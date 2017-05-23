TransMontaigne: 6.75% Yield, 1.6x Coverage, A Record Q1 And Excellent Prospects

TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) is on a roll. Years of conservative management while under the control of entities not really interested in growing the partnership have put the outfit in a nice spot since ArcLight Capital bought the GP over one year ago. The results are showing up in rising distributions and excellent financial results. The future looks bright.

Earnings

Let's start with a look at the excellent Q1 EPS report delivered earlier this month. Highlights include:

Revenue up 10.6% yoy.

Net income of $13 million - up 49% yoy.

EBITDA of @3.7 million up 13.3% yoy.

Distributable cash flow ("DCF") of $23.5 million was up 23%.

The $0.725/share quarterly distribution was covered by 1.6x and was up 6.6% yoy.

That's a very solid report no matter how you slice it.

Operations

The financial results were goosed by an additional 1.2 million barrels of new tank capacity in service at TLP's Collins Phase I expansion project. Since the end of Q1, an additional 300,000 bbls of capacity have been placed into service and the partnership expects the entire 2.0 million barrel expansion to be in-service and producing revenue before the end of Q2. That obviously bodes well for Q2 and especially Q3.

Re-contracting efforts are going well, and revenue was significantly improved in both the Gulf Coast and Southeast Terminal segments. The Collins terminal lies in the Southeast Terminal Segment, where revenues were up $3.3 million yoy.

The Collins terminal will have an aggregate capacity of 5.4 million bbls once the additional 500,000 bbls go into service. TLP is currently working on permitting an additional 5 million bbl expansion ("Phase II"). These are strategic and valuable assets as TLP's Collins/Purvis complex is the only independent terminal capable of receiving from, delivering to, and transferring refined petroleum products between the Colonial and Plantation pipeline systems.

Source: June MLPA Investor Presentation

Growth Opportunities

In addition to growing capacity at the Collins terminal (returns expected to be in the "high-teens"), TLP has other growth irons in the fire. While contracted capacity remains very high (95%), the company does have 1.5 million bbls of available capacity at the Florida, River, and Brownsville terminals. This is low-hanging fruit and would be a nice boost to DCF where they to be contracted. So too would be additional butane blending opportunities, which are typically more active come winter season fuel standards. Meantime, the partnership is still attempting to co-develop a new 150-mile 150,000 bpd refined products pipeline in South Texas with Magellan Midstream Partners ("MMP"). However, on the quarterly conference call management said it was a "slow go" with respect to Mexico's deregulation and permitting. On the positive side, TLP said there was "certainly interest in it from certain parties". Two of those likely interested would be BP (NYSE:BP) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM), both of which have announced their intention to begin building and operating retail gasoline stations in Mexico. Piping refined products into Mexico would certainly be more cost effective than either trucking or tail.

Summary & Conclusion

TLP continues to deliver the goods when it comes to its quarterly reports. The partnership has a 2.8x leverage ratio and its very conservative coverage metric (1.6x) bodes well for more significant distribution increases in the future (lately, just a penny a quarter). The high contracted capacity utilization (95%) means distributions are not only growing, but they are safe and secure. TLP's current 6.7% yield is very attractive considering the 10-year Treasury is currently back down to only 2.25%.

