A Fully Covered 12.4% Yield With Growth Potential For An Even Higher 2018 Payout

The recent pullback in the midstream sector motivated me to take a closer look at American Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:AMID). Is the 12.4% sustainable? The yield on AMID has gotten even juicier since leading high yield author Rida Morwa profiled it in this recent article. Respected author Long Player also called AMID a "bargain" in his recent article.

Is AMID a high yield value play or a value trap? Surprisingly, I found that not only was the generous distribution (investors will receive a K-1) fully covered for 2017, but increasing cash flow could support capital gains and an even larger distribution in 2018. This article presents the top 11 reasons income investors should consider AMID. See the "what are the risks" section to understand why investors have such as gloomy outlook on an issue with such bright prospects.

1. 2017 distribution is fully covered

As per guidance provided in the Q1 2017 earnings report, 2017 distribution coverage will be 1.1X to 1.2X. Note that this guidance (as per conference call) does NOT include any additional support that may be provided by the general partner.

The Partnership expects 2017 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $190 million to $205 million with the mid-point up approximately 52% from 2016. Non-acquisition growth capital spending is expected to be in the range of $65 million to $85 million with maintenance capital in the range of $12 million to $16 million. Annualized distribution coverage is expected to be in the range of 1.1 to 1.2 times."

2. The midstream sector is a dynamic growth area

The dynamic US oil and natural gas sector has been revitalized. Advances in fracking and other innovative technologies are driving far lower production costs and higher domestic production. President Trump has appointed more industry-friendly regulators. Production growth requires an equally dynamic midstream sector. More pipelines, processing plants, offshore platform and storage terminals are needed. AMID is experiencing very rapid growth as it helps to provide this necessary midstream infrastructure.

3. Alignment of general partner interests

General partner Arclight owns 50% of AMID, so their interests are closely aligned with unit holders. There are other indications that Arclight is acting in good faith. There is a $25 million support agreement related to the JPEP merger. In addition to that agreement, $10 million will be refunded by Arclight due to unexpectedly weak (warm weather) JPEP propane sales.

In the JPEP merger, Arclight accepted a lower price for their JPEP shares than independent shareholders. Arclight has accepted PIK (Payment in kind) interested on preferred stocks to help finance some asset drop-downs. Most significantly, Arclight has provided AMID with some high quality assets such as the Delta House (see item #6) stake.

4. Strong liquidity

Strong liquidity is always an important consideration for income investors. On 3/20/2017, AMID announced that their bank credit line had been expanded to $900 million providing over $275 million of liquidity. This provides AMID with the flexibility to fund some growth projects using debt rather than selling equity at unfavorable prices.

5. Higher 2018 cash flow likely from a rebound in propane

Q1 is the biggest seasonal quarter for the propane business acquired in the JPEP merger. Very weak Q1 2017 propane results are included in the 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Assuming a return to more average winter weather in Q1 2018, cash flow and dividend coverage will increase.

6. The party continues at Delta House

AMID owns a 20.1% share of the Delta House floating production system. Delta House has been a huge success and is already operating at its rated capacity. However, based on the Q1 earnings report (see page #2), we should still expect some further increases in production volumes. This will contribute to stronger 2018 results:

Delta House is continuing to perform their nameplate capacity as a result of strong performance by the producers behind Delta House. We're also seeing new volumes from other producers connected to both Destin and Okeanos pipelines, demonstrating that offshore activity is not abating in this current price environment. Our outlook for continued volume increases for 2017 is positive based on the activity level we are seeing in the deepwater areas."

7. Higher 2018 cash flow from offshore gathering system

More natural gas volume is being added to offshore pipelines in 2017. 2018 will start off at a higher throughput than the 2017 average, resulting in higher 2018 cash flow. As per the Q1 2017 conference call:

We're also seeing new volumes from other producers connected to both Destin and Okeanos pipelines, demonstrating that offshore activity is not abating in this current price environment. Our outlook for continued volume increases for 2017 is positive based on the activity level we are seeing in the deepwater areas."

8. Higher 2018 cash flow from onshore pipelines

A new pipeline has been added, and unused capacity is being filled for existing pipelines. 2018 revenues and cash flow should compare favorably to 2017 numbers. From the Q1 earnings report:

We started flowing gas on the new Midla-Natchez pipeline, which is a 12-inch line that extends 55 miles from Winnsboro, Louisiana to Natchez, Mississippi with a capacity to deliver over 50,000 dekatherms per day....in addition to complaining the Natchez line, our onshore team was successful in securing multiple contract extensions on Alatenn and our MLGT system that will increase our earnings from these systems. These two assets will have contracts that ramp up to provide more than $7 million of incremental revenue by 2020.

Cash flow growth will also continue in 2018 for the Silver Dollar pipeline. As CEO Lynn Bourdon commented on the Q1 2017 conference call:

What's harder to tell with that is it's hard to know exactly what those producers are really going to deliver on a 2017 basis versus what they're looking for from a 2018, 2019 basis. So if you think about time frames out that far, I think it's possible to think about volumes being double what they are on the system right now."

9. Higher 2018 cash flow from asphalt terminal segment

Additional capacity is being added that will support higher cash flow from this segment in 2018. As per page #3 of the Q1 conference call:

And development activity continues at a very strong rate at our Harvey facility where we have entered into a new long-term agreement as well as extended existing agreements out to 2020 with the key existing customer that supports a significant increase in our asphalt storage capabilities. We're also making progress on contracts to underwrite the new 1.3 million barrel expansion we announced last quarter. We fully expect to install at least 300,000 barrels of the new capacity as well as receive the permits for construction of our new fifty foot draft dock by year end."

10. Fixed contracts limit exposure to commodity prices

As per its January 2017 investor presentation (see page #4), AMID derived 92% of its gross margin from fee based and fixed-margin contracts. Stability is very important to income investors. AMID's focus on fixed contracts compared very favorably to peers including DCP Midstream (DPC) at 72%, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) at 63%, Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:MEP) at 54% and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) at 51%.

11. AMID is much cheaper than larger midstream peers

AMID is substantially cheaper as compared to a larger midstream peers such as Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). AMID has midpoint distributable cash flow guidance (see item #1) for 1.15X. Based on the current annual distribution rate of $1.65 per share, 2017 DCF per share is therefore expected to be $1.90 per share. Based on a recent price of $13.25, AMID is trading at 7X 2017 DCF. KMI has guided for 2017 DCF of $1.99 per share. Therefore, at a recent price of $19.51, KMI is trading at 9.8X 2017 DCF. AMID had Q1 revenue growth of 39% as compared to a modest 6% revenue growth for KMI.

How does the revenue growth rate and 2017 DCF multiple compare to Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)? As per page #11 of its Q1 2017 Investor Presentation, TRGP has projected 1X DCF cash coverage assuming a 2017 dividend payout of $3.64 per share. At a recent price of $50.79, TRGP is trading at 14X 2017 DCF. Q1 revenue growth was an impressive 50%, but high revenue growth came at a very high DCF multiple as compared to the smaller AMID.

What are the major risks?

When I announced AMID as a high yield pick for my Panick Value Research Report, many subscribers commented that even though the numbers looked great, they were still concerned about revisiting the 2015 crash. As many income investors painfully recall, the perfect storm hit the midstream sector in late 2015 and early 2016. Sector leader KMI topped out near $45 in April 2015 and crashed to below $12 in January 2016. KMI slashed their dividend and investors questioned the viability of the entire midstream sector. AMID bottomed out near $4 during the December 2015 panic selling. Fear of that crash is still priced into AMID and many other midstream stocks.

Fortunately, the midstream sector has gotten much stronger and more mature. AMID is larger, more diversified and more focused on fixed price contracts (see item #10). Counter-party risk was a big concern in 2015. Many of the weaker oil and natural gas drillers went bankrupt over the last couple of years. Remaining E&P players today are typically stronger and less leveraged. Advances in fracking and other technologies have lowered production costs substantially. The natural gas market itself has gotten larger and more mature as exports have ramped up. The midstream panic included warm winter, weather, a weak global economy and an oil price war. It featured WTI oil crashing well below $30 per barrel and natural gas dropping well below $2 per million Btu. The market was even more depressed for natural gas liquids. AMID is better prepared and it is unlikely that those pricing extremes will all be revisited simultaneously.

Conclusions

It is quite rare to find a fully supported 12.4% yield. To find such an attractive yield from a growth stock is truly remarkable. Many banking stocks were bargains in the aftermath of the financial crisis. Investors were wary (perhaps too wary) of a relapse even though the financial sector survivors had become stronger and better capitalized. AMID is a far larger, stronger and more diversified company than it was in 2015. It is less dependent on commodity prices and counter-party risk is lower. It's time for income investors to put the midstream meltdown of 2015 behind them and look to the future.

Note: My Panick Value Research Report is focused on high-yield preferred stocks, exchange traded debt issues and other undervalued high-yield opportunities. Members receive an advance look at all my articles as well as continued coverage. Please read our outstanding subscriber reviews here.