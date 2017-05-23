We're In A 1-Year Bull Market, Not An 8-Year Bull Market

The S&P 500 / US Dollar Index ratio removes the "global flight to safety" trade aspect that affects both the S&P 500 and the US dollar similarly.

The S&P 500 / US Dollar Index ratio shows the old bull market (-2014), the bear market (2014-2016), and the new bull market (2016-) quite clearly.

We went through a mild but real bear market from summer 2014 to January-February 2016, and most of us didn't even notice it.

Most financial headlines and analysis refer to the current market as an "8-year bull market", but it has not really been one single straight line up.

I've been bearish or skeptical about the stock market for the past couple of years, but now I'm bullish on stocks.

Plain old vanilla S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) US stocks.

For me this is a big deal. As you can see from my previous articles and my focus on gold (SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)) and gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)), I've been bearish or skeptical about the stock market for the past couple of years.

But not anymore. I think the stock market is in a healthy uptrend, and it can continue higher for the foreseeable future.

Some will say when a bear turns bullish, that is a sign of a market top. Perhaps. But I still see plenty of bears and skeptics out there who haven't turned bullish yet. Maybe when most of them turn bullish, we will be near a top. But I don't think we're even close to that point yet.

Most financial headlines and analysis refer to the current market as an "8-year bull market". They see the massive rise of the stock market from 2009 through today, and they treat it as all one thing, one single big move higher.

Yes, the stock market and especially the US stock market has boomed over the past 8 years. But if we look more closely, it has not really been one single straight line up.

The Hidden Bear Market of 2014-2016

In fact, we went through a mild but real bear market from summer 2014 to February 2016, and most of us didn't even notice it.

In January and February 2016, we thought the market was going to get a lot worse, and when it didn't, we treated it like it was just a correction.

But it was really the bottom of a 20-month bear market.

People were fooled by the standard definition of a bear market as a 20% decline in the overall stock market. Since the drop in the S&P 500 from the 2015 peak to the February 2016 bottom was only about 15%, it wasn't recognized as a bear market.

Back in October 2015, an article of mine on the Wolf Street website pointed to another indicator, the S&P 500 / US Dollar Index (PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP)) ratio. I pointed out that when this ratio stalls out and declines, it is a good indicator of a looming bear market, as in 1999 and 2007. It happened again in 2014, and I wrote the following:

Looking at the big picture, the stock market has been steadily declining relative to the dollar for the past 16 months. Such a trend has never occurred during a bull market in at least the past 25 years. In fact, looking at the historical chart above, one sees the ratio stalled out in 1999, a year before the 2000 crash, and the ratio stalled out again in 2007, a year before the 2008 crash. To me, all of this indicates we are already in a bear market now.

I stand by this analysis. The market did top about a year after this ratio rolled over in 2014. The October 2015 rally did fail in the market drop of January and February 2016. I stand by my statement that we were in a bear market at the time.

The S&P 500 / US Dollar Index ratio continued to fall through January 2016, and at its low point it was down 25% from its peak in summer 2014. That was the real bear market.

The End Of The Bear Market & The New Bull Market Of 2016-

But then it ended. I admit I have only fully recognized and admitted this fact belatedly. I certainly could have caught it last year. But we humans are stubborn, and we are not quick to change a strongly held view such as a bullish or bearish perspective on the stock market.

A view of the S&P 500 / US Dollar Index ratio chart over the past 5 years shows the old bull market (-2014), the bear market (2014-2016), and the new bull market (2016-) quite clearly:

Here it is easy to see the peak exactly in the middle of 2014, the breakdown for the next year and a half, the bottom in January 2016, and the strong rally in the year and a half since then.

In my old article I even pointed to the significance of the 200-day moving average in the above chart: I noted how the ratio tested and failed the 200-day ma repeatedly in late 2014 and in 2015. I noted how the 200-day ma was sloping downward the whole time.

And now we can see that the opposite happened in 2016: In the rally off the February low, this ratio blasted through the 200-day ma. Then the moving average itself bottomed and began sloping upward. And the ratio tested and held the 200-day ma three times in 2016.

To me, all of this is clear evidence that a bear market started in 2014 and ended in 2016, and a new bull market began last year. I could have caught it much earlier, but better late than never. Bull markets can last a lot longer than a year. The current bull market is not old, it is really quite young.

To see the bigger picture, here is a chart of the S&P 500 / US Dollar Index ratio going all the way back to 1990 and going up to the present:

Arguably this graphic shows the history of the stock market for the past three decades more clearly than the chart of the S&P 500 by itself.

Why The US Dollar Index?

A good question is, why is the US Dollar Index so significant in this ratio? What does it represent, and what does the ratio tell us that the S&P 500 itself does not?

The US Dollar Index simply measures the strength of the US dollar as a currency relative to a basket of the other major global currencies. When the US Dollar Index is rising, it indicates that investors and wealthy people around the world have more confidence in the US economy and currency, and less confidence in the rest of the world's economies and currencies.

Essentially, the rest of the world sees the US dollar as a safe haven. We don't see that here in the US, because it is our own currency, and we can't convert our currency into it for safety because it already is our currency. But the rest of the world can do exactly that, sell their euros or weaker currencies and buy US dollars. In general, this is a sign of global economic weakness.

And the S&P 500 is somewhat propped up by this tendency as well. Just as global investors convert their currencies into US dollars as a safe haven in times of weakness, they also tend to sell their stock holdings in global markets and move them to the US stock market instead. The large cap stocks of the S&P 500 are the prime beneficiary of this movement. This is not as much a sign of strength in the US economy as it is a sign of weakness in the rest of the world's economy.

By taking the ratio of the S&P 500 and the US Dollar Index, we effectively remove the impact of this "global flight to safety" trade, which affects both the S&P and the dollar. We are then only looking at the performance of the stock market independently of this "safety" trade aspect it has.

And this is the measure by which the stock market really underwent a 25% bear market decline from summer 2014 to early 2016, and by which the market has rallied into a new bull market in 2016 and 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.