no coverage left and dividends declared at the same rate for the next four months, management has to nail $0.25 in net income per share for the next two quarters after not having covered the dividend for the last three quarters. I'm not liking the odds or the track record of management to be fully invested.

And this is where my risk-off strategy comes in.

Having held through the last dividend cut, I had to really work not only at getting my position balanced through dollar cost averaging, but also at making up for lost monthly income by adding enough shares to bring me back to prior dividend income levels. The strategy paid off, but it took almost two years to work out, only to bring me to today where shareholders are potentially facing a repeat situation. But not this time - or I should say, not with this amount on the table.

Instead, I've worked to reduce my risk of a cut by selling half of my position. Sure, I've reduced my dividend income by half (as far as PSEC income is concerned), but I've reduced my capital risk also, should a cut materialize. And if it comes, you can be sure the stock will take a massive hit just as it did the last time.

PSEC data by YCharts

For those who waited it out, the stock regained much of those losses. The problem, however, is it has never regained all of its losses over the course of the last several years.

PSEC data by YCharts

With a potential cut coming toward the end of this year, the stock will take another hit only to recover a percentage of where it once stood. I'm not willing to keep a full position in PSEC, where the risk now outweighs the reward. My potential long-term strategy is to re-buy shares after the dust settles in order to keep my cost basis lower and further reduce capital risk (return to the same share amount at lower cost). However, I'm not set on this and will be happy to continue on with the other half of my shares only.

At this stage, though, I've determined a dividend cut is not something I want to put my portfolio through again. By reducing my stake to half, I've lowered the risk posed to my capital. I've also reduced my monthly dividend income, but I'm more interested in putting my cash to work in less volatile, better-managed businesses. Perhaps I won't replace the dividend income, but instead find a growth stock that can work for me through direct capital appreciation.

Either way, Prospect Capital is not looking healthy going into the second half of this year. Should management turn around the low income and cover the dividend, great - my remaining shares partake in the upside. But, should underperformance continue, my once full position will no longer be pulling down my portfolio as it suffers the consequences of management's poor performance.

