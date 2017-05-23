First Mining Finance Offers Cheap Exposure To Higher Gold Prices

The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF is the biggest shareholder and it was selling lately for reasons that are not company specific but thus depressing the share price.

CEO of the company is Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver and serially successful mining entrepreneur while all projects are located in north America minimizing jurisdictional risks.

The company is valued less than the NPV5 of one of its major projects meaning that it is grossly undervalued as the company has cash on hand and marginal debt.

First Mining Finance has acquired a remarkable portfolio of gold projects in the Americas and has the knowledge and expertise to move them forward.

The recent debate surrounding the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) rebalancing its portfolio ownership as there are no more shares eligible to be part of the index - which in the process spurred a whole debate about the impact of ETFs on market liquidity and structure - made me think about how to profit from the event.

My interest was steered even more after reading this recent article from John Rubino. He made a case with about the rebalancing of GDXJ and how that would actually be bullish for many small caps in the junior gold mining space. The Itinerant and others had already proposed ways to profit from this event, which is expected to happen progressively between now and June 2017.

While musing about all this I came across the latest presentation of First Mining Finance (OTCQX:FFMGF). This is a company that is slowly becoming a true gold conglomerate, executing the management's team vision of building a mineral bank. What captured my attention however was the fact that the major shareholder of the company is GDXJ!

Major shareholders and capital structure (Company Presentation April 2017).

GDXJ was a seller of First Mining shares lately as between April and May it went form 16.5% to 14.5% of First Mining (see next slide).

Major shareholders and capital structure (Company Presentation May 2017).

The share price recently experienced quite some weakness without company specific negative news and I believe it is now undervalued. The sell by GDXJ could however explain this price weakness and would mean that it is a temporary phenomenon.

This article will provide a back of the envelope valuation of First Mining after having gone step by step from describing the major assets, to the management and to the capital structure. The conclusion will issue a buy recommendation.

Introduction

First Mining is a relatively new company created in 2014 by Keith Neumeyer, the CEO of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG). At the beginning he acquired 16 projects in Mexico for around 500000 acres. The goal is to grow the company by creating a mineral bank of properties after exchanging shares for projects or other using other M&A arrangements.

Now the management team is moving to the second phase of the strategy where the company is seeking JV deals, royalty streams, and spin-offs while continuing to create value with updated economic studies, targeted drillings and new resource estimates. SomaBull recently wrote about this change of strategy, which is worth a read in order to understand more about the history and philosophy of this company.

The company is now up to 25 projects with 12m oz Au on 750000 acres, with current projects in the USA (Nevada), and Canada (Ontario and Quebec) in addition to Mexico.

It has a market cap of $295m after buying 9 companies or projects using shares: GoldRush (OTCPK:GDRRF), PC Gold (OTC:PCGLF), Coastal Gold (OTCPK:COGGF), Gold Canyon(OTCPK:GDCRF), Clifton Star (OTCPK:CFMSF), Pit Gold, Chalice Gold (OTCPK:CGMLF), Brionor Resources (OTC:BRIOF), and Tamaka Gold. Below is a brief chronology of these acquisitions.

Acquisition track record (Company Presentation May 2017).

First Mining Finance assets portfolio

Of the 25 projects the company owns, we will discuss only the major five. Meanwhile we will consider the value of the other properties as zero in order to discount for the fact that the value of these properties will not be unlocked soon and help build a more conservative and robust valuation.

The first four projects that we will look into are located in Ontario, Canada.

Cameron Gold Project

First Mining acquired the Cameron project in June 2016 from Chalice Gold Mines. Cameron is an advanced-stage project located approximately 80 km south-east of the town of Kenora in southwestern Ontario. The project is in the highly mineralized Kakagi Lake Greenstone Belt and sports a total land package of 42,894 hectares. It is an open pit and underground operation scenario.

The project contains a (January 2017) measured & indicated resource of 0.46Moz Au at 2.61 g/t and an inferred resource of 0.53 oz Au at 2.54 g/t. It benefits from excellent infrastructure, road access from a highway and power lines within 20km. In Q4 2017, First Mining is expected to commence a 9000 meters drilling campaign aimed at upgrading the existing inferred mineral resources to higher categories and to drill exploration targets that lie outside of the main Cameron resource area. The area is known to have satellite deposits, like the Dogpaw and Dubenski areas. These both contain historic resources and the Company plans to conduct additional exploration activities at a later date to define a current resource.

Pickle Crow Gold Project

The Pickle Crow Gold Project was bought in November 2015 and is another example of smart acquisition as it was bought for C$10m. The Pickle Crow property is located in northwestern Ontario, Canada and the project hosts a 43-101 compliant inferred resource of approximately 1.23m oz Au at a grade of 4.1 g/t Au.

The Pickle Crow Gold Project lies in western Ontario relatively close to the Cameron, Goldlund and Springpole projects (Company Presentation May 2017).

The project benefits from extensive infrastructure in-place or proximal to it including a 200 tpd gravity mill and generators and fuel storage onsite. Project is accessible via a paved road and is located within 10 km of the paved airport of Pickle Lake.

Springpole Gold Project

The Springpole project sports an indicated resource containing 4.41m oz Au at 1.07 g/t and an inferred resource containing 0.69m oz Au at 0.83 g/t. The project already has infrastructure on site, including a 70-person camp, and is accessible via a winter ice road or a logging road. A power line is located within 10 km.

A preliminary economic assessment was released in 2013 with somewhat underwhelming results. The study indicates an after tax IRR of 13.8% and an NPV5 of $388m considering a gold price of $1300 and a silver price of $25.

A new study is expected for H1 2017 and First Mining aims to improve on these metrics. I am optimist here as the study used a USDCAD exchange of 1:1 while a Canadian Dollar is now worth $0.73 and energy prices (oil and gas) should be also lower.

Goldlund gold project

This project has seen recent exploration, resulting in the find of some interesting holes with high grade intercepts. The project has an indicated resource (January 2017) containing 0.56m oz Au at 1.87 g/t and an inferred resource containing 1.75m oz Au at 1.33 g/t. The site is crossed by a year round road with highway and power lines within 20 km of the deposit. There is an ongoing 28K meters exploration campaign so expect a constant news stream from this project as the Company releases more results.

Hope Brook gold project

The Hope Brook gold project is located in Newfoundland, Canada and has high-grade underground resource potential with a current resource estimate of an indicated resource of 844k oz Au at 4.77 g/t and an inferred resource of 110,000 ounces of gold at 4.11 g/t.

There is significant infrastructure on site which includes a ramp to 350m below surface with vent raise, power, access by sea and air, and access to a trained local labour force.

As we said, the company owns more projects that you can browse here in an interactive map on the company website. We will not value these smaller projects specifically in the valuation section. Rather, we will group them together as their optionality is high, but the eventual monetization path is unclear.

Let us now get a look at key figures of the management team, after which we will move to the capital structure of First Mining.

Management

First Mining has some very successful managers at its helm. Primus inter pares is Chairman Keith Neumeyer. Neumeyer was a founding member of both First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) and First Majestic Silver, the latter of which he is still involved with as President and CEO. Both companies count as substantial success stories and now Neumeyer has brought his considerable skills to First Mining. Indeed, Neumeyer was the one that first had the idea of creating First Mining and is the driving force behind it.

The CEO and Director is Chris Osterman, a mining engineer as well as a geologist who brings more than thirty years of experience in metal production and exploration to the table. His discoveries - which include multiple giant findings in Mexico, Bolivia and Mongolia - are too many to be described in this article but you can find more here. Either way, he is undoubtedly the right man for this job.

Patrick Donnelly MBA is the President of First Mining and is a project geologist with almost twenty years of experience exploring for precious and base metals and diamonds in Western and Northern Canada. Donnelly is in charge of the day-to-day operations at First Mining. A recent and interesting video interview with Donnelly can be found here.

I regard the rest of the team as very well prepared from a technical standpoint as well as experience in navigating the gold mining business. Management is definitively a plus for the company.

Capital Structure

First Mining uses share dilution as the main financing method, and it should thus not come as a surprise that the share count is quite substantial for a relatively small capitalization. As we come back to the capital structure chart that we saw at the beginning of the article, we can see that there are 50.1m warrants and 34.4m options against 543.5m shares. This represents a 15% dilution if fully exercised, on par with what we see with peers in the junior gold miners sphere.

Major shareholders and capital structure (Company Presentation May 2017).

Dilution going forward should hence be moderate as the company will not issue more options or warrants if not in conjunction with an eventual acquisition. Management holds a healthy 2.9% while other long term shareholders include companies that sold projects to First Mining.

As for GDXJ's strategy, it does not look like the selling will continue as the ETF needs to buy more shares in the junior gold companies space, not less.

Valuation

In its latest presentation the company showcased some metrics by which it aims to show that it is undervalued compared to its developer peers. These metrics are compelling.

Project Valuations vs Market capitalization (Company Presentation May2017).

The company is, for example, valued at one third of the sum of the NPV5 of Springpole and this by valuing all other ounces in the ground at $50 per ounce. From the following chart we clearly see how First Mining is undervalued compared to a large panel of peers.

First Mining valuation against a large panel of peers (Company Presentation May 2017).

The market is valuing ounces in the ground at only around $20. As previously stated, I strongly believe that the company is undervalued myself and this is why I am issuing a buy recommendation. The reason for this becomes all the more clear when looking at the Company's one year chart (see below)

1 year stock chart

Besides the good metrics and the five projects discussed, we also must not forget that the company has other projects that we completely discounted for now but that could be JV´ed or create value for the shareholders at any moment. In fact the company is explicitly aiming at creating a stream of news coming out from all projects in the form of updated resources estimate. Shares could specifically gain momentum with the release of the updated PEA on the Springpole gold project expected in H1 2017. Below the 2017 main catalysts.

2017 drilling and studies program (Company Presentation May 2017).

It is unclear to me why the company commands such a low valuation. It could be that the market is assigning some kind of conglomerate discount. It could also be that investors don't notice the advancements the company is making as none of the company steps forward are game changing on their own, but of course are in aggregate.

As for me, I have confidence in this management and I like the fact that it is a well diversified company that has a portfolio of sound assets all located in safe jurisdictions. I think that the company should be rated at at least $30-40 per oz in the ground even when considering the speculative (inferred) nature of some of these ounces.

I hence recommend a buy at $0.52 or lower and forecast a price to hover around 0.75 in one year from now, inasmuch as there is a flat or rising gold price in the same time frame.

Conclusion

I generally cover even smaller caps and use the conclusion to warn the reader about bid-ask spreads and liquidity risks. In this case, while still advising prudence in trading in general and specifically in penny stocks like First Mining, we can assess with assurance that this company represents a sound investment if you believe in a flat or rising gold price.

First Mining is undervalued and should be added to a gold mining portfolio for four separate reasons. Firstly, it is valued less than one of it is main projects NPV5. Secondly, it is undervalued compared to peers. Thirdly, it currently has good momentum and the cash on hand to explore and advance her projects. And lastly, it is valued at only $19 for oz Au in the ground on a diverse portfolio of projects in north America while being managed by individuals that made it big in the business multiple times.

Thank you for reading, I hope you found this article interesting

Disclosure: I am/we are long FFMGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.