New Residential Investment: Call Rights Accounting

There is no accurate way of valuing these call rights, which is why they are correctly reported at cost.

I believe call rights are reported at cost, which means they could be worth a lot more in the future.

If call rights are being marked to market by the company, they should only be worth $337,000.

Yesterday, I wrote a piece questioning why New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) stock was trading at a sizable premium over its book value (currently 1.15x). Many readers pointed out that I was not counting the call rights the company holds. According to one reader, they could be worth as much as $12.05/share. If that is true, the stock is a steal at these prices. However, I believe these call rights are indeed correctly accounted for on the balance sheet in the most appropriate way.

On The Balance Sheet

There are two ways for the company to account for the call rights: it can either treat the derivative as a separate asset, or it can bundle them with the associated loans. I couldn't find a definitive answer to this question, but for the sake of finding excess value, the answer isn't that important. We only need to know whether the call option is accounted for in some way on the balance sheet. New Residential's portfolio of investments is reflected on the balance sheet, so if the call rights are lumped together with the associated loans, then they are being accounted for.

While the call rights could be lumped together with the bonds, New Residential also lists call rights as a separate entry under "Other Assets."

(Source: 2017 Q1 10-Q)

It's unclear to me whether this entry is all-encompassing (i.e., some call rights may still be blended with the bonds), but in any case, we know the call rights are on the balance sheet somewhere.

Valuation Method

Next, we have to decide whether the number on the balance sheet makes sense. The company discloses that derivatives are marked to market; however, I believe the opacity of the call rights means they are not categorized as a marked-to-market asset, as defined by the company.

(Source: 2016 10-K)

But in the event that they are, any argument about the call rights having value is moot anyway, as they are only valued at $337,000 as of Q1.

It is likely that the call rights are recorded at cost, as suggested by the table below:

(Source: 2016 10-K)

As both loans and call rights would be reported at cost, it makes no difference to us whether the call rights are combined with the loans or are completely separated and reported under Other Assets. The key question to ask now is whether the cost method is the right way to account for the call rights. I believe the answer is "yes."

Because the value of the call rights depend on a plethora of factors (e.g., prepayments, value of collateral, etc.), I do not believe these call rights can be accurately valued. Certainly they could generate value, as the company actually made $27 million in Q1 from the call rights, but due to the various uncertainties, the value of these rights are highly unpredictable. Now they are not worth a negative amount, but marking them to market - which would really just amount to a guess, in my opinion - without explicit guidance from the management would be committing a valuation sin similar to that committed by Enron (i.e., mark-to-model). Finally, any gains are included in the interest income anyway, so any benefit would be reflected on the income statement over time.

Conclusion

I believe the call rights are being recorded at cost on the balance sheet, meaning the book value of the stock is not deflated. While the call rights could be worth a lot more than cost, their value cannot be accurately calculated, which is why any benefit is recognized on the income statement as any opportunity to capture income arises. I believe it is highly dangerous for investors to mark up the value of the call rights, as there are simply not enough useful data to make a call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.