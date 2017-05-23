Is Valero Energy Undervalued?

I discuss Valero's earnings, the stock's dividend and potential dividend increases, and give my thoughts on the current share price.

Valero Energy: What To Do Now

VLO data by YCharts

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) is one of the world's largest independent refiners. Previously, I called the stock a buy at $58.26 per share back in October of 2016 and I own the stock at an average cost basis of around $53 per share. It continues to be one of my favorite energy stocks following its first quarter earnings and the announcement of a $.70 per share quarterly dividend.

For some background: the stock has advanced 15.4% over the past year, but shares still carry a high yield of 4.4%. The dividend has grown now for six consecutive years and the payout ratio is currently under 58%, according to Dividend.com, which makes it an attractive stock for income or dividend growth investors.

In Q1, it was a pretty decent quarter for Valero. Earnings highlights include net income of $305 million, or $.68 per share, compared to $495 million, or $1.05 per share in Q1 2016. Valero generated strong net cash flows of $837 million which covered its growth and sustaining capital expenditures of $641 million.

While the earnings declined compared to last year, Valero did beat its earnings estimates for the quarter by $.08 per share, while its refining margins increased to $8.14 per barrel from $7.66 per barrel. Revenue of $21.8 billion also beat estimates of $20.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Valero continues to buyback shares of its stock, repurchasing 4.7 million shares for $314 million in Q1. The company currently has 451 million shares outstanding, down by 20 million from last year. Share buybacks should continue to boost the stock price and provide a floor for shares.

Including dividends, the company returned $629 million to shareholders in Q1, and it is targeting a 75% payout of adjusted net income in dividends and share buybacks, so Valero is clearly committed to shareholder returns.

Valero's balance sheet is pretty strong. While Valero has $8.5 billion in total debt, it also boasts $4.5 billion in cash and temporary investments. The company's debt to capital ratio is a reasonable 24%.

Earnings estimates for Valero range from $4.05 to $6.32 per share for 2017. The stock currently has a P/E of 14.07 and trades at a forward P/E of approximately 11 to 12 if you use the mid-range of 2017 earnings estimates.

I think the stock is still a good value here and the odds of future dividend increases are strong based on Valero's earnings estimates, its strong balance sheet, commitment to shareholders and its low payout ratio.

While I'm not planning on adding to my position here, I continue to hold shares and re-invest the dividends. I'll look to buy more shares if the stock falls below $60. Besides Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE:EPD), this is my favorite energy stock to own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO, PSX, EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.