TG Therapeutics: Promising MS Data

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced additional promising data of TG-1101 (ublituximab) from its ongoing phase 2 study in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) at the 69th American Academy of Neurology (NYSE:AAN) annual meeting in Boston, MA, in late April. I initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics back in January (the article is exclusive to Growth Stock Forum subscribers) and this article provides an overview of TG-1101's opportunity in MS.

Background - Ocrevus potential to become new standard of care in MS

Before delving into '1101's potential, let's take a look at current market dynamics.

Roche developed Ocrevus, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, as a replacement for Rituxan, which showed promising efficacy in MS, but Roche never bothered to conduct pivotal trials to expand the label since Rituxan will lose patent protection soon. Rituxan is used off-label for MS but reimbursement can be hard to obtain. Ocrevus is an improved version of Rituxan, and it has all the hallmarks of a new market leader. Roche conducted two large MS studies which showed superiority over Rebif (interferon beta-1a):

Annualized relapse rate of 0.16 versus 0.29 - 46% lower rate with ocrelizumab; p<0.001.

Percentage of patients with disability progression confirmed at 12 weeks was lower with Ocrevus (9.1% versus 13.6%; hazard ratio 0.60, p<0.001).

Percentage of patients with disability progression confirmed at 24 weeks was also lower with Ocrevus (6.9% versus 10.5%, hazard ratio 0.60, p=0.003).

Mean number of gadolinium-enhancing lesions per T 1 -weighted magnetic resonance scan was 0.02 with Ocrevus and 0.29 with Rebif in trial 1 (94% lower number of lesions with Ocrevus, P<0.001) and 0.02 versus 0.42 in trial 2 (95% lower number of lesions, P<0.001).

-weighted magnetic resonance scan was 0.02 with Ocrevus and 0.29 with Rebif in trial 1 (94% lower number of lesions with Ocrevus, P<0.001) and 0.02 versus 0.42 in trial 2 (95% lower number of lesions, P<0.001). Change in Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite score favored Ocrevus in trial 2 (0.28 versus 0.17, p=0.004), but not in trial 1 (0.21 versus 0.17, p=0.33), though it trended in the right direction.

The specialist community believes that Ocrevus will "assume a dominant position in the MS market" over the next 3-5 years due to high efficacy in both forms of the disease, its reasonable safety profile and its 6-month dosing schedule, making it more convenient than many of its rivals. Roche also decided to price the product at $65,000 a year, representing an average 20% discount to competing products. Leerink Partners analyst Geoffrey Porges believes Ocrevus will take 60% market share in primary progressive MS over the next 3-5 years, where it is the only currently approved product as well as significant market share gains in relapse-remitting MS by capturing both switch patients (especially those experiencing compliance, tolerability or efficacy issues with existing therapies) and new patient starts. Street estimates for Ocrevus annual sales in early 2020's are generally in the $3-4 billion range and the drug tops the list of this year's blockbuster product launches.

Like Ocrevus and Rituxan, TG-1101 is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, and the initial data TG shared have shown encouraging B-cell depletion. The exact reason is still unknown, but B-cell depleting therapies (Ocrevus, Rituxan) have shown beneficial effects in trials with MS patients. Depleting the circulation of CD20 B-cells eventually decreases or halts the immune-mediated damage to the brain and spinal cord.

Additional positive data

Below are the highlights from the poster (quoted from the company's press release, emphasis added):

TG-1101 was well tolerated with no Grade 3/4 adverse events observed and the most commonly report AE being infusion related reactions, with median time on study of 5 months

observed and the most commonly report AE being infusion related reactions, with median time on study of 5 months All scheduled doses were fully delivered to all subjects to date

The independent DSMB reviewed safety data for each cohort periodically and approved continuation of the study at each review based on acceptable safety measures

All patients met the primary end-point of >95% B-cell depletion by 4 weeks

The median B-cell depletion at week 4 was 99% after two infusions (Day 1 and 15) with a cumulative dose of 600mg, which compares favorably with other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies

Below is a graph showing the percentage of B-cells before and after '1101 was dosed. As can be seen, the initial small dose (150mg) led to rapid depletion and the second 450mg dose resulted in a median depletion of 99% at week 4 - just a week after the second infusion.

'1101's effect in individual patients is almost immediate, as evidenced by the day 2 of the first week of treatment with just the initial 150mg dose.

The market showed no appreciation for the additional positive data as it so far confirms previous findings - and this by itself is positive. We still don't know how exactly '1101 compares to Ocrevus but the company intends to publish additional clinical data and MRI measures later this year. If approved, TG intends to compete based on:

Convenience - '1101's infusion should last for one hour compared to at least 3.5 hours for Ocrevus.

Price - the company intends to price the product at a significant discount to existing therapies, including Ocrevus, which is priced at $65,000 per year. CEO Weiss mentioned a $40,000 price tag, which is roughly half the price of most competing products and $25,000 below Ocrevus' list price.

We still don't know how '1101 will compare to Ocrevus in terms of efficacy and safety, but I assume it will be similar. Even if '1101 is slightly worse or somewhat worse, convenience and pricing could still make the product attractive compared to Ocrevus.

I think $1 billion in annual sales in mid-2020s is a reasonable assumption. TG intends to commence a phase 3 trial in the following months and to report additional phase 2 data later this year - and the additional data could validate '1101's clinical profile. For purposes of conservatism, I am still not including this indication in my model but believe it has a fair chance to work well in MS patients.

Conclusion

The data TG revealed last month provide additional evidence of '1101's B-cell depletion capabilities. TG resolved its near-term funding problems recently, but the company might consider partnering '1101 in MS (worldwide or ex-U.S. rights). One deal in the space was made back in 2015 - Novartis acquired the rights to ofatumumab from GSK for $300 million upfront, $200 million following the start of a phase 3 trial, $524 million in additional milestone payments and 12% in royalties on net sales. So, that's $500 million upfront for a phase 3 asset and '1101's phase 3 trial is about to start. I am not saying TG will receive that much if it partners '1101 (after all, the Novartis-GSK deal was made in 2015 - shortly after biotechs topped), especially if TG partners just the ex-U.S. rights. If a deal occurs, I think the upfront payment for ex-U.S. rights should be at least in the $100-150 million range and in the $200-300 million range for worldwide rights. And of course, a lot will depend on the additional clinical data the company will present later this year.

Along with additional MS data, there are other important catalysts for TG throughout the rest of 2017:

Updated GENUINE data at ASCO in June (abstract already available).

Meeting with the FDA to discuss GENUINE phase 3 data and suitability for filing for accelerated approval in 2H 2017.

TG-1303 - UNITY-CLL trial's first interim analysis in mid-2017. The company hopes to get rid of the two single agent arms (TG-1101 and TG-1202) after an interim look since it believes the combo works better and to compare '1303 against Gazyva + Chlorambucil.

TG-1303 - UNITY-DLBCL trial's first interim analysis in mid-2017. The goal here is also to drop the single agent TG-1202 arm.

Present new and updated data from ongoing trials at various scientific meetings throughout the year, including ASH annual meeting in December.

And finally, I will be watching how Ocrevus' launch progresses - Ocrevus exceeding expectations should be considered as positive for TG-1101.

