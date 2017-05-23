Why Disney May Need To Save The Box Office Yet Again

A (projected) $90 million or more opening for "Pirates..." would be solid and a big step towards stabilizing the box office for now.

The "Pirates..." films have made a lot of money, but some analysts and investors wonder if the franchise is fading despite the pedigree of the talent and studio.

While Paramount will call in its "Baywatch" adaptation, the big bet is coming from Disney, which is going back to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" well one more time.

However, in the two weeks that followed, rival studios Warner Bros. and Fox have seen their tentpoles collapse, leaving a lot of media sector investors nervous about the future.

Three weeks into the summer box office battles, and already Hollywood has a few fears. As a result, as we get close to the Memorial Day weekend, it looks like the season's fate could rest in the hands of a familiar name... again.

It was not that long ago that Disney (NYSE:DIS) was looked upon to launch the summer season. Traditionally, whichever studio lays claim to the first week of May is the one that takes on the burden of setting the pace for Hollywood's most profitable frame. For the last few years, that's been Disney, and between The Avengers and Captain America it's done an amazing job. This year's Guardians of the Galaxy sequel was no exception.

The film scored an impressive opening take of $145 million and now sits at $301 million in domestic earnings, with another $430 million in overseas revenue. The problem is that in the weeks since Guardians... bowed out, the box office has imploded.

Warner Bros' (TWX, T) reboot of King Arthur became one of the priciest summer flops of all time, and just this weekend, Fox's (NASDAQ:FOXA) Alien: Covenant lost momentum, bringing its total down below already so-so expectations.

Fox also counter-programmed itself (for some odd reason) with the family-friendly Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise. The book series started off solid with a $22 million debut in 2010 and continued to thrive in 2011 with a sequel opening to $23 million. However, a second sequel faltered in 2012 with a $14 million launch, leading to the franchise taking a hiatus.

The rebooted version opened last weekend and made half of what its predecessor did five years ago. Personally, what I find interesting there is that the third film in the series actually made the most of all three, despite the significantly lower opening. Still, a $7 million debut was below what executives and investors had been hoping for. Paired with the studio's Snatched, which was solid but not spectacular, you can see a disappointing picture painted altogether.

Now, if you want to go back in time, 2016 had a better record, as The Avengers: Age of Ultron started hot, and while it had a second-week slip, the Neighbors sequel and Angry Birds launch helped balance out everything. The problem in 2016 started the following week, when X-Men: Apocalypse and Alice: Through The Looking Glass underperformed.

Back to the present and we have a scenario where if that happens again, investors are going to be seriously spooked. So what can help reverse the course? That would be Paramount's Baywatch and Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean. Not to discount the power of Baywatch lead Dwayne Johnson (because he is the main reason why this movie has a shot at succeeding), but the real bulk of the heavy lifting is going to be done by Pirates...

The Johnny Depp-led franchise was rebooted back in 2011, and the results were not great. On Strange Tides netted $90 million in its first weekend, the lowest opening of the franchise outside of the original. It also went on to pull the lowest domestic total of the series, while being the second-most expensive.

So why did Disney roll the dice again in 2017? Simple... Tides also earned the second-highest global total of the franchise and was only $22 million shy of moving into first. While Johnny Depp can't seem to open any other film as of late, Pirates... is still up his alley. Add in mainstay Geoffrey Rush, the return of series regulars Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, plus the addition of go-to film villain Javier Bardem, and things look more stable.

Still, investors have to remember they are looking at a movie from a 14-year-old franchise that cost well over $200 million to make - so the pressure isn't exactly off. Disney has also gone full tilt here, smartly using a mix of traditional and non-traditional methods. In addition to leveraging Guardians... as a launching pad to help raise awareness, the studio also employed Depp to temporarily become part of the ride the film is based on. In case you missed it you can see video here, which, of course, went viral.

While the marketing and PR push was strong, secretly you have to wonder if executives (and investors) are wondering if this ship will still sail six years later with an even more embattled Depp at the helm. Right now, the film is tracking to open at around $90 million, though I've seen estimates taking it as high as $100 million or as low as $85 million.

Now that begs the question: Would $90 million even be a win? Honestly, it probably would be, just given how in line it is with the path its predecessor took to that strong total I mentioned above. It's not the $135 million the first sequel took in its first weekend, or even the $114 million the second sequel earned during its bow, but as we saw with Alien: Covenant (and others), it could be much worse.

Combined, if Pirates... nets near $90-95 million and Baywatch hits over $40 million (keeping in mind Johnson's Central Intelligence scored $35 million last year), then the industry should feel better going into June. If not, get ready to pen your hopes to the roller-coaster ride that is Time Warner's DC Extended Universe. Next up on the tentpole list - Wonder Woman.

