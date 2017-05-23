Ford: Keep Your Eyes Wide Open

The management is saying that they will innovate for the future, but it sounds like a gimmick to push the stock up.

Mark Fields, who led the company to record profits, is being let go for the sake of "innovation."

When WSJ reported that Ford (NYSE:F) was planning job cuts last week I was going to say that Ford's management was doing the right thing by preparing the company for the inevitable downturn in the auto industry (read Ford Will Get More Expensive). I like a management team that understands that a business is not a charity and that profit comes first. However, given the shocking announcement on Monday, I believe that Ford's uncertainty has increased substantially. I believe that the new CEO James Hackett and the Ford family has no intention of running a tight ship despite a slowdown in vehicle sales. Given this, I believe that shareholders need to keep their eyes peeled as more news develop.

Time To Be "Innovative"

After reading Bill Ford's introduction at the news conference, it is clear to me that the way forward will be "innovation." Some relevant quotes:

What that's done, of course, is to put us financially in a great position so that we can chart the future that Jim and I envision Ford to have. Well, if you think about the trends that are coming at us, things like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, deep learning, we need to have a point of view on all of these things and not only a point of view, but a plan to either integrate them into our business, to help us drive our business, or a thoughtful reason as to why we don't think that's a right reason at the time. The good news is we're starting from a very, very solid platform that Mark has delivered us in terms of earnings and cash flow so that we have the wherewithal to create this kind of future I'm talking about.

I'm sorry Bill, but "things like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, robotics, deep learning" should not be the priority of a manufacturing company. When you make a highly commoditized product, cost is key. Innovation certainly has its place, but cost and profitability should always be first. The average consumer today isn't vying for a car that can do their laundry, they want a comfortable car that gets them from point A to point B at a reasonable price - that's it!

By sacrificing a razor sharp focus on profitability, shareholders can kiss the stock's "cheapness" goodbye.

Innovation Drives Stock Price?

While it wasn't mentioned explicitly, it was very much implied that the aforementioned "innovation" will help the stock price. When asked about how Ford plans to address investors' frustration about the stock price, James went on to talk about 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and being "transformative."

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was mentioned during the conference as well, with James stating that Ford doesn't "have to cede that [referring to mobility] to anybody, Tesla, any of them. It's our right to win there. And so I'd love that challenge because I know how to do that."

Ironically, I believe that chasing innovation for innovation's sake will only make the stock suffer over the long term. While innovating for the future sounds like a nice long-term plan, it's actually incredibly short-sighted to use it as a tool to drive the stock price. There may be a wide valuation gap between Tesla and Ford, but that doesn't mean there is anything wrong with Ford itself. Management must realize that the market can stay irrational for a long time, and trying to chase a trend for short-term gains under the guise of a long-term plan, in my opinion, is not good move.

And let's be clear, Ford will never be Tesla. By promising immense profitability years down the line, Tesla has access to essentially limitless capital to fuel growth without the need to show a profit today. Ford doesn't have that luxury. Ford has serious investors that actually care about cash flow and are not in the stock to be a part of a new paradigm. Furthermore, a lot of Tesla's draw is the cult following of Elon Musk, the man that can do no wrong. I seriously doubt that Ford as a company could achieve the same status even if it managed to "out innovate" Tesla.

Bottom Line

Change is coming to Ford, and I don't like it. Instead of focusing on profitability, the new Ford will likely be innovating in areas that are not core to Ford. As a manufacturer, efficiency and cost should be the company's priority. Monday's news conference gives me no confidence that money will be spent in the right place. Instead, I get the picture that the management will be throwing cash at a nonexistent problem just so that investors can see that Ford can be "cool" just like Tesla in order that the stock can hopefully catch up. Ironically, I believe that such a move will only cause the stock to suffer over the long run as the company loses sight of its core competencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.