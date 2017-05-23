Group 1 Automotive: More Growth On The Way?

Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) has improved performance over the past decade, leading to steady revenue and earnings growth. If current growth trends continue, the stock is considerably undervalued. However, over-concentration in energy markets, geopolitical risks, its long-term debt burden, and acquisition-centered growth strategy could cause its growth to stall.

Profitability

GPI has a record of steady revenue and earnings growth since the financial crisis, enabling it to grow into the third largest dealership group in the United States: retailing over 300,000 new and used vehicles annually:

This growth has been fueled by restructuring and improved efficiencies by standardizing the dealer's IT platform and cutting corporate overhead costs. These improvements have cut SG&A from 77.9% in 2007 to 73.7%. An additional strength that has helped the company to maintain more consistent profits is their international (U.S., U.K., and Brazil) and diverse (31 different brands) business model:

Though the auto dealership industry is very competitive with minimal differentiation possible, GPI does enjoy a few competitive advantages. Its size enables it to enjoy overhead efficiencies and economies of scale. Additionally, their warranty and maintenance services enable them to retain customers through convenience and winning their trust.

Financials

Though GPI is able to cover its short term obligations (1.07 current ratio), its leveraged acquisitions have weighed it down with a large amount of long-term debt (1.26 debt to equity) on top of its vehicle financing.

Management

President and CEO Earl Hesterberg, who has been at the helm since 2005, has over three decades of experience in the industry and is supported by a leadership team with a combined two centuries of industry experience.

Moving forward, the company plans to continue fueling growth through acquisitions that clear return hurdles of 10%-15% after-tax discounted cash flows. GPI leadership is optimistic about the future of U.S. auto sales, pointing to numerous factors such as improving consumer confidence, above average car ages, aggressive loan to value levels, rising finance approval rates, low oil prices, and the potential for boosted economic and infrastructure growth. Finally, management plans to continue rewarding shareholders through quarterly dividends and continuing their sizable share repurchase program (which has thus far been successful: reducing shares by 10% at an average price of $55.90):

Risks

Its acquisition-based growth strategy brings the considerable risks of overpaying for businesses and taking on too much leverage. The company relies on energy-reliant Texas for nearly 40% of its sales, making its revenue not as well diversified as its geographic and brand allocations indicate. This need for further diversification was highlighted in its recent earnings report. Recent political upheaval in Brazil (presidential scandals and impeachment) and the U.K. (Brexit) could significantly affect revenues from those countries through currency fluctuations and economic disruption. Potential pricing pressure from dropping car prices and overdependence on incentives could also damage profitability.

Valuation

The current purchase price of ~$64 appears undervalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF GPI 1.4 9.4 0.1 3.9 Industry Average 2.9 13.7 0.3 15.1 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Jitta's model (fair value of $113.95) considers it significantly undervalued while Simply Wall St says it is overvalued with a $49.10 fair price. Analysts consider GPI an undervalued "hold", giving an average $75.83 price target (low of $60 and a high of $87) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 17.4% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 12.25% over the past five years.

I view the analyst growth projections as overly bullish due to the weakness in energy markets, risks to the company's overseas investments, and the company's reliance on acquisitions in spite of its heavy long-term debt burden. Instead, I apply a 20% factor of safety to the 5-year average growth rate yielding 9.8% annual growth. Combining this with a terminal growth rate of 3% and the company's tangible book value yields the following results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 9.8% Growth $123.61 $87.76 $66.85

If GPI can meet analysts' expectations, its valuation is:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 17.4% Growth $170.58 $120.74 $91.75

Conclusion

GPI should continue to grow at a reasonable clip as its economies of scale competitive advantage causes smaller dealerships to sell under the weight of pricing pressures. If geopolitical events in the U.K. and Brazil do not cause significant economic disruption to automobile sales and GPI can pay reasonable prices for acquisitions that diversify its revenues away from energy markets while continuing share buybacks at value-creating prices, this company offers considerable value at present levels. However, this lengthy list of risks combined with its high level of long-term debt with more likely to be added prevents me from adding it to my portfolio at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.