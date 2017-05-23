Positive Clinical Results Ahead For Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Fundamentals are strong as NUPLAZID sales ramp up and value of rich pipeline realized.

Despite meeting first-quarter consensus estimates on revenue, shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) slipped on the market on May 10. Sales of NUPLAZID rose 27.5 percent sequentially. The market had clearly hoped the company would shop for a buyer. The stock now must trade on the fundamentals for its key drug.

Acadia's Michael Yang alluded to a bigger likelihood of the company making acquisitions than on the company itself getting acquired. Building on its success in launching NUPLAZID to market, Acadia will grow by developing drugs in neurology, movement disorder specialists, and high-volume neurologist. The company's growth is hardly certain in the short-term. Management did not give any guidance on top line revenue. Until the company establishes a take on and discontinuation rates, Acadia will not know how its revenue will grow in the quarters ahead.

The company's primary focus is growing NUPLAZID sales. Small initiatives like a 14-day free trial will have no material impact on gross-to-net pricing. But in the first quarter, new prescriptions grew, as did repeat prescribers.

Strong product pipeline

Acadia is pursuing five other potential indications for pimavanserin. The company already reported positive Phase II data for its -019 Study last year in December. It expects the FDA will move the program into Phase III in the second half period of this year. On its conference call, the company touted the uniqueness of the drug and expressed confidence in its commercial viability:

We believe the unique pharmacological profile of pimavanserin that preferentially targets 5-HT2A receptors, together with the significant antipsychotic efficacy were now observed in clinical studies in three diseases states, that is Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis and schizophrenia that, together, these seems to provide a strong rationale for pursuing pimavanserin in these additional CNS indications where we have very significant unmet needs.

Markets are ignoring the progress of the drug. Year-to-date, shares of Acadia are underperforming the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:IBB):

Acadia may potentially report extension indications for NUPLAZID. The ongoing clinical trials started late last year. It will take between two years to 2.5 years before the company reports the outcome. Investors will need to wait until late 2018 at the earliest before it posts the results.

Outlook

Acadia forecast R&D expenses will reach $30 million in the second quarter. SG&A expenses will range from $60 - $70 million. Assuming a revenue exit multiple of between 12 times and 13.5 times on a 5-year DCF Revenue Exit Model, Acadia's fair value is around $30 a share.

Source: finbox.io (Click the link to get free interactive access to the model)

With $469 million in cash on hand, Acadia is not likely to issues shares or sell debt to raise money.

Takeaway

Investors bid up shares of Acadia in hopes of a buyout, but the biotech sector is out of favor. Companies that have an approved key product are slumping on the markets. Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) is rolling out Trulance, but the stock is now down 45% from highs. Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) launched Cabometyx last year and reported a nearly seven-fold Y/Y growth in sales. Its stock is down 22 percent from yearly highs.

Acadia has strong fundamentals that the market is now ignoring. Investors should weather the storm by resisting the urge to sell the stock at this time. When the company reports clinical results later this year, it may give the stock a much-needed boost.

