Don't Give Up On Splunk - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/22/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, May 22.

Bullish Calls

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY): The company showed a lot of cash and intellectual property on its balance sheet last quarter. The stock has moved up a lot, but there is substance behind it.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): This name has taken the country by storm. It could have short-term risk, though.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK): It's a part of the cloud computing group. Cramer is not giving up on Splunk, as it's a well-run company.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN): It's a cheap stock, and the yield is good too.

Bearish Calls

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX): It will bottom at $11-12. Cramer doesn't see the positive catalyst for an upside, though.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ): "These are companies that don't tell you what they are investing in. I don't invest in things I can't see."

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC): If the summer is not hot enough, it will not go higher.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX): It's bottoming, but it's expensive compared to Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

