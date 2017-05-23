Identifying Risk In BDCs - The Apollo Example

Is the cutting gene in its DNA? How can one tell? What metrics can one use to predict forward cuts?

This was the third dividend cut since having its first cut in Q1-09 and a second cut in Q1-12.

Nobody is holding a gun to your head telling you that you have to buy high yield mortgage REITs, or high yield Master Limited Partnerships, or Business Development Companies. Right?

You are one of the white sheep of your family. You worked hard, earned adequately and saved for retirement. And going by the old formulas - you saved enough. But you did not save enough to be pushed into a world where bond yields are this dang low. If you are going to do the right thing - and leave something behind to a younger spouse and a few grand kids with parents too stressed to be assured that they are adequately saving for college or even a reliable car when they turn 16 . . . then you need to pry some yield out of your retirement savings in the here and now - instead of spending that nest egg down.

Everybody seems to get their share of problems. It could be health care cost for you or a family member. You could be a part of the sandwich generation with older and younger relatives needing financial assistance. Or you could be concerned about outliving your own savings. Whatever the cause, you are being nudged towards buying income producing equities as bond substitutes in this low yield environment.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the nest egg eating snakes while capturing some much needed income. The first in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs". This article is on Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV). It has had three dividend cuts since 2008. That negative history results in AINV having close to a 10% yield on a recently cut dividend. Is that dividend safe for now? Are you being compensated for the risks? How can one tell if it is still risky? I will take you through the last several earnings releases - show the 23 point check list of assess the quality of AINV's income - show the relative valuations for the sector - and present my assessment of AINV.

AINV Reports Noisy Q1-17

On 5/19/17 Apollo reported NII (Net Investment Income) that beat the consensus analyst projection and NII was higher than the dividend. But the projections were low - the dividend was recently cut - Q1-17 NII was well below the amount reported in Q1-16. Apollo's NAV (Net Asset Value per share) fell again. The last twelve month NAV change is -7.42% while the sector average is -0.41%. AINV has slightly high non-accruals - so markdowns were expected. Relatively risky Payment-In-Kind income is too high of a percentage of Total Investment Income - but that percentage decreased. The percentage of the portfolio in structured products is too high - and the percentage increased.

There should be good news in the falling PWAY (or Portfolio Weighted Average Yield). But that good change is not showing up in better portfolio company Debt/EBITDAs or interest coverage ratios. AINV's debt is falling without producing much of a fall in interest expense.

At the 5/18/17 closing price, AINV sold at a 9.42% yield compared to a 10.3% PWAY. The yield to PWAY spread is right at sector average. The Price/NAV of 95% is just under my sector average of 98%.

Earnings Estimate from Yahoo Finance before the release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 13 12 13 13 Avg. Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.66 0.66 Low Estimate 0.15 0.15 0.62 0.63 High Estimate 0.18 0.19 0.69 0.72 Year Ago EPS 0.20 0.16 0.83 0.66

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year (2017) Next Year (2018) No. of Analysts 9 8 9 9 Avg. Estimate 68.94M 70.66M 282.49M 282.12M Low Estimate 66.90M 67.60M 280.40M 273.30M High Estimate 74.60M 75.55M 288.16M 300.03M Year Ago Sales 85.33M 76.47M 379.75M 282.49M

My spreadsheets on the earnings metrics:

__Apollo_Investment_Corporation__ Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Q2-2013 Realized & Unrealized Gains -29.238 -25.062 1.577 -78.150 -68.015 -73.863 -51.308 -44.596 -63.800 -77.742 -23.721 11.085 20.293 54.395 26.839 -33.563 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share - $0.1329 - $0.1138 $0.0070 - $0.3459 - $0.2976 - $0.3190 - $0.2175 - $0.1884 - $0.2695 - $0.3284 - $0.1002 $0.0468 $0.0857 $0.2298 $0.1134 - $0.1418

AINV has reported negative gains in 11 out of the last 16 quarters. The best of the BDCs report positive gains about 50% of the time. So the AINV record is ugly, but there are records worse than this. The $0.13/share lost on negative gains in the portfolio almost echoes the (6.86 - 6.74) $0.12/share lost in NAV.

Apollo_Investment_Corp Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Q3-2013 Q2-2013 Fee or other Income 1.568 0.936 0.349 1.769 4.425 0.747 2.898 3.538 1.134 4.596 4.395 2.362 2.691 3.396 2.255 4.514 Total Income 66.296 68.071 69.026 76.469 85.335 94.325 98.420 101.666 102.115 110.026 118.910 102.580 96.405 94.561 93.708 96.673 Fee Income % of TII 2.36% 1.38% 0.51% 2.31% 5.18% 0.79% 2.94% 3.48% 1.11% 4.18% 3.70% 2.30% 2.79% 3.59% 2.41% 4.67% Prepayment + accelerated OID 4.500 0.600 3.400 5.100 0.100 0.300 4.500 8.000 6.700 9.300 21.900 6.100 5.500 2.500 9.000 7.800 Pre + Fee Dollars 6.068 1.536 3.749 6.869 4.525 1.047 7.398 11.538 7.834 13.896 26.295 8.462 8.191 5.896 11.255 12.314 Pre + Fee % of TII 9.15% 2.26% 5.43% 8.98% 5.30% 1.11% 7.89% 11.35% 7.67% 12.63% 22.11% 8.25% 8.66% 6.23% 12.01% 12.74%

Q1-17 contained (68.071 - 66.296) $1.775 million less in TII compared to Q4-16. There is almost always a dip. The dip was $8.990 million in 2016 and $7.991 million in 2015. TII was relatively strong due to good numbers in prepayment fees generated.

_Apollo_Investment_Corporation__ Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-2016 Q2-2016 Q1-2016 Q4-2015 Q3-2015 Q2-2015 Q1-2015 Q4-2014 Q3-2014 Q2-2014 Q1-2014 Q4-2013 Total investment income 66.296 68.071 69.026 76.469 85.335 94.325 98.420 101.666 102.115 110.026 118.910 102.580 94.561 94.561 Net investment income 37.290 36.352 39.537 36.064 44.618 48.091 49.561 50.986 52.071 56.662 65.688 53.201 49.683 49.683 Billions in Investments @ fair value 2.317 2.526 2.549 2.618 2.917 3.069 3.194 3.314 3.350 3.514 3.665 3.645 3.479 3.184 Wt Av Share Count 219.932* 220.169 223.835 225.941 228.5* 231.537 235.873 236.741 236.741 236.741 236.741 236.741 236.741 224.741 TII/share $0.3014 $0.3092 $0.3084 $0.3384 $0.3734 $0.4074 $0.4173 $0.4294 $0.4313 $0.4647 $0.5023 $0.4333 $0.3994 $0.4207 NII/share $0.1696 $0.1651 $0.1766 $0.1596 $0.1953 $0.2077 $0.2101 $0.2154 $0.2199 $0.2393 $0.2775 $0.2247 $0.2097 $0.2211 Div/share $0.15 $0.15 $0.15 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 $0.20 NAV/share $6.74 $6.86 $6.95 $6.90 $7.28 $7.56 $7.83 $8.01 $8.18 $8.43 $8.72 $8.74 $8.67 $8.57 Wt Av Yield 10.3% 10.9% 11.0% 11.0% 11.0% 11.4% 11.6% 11.5% 11.2% 11.1% 11.0% 11.1% 11.1% 11.4% NII/TII ratio 56.2% 53.4% 57.3% 47.2% 52.3% 51.0% 50.4% 50.2% 51.0% 51.5% 55.2% 51.9% Non-accrual @ Fair Value 3.0% 2.6% 3.9% 4.5% 4.2% 2.5% 2.2% 0.4% 0.1% 0.3% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% 0.4% Non-accrual @ Cost 7.0% 8.2% 11.1% 11.8% 8.4% 6.0% 4.7% 2.5% 1.3% 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% Portfolio Company Leverage 5.5x 5.7x 5.5x 5.4x 5.4x 5.5x 5.7x 5.6x 5.6x 5.8x 5.4x 5.4x Portfolio Company Int Coverage 2.5x 2.5x 2.6x 2.8x 2.7x 2.7x 2.9x 2.9x 2.6x 2.5x 2.5x 2.3x Portfolio % in Structured Products 7.2% 9.0% 12.0% 12.0% 11.0% 11.0% 13.0% 12.0% 11.0% 10.0% 9.0% 8.0% 6.0% 7.0% Portfolio % in Oil and Gas loans 6.6% 9.4% 9.7% 11.6% 11.9% 12.9% 15.0% 16.0% 13.9% 13.6% 13.2% 13.1% 11.8% 12.9% PIK income capitalized 10.603 1.639 17.594 3.553 (8.265) 12.358 21.147 15.596 5.359 8.619 5.513 11.545 Total PIK income "earned" 7.020 8.600 6.180 6.364 14.931 10.238 6.832 8.077 12.370 7.097 7.798 6.827 * I did not find the Q1-16 & Q1-17 weighted average share count. I averaged the ending count from Q1 with the average count from Q4

When announcing the last dividend cut, Apollo committed to cutting portfolio risk. This is already showing up in reduced portfolio percentages held in Oil and Gas loans and Structured Products. (CLOs - or Collateralized loan obligations - earned a bad reputation in the credit crisis - which resulted in the need for a new name to call those investments.) Given the temporary drop in portfolio size, AINV did a good job in just generating enough money to cover the dividend. While the degree of coverage is adequate, the dividend is too freshly cut to have NII that is only "adequate".

Apollo_Investment_Corp Q1-2017 Q4-2016 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 848.449 1,003.958 1,014.794 1,098.977 1,327.610 1,384.719 1,370.163 1,390.890 1,498.759 1,588.653 1,557.472 1,571.018 1,372.261 Debt/share 3.8580 4.5599 4.5337 4.8640 5.8101 5.9805 5.8089 5.8752 6.3308 6.7105 6.5788 6.6360 5.7965 Debt/share to NAV 57.24% 66.47% 65.23% 70.49% 79.81% 79.11% 74.19% 73.34% 77.39% 79.60% 75.44% 75.93% 66.86% Interest expense 14.061 14.473 14.438 16.793 17.315 19.335 21.764 22.436 21.166 20.315 18.946 18.902 17.965 Interest expense/share 0.0639 0.0657 0.0645 0.0743 0.0758 0.0835 0.0923 0.0948 0.0894 0.0858 0.0800 0.0798 0.0759 Interest expense/TII 21.21% 21.26% 20.92% 21.96% 20.29% 20.50% 22.11% 22.07% 20.67% 18.46% 15.93% 18.43% 19.00% Annualized Int exp/Debt 6.63% 5.77% 5.69% 6.11% 5.22% 5.59% 6.35% 6.45% 5.65% 5.12% 4.87% 4.81% 5.24% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 367 bps 513 bps 531 bps 489 bps 578 bps 581 bps 525 bps 505 bps 555 bps 598 bps 613 bps 629 bps 586 bps

The 57.24% Debt/NAV ratio shows that an atypically low amount of leverage was used in Q1-17. Lower leverage is lower risk - so this is a good thing. But Apollo projects to have the ratio back around 75% before long.

The problem showing up in this data is the high interest expense. For example, Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) pays only in the mid to high 4s for its interest expense. TPG Specialty Lending frequently has quarterly expenses in the 3s. A company faces strong headwinds in its path to be a good BDC when the cost of debt is relatively high.

The 23 point check-list summary:

( 1) Well covered dividend - AINV has a pass.

( 2) Rising NAV - AINV is a fail with a -7.42% LTM NAV change. But AINV had an energy loan problem - and that problem is getting smaller.

( 3) A BDC with a lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - AINV has an incomplete. It is headed in the right direction.

( 4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. Terrible performance in 2012 and 2015 - but better than average in most years.

( 5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. AINV is a fail due to its performance in Q2-16 and Q3-16. The last two quarter have been good.

( 6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). AINV is a fail with a 6.63% average cost.

( 7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Incomplete due to changing portfolio size.

( 8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. Fail.

( 9) BDCs with close to the same PWAY - the fellow 10-11% PWAY stocks - yield 9.85% compared to AINV's 9.58%. But is the AINV PWAY headed lower - where the average for 9-10% BDCs is 8.45%?

(10) BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage - or the "less than 93% dividend/NII ratio" BDCs - yield 8.77% compared to AINV's 9.58%.

(11) BDCs with close to the same NAV trend have ugly numbers.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. Pass.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. At 57.24% leverage is at least temporarily low.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. Passes with a superior record.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". AINV has negative gains in 10 out of the last 11 quarters. This is a big Fail.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs. Not that applicable.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Yes to both. Transparency is excellent for a long period of time.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Transparency on this is good for a long period of time.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Pass.

(20) Secondary offerings below NAV. Share count has been stable.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. The current ratio is 7.2% - but the publicly expressed intention is to get this lower. Grade = incomplete.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. With $7.020 million out of TII of $66.296 million - the percentage is 10.59% - and this is a big fail.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. Grade = small fail while potentially on the path to correction.

Showing the math on Point 7:

Total Investment Income Calculation

Metric Fee Income ---------- Interest Income ---------- Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 4.555 2,317 million times .103 / 4 64.218 Fee income is both volatile and a key TII component - causing the NII/TII ratio to also be volatile

Net Investment Income Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula average for last year TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 53.5% .535 times 64.218 34.357 / 219.932 $0.1562/share Apollo has already increased its portfolio size. It has a goal of getting leverage (debt/NAV) between 60% and 70% - thus my projection could be low - but the PWAY should also fall. The consensus analyst 2018 TII projection/quarter is (273.78 / 4) 68.445 million and NII projection is ($0.65 / 4) $0.1625/share/quarter.

Showing the numbers for point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- AINV Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.28 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.20 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 NII/share 0.21 0.19 0.22 0.19 0.21 0.25 0.21 0.22 0.22 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.20 0.16 0.18 0.17 0.17 NAV 8.55 8.30 8.45 8.14 8.27 8.16 8.30 8.57 8.67 8.74 8.72 8.43 8.18 8.01 7.83 7.56 7.28 6.90 6.95 6.86 6.74 Dividend/NAV 13.1 9.6 9.5 9.8 9.7 9.8 9.6 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.2 9.5 9.8 10.0 10.2 10.6 11.0 11.6 8.6 8.7 8.9 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 11.9 11.9 11.6 11.3 11.4 11.1 11.1 11.0 11.1 11.2 11.5 11.6 11.4 11.0 11.0 11.0 10.9 10.3 TII/Portfolio 10.9 11.3 13.0 12.5 12.2 12.3 12.3 12.3 11.7 11.7 10.8 10.8 11.4

The first dividend cut in Q2-12 was at the start of my data collection - and well before I began collecting data on the PWAY. One can still see that the Dividend/NAV ratio in the last quarter of the 28 cent dividend was dangerously high. As long as the Dividend/NAV ratio stayed in the mid 9s, the 20 cent dividend was safe. In Q4-14, the NAV began to fall - and fall at a fast pace. The NII/share did not fall below the dividend until Q2-16 - which may mean that you did not know the NII was bad until after the dividend cut for Q3 was announced.

The PWAY is falling and the Dividend/NAV ratio is rising. AINV is still going in the wrong direction on these key metrics.

Reaching a conclusion

AINV fails or has an incomplete on (2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 15, 21, 22, 23) 10 of the 23 points. Buying a BDC with this terrible NAV trend is like trying to catch a falling knife. AINV is morphing towards safety, but it is not that close to arriving at safety.

And what would be a fair yield when arriving at safety? Price appreciation that results in a yield close to 8%. This would place the yield in the same neighborhood as Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD), Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) and TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). But there is a boat load of improvement that needs to happen first - and such improvement is far from certain.

I purchased my shares in AINV in early 2014 when the CLO percentage was smaller and the Oil and Gas holding were not that large. As Oil and Gas loans started to get in potential trouble with falling energy prices, AINV saw an opportunity and purchased more. AINV became "riskier" at a pace so fast that I could not track it. And as a result, I was behind the curve in giving it downgrades. The price was falling faster than I could downgrade - so it always looked like a bargain. My experience with AINV is one of the reasons I now use an extensive risk assessment system. I do not want to get caught behind the curve again.

AINV is a good stock to keep on your radar. I would not call it a buy until I see much more improvement on a large number of problem metrics.

