Wall Street Breakfast: Eyes On Trump's First Budget

Economy

At least 22 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. "We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," Theresa May said in a statement. Sterling extended losses following the news, while the FTSE 100 had a more muted response.

The 27 EU nations handling Britain's exit from the bloc has set a tough negotiating mandate for the talks, stating it "must honor its share of all the obligations undertaken while being a member." The directive included explicit language that described "a schedule of payments" from London and costs "related to the withdrawal and relocation of EU agencies."

Businesses across the eurozone maintained April's blistering growth rate in May as firms struggled to meet growing demand. IHS Markit's Flash Composite PMI matched the previous month's 56.8. "The fact we have maintained this high level in May is great news for second quarter GDP," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

Greek bailout talks have once again ended without an agreement, leaving the eurozone locked in a race against time to finish negotiations before Athens faces crippling repayment deadlines in July. Germany, Greece and the IMF sparred over the next stages of the €86B bailout and how to ease the country's debts once its rescue program expires in 2018.

Brazil has confirmed its commitment to business-friendly reforms after S&P threatened to downgrade the country further into junk territory by revising the country's outlook to "CreditWatch negative." According to the agency, growing doubts about President Temer's capacity to stay in office and his push forward with reforms "have heightened downside risk to the rating."

China's imports of North Korean goods fell below $100M to fresh multi-year lows in April, accelerating a decline after Beijing halted coal shipments from its isolated neighbor. "We urge North Korea to not do anything to again violate U.N. Security Council resolutions," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared. "At the same time, we hope all parties can maintain restraint."

Mark your calendars... MSCI will announce on June 20 whether it will finally include China's domestic A-shares in its $1.5T Emerging Markets Index (ETF: EEM) as Beijing tries to open up its markets and attract foreign capital. The index provider last June delayed the decision for a third straight year, citing regulation worries and accessibility for global investors.

"I've heard it's one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we're going to get there eventually," President Trump said after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. Along with a pledge to confront Iran, Trump also met with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem before traveling to the Vatican today to meet with Pope Francis.

OPEC and its allies are poised to continue their production cuts for another nine months after Iraq backed an extension, removing one of the last remaining obstacles to an agreement. Kuwait's oil minister said some nations still aren't on board, but the most influential members are publicly backing supply curbs lasting until March 2018.