OPEC Strategy To Support Oil Prices Is Getting More Complicated With The Unruly U.S. (Update)

The market learned yesterday that US President Donald Trump proposed the sale of half the country's strategic oil reserves in his budget plan.

The next OPEC ordinary meeting will take place in Vienna on May 25, 2017.

A file photo of Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al-Falih. Photo: Reuters - Heinz Peter Bader.

Investment Thesis:

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC is often called a "cartel" that tries to influence the price of oil for the benefit of its 13 members. The potential for OPEC to control the supply/demand balance is significant, albeit less important now with the US shale phenomenon.

OPEC controls more than 80% of the world's proven crude oil reserves, with roughly 65% in the Middle East. These reserves account for more than 1.2 trillion barrels of crude oil. Moreover, member countries produce more than 33 million barrels of crude oil a day, nearly 40% of global supply.

Investors have seen oil prices trading consistently above $50 per barrel since OPEC and non OPEC members decided to cut production by nearly 1.8 MBOPD last November.

Unfortunately, oil prices have not been able to break through the major resistance at $60 per barrel and have resolved to keep up a fragile status quo, trading in a tight range between $55 to $58 a barrel up until mid-March this year.

Then, oil prices tumbled in March when the US crude inventories sparked a bearish sentiment based on fears that the global glut is here to stay, despite OPEC and non OPEC supply cuts. However, when we learned that OPEC and Non OPEC compliance was high in April, oil prices went back to $56+ again.

I see no reason why this "cat and mouse game" cannot continue unabated, with the precise regularity of a Swiss watch, for years to come.

The struggle between US Shale and OPEC is here to stay... In fact, it is now getting even more serious after the market learned yesterday that US President Donald Trump proposed the sale of half the country's strategic oil reserves in his budget plan. Of course, oil dipped slightly on the news today threatening to halt or reverse the positive trend we have experienced in oil prices since May 8.

Strategic oil reserves in the USA are 687.7 Mbbls (Sweet and Sour combined) with a design capacity of 713.5 Mbbls.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve currently holds 687.7 million barrels of oil in salt caverns and tanks at designated locations in Texas and Louisiana. That allows for quick distribution when natural disasters or unplanned accidents occur, according to the Energy Department website.

If the Country wants to sell half of its strategic reserves, we are talking 344 Million bbls. In fact, the USA already drew down 6 Million bbls since February 2017 (see the tale above). According to Bloomberg:

Trump's first complete budget proposal, released in part on Monday, would raise $500 million in fiscal year 2018 by draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, and as much $16.6 billion in oil sales over the next decade.

This is not huge but still significant. Assuming 10 years to sell the 344 M bbls. It is an average of 34.4 Million bbls per year or almost 94,247 BOP/d continuously for the next 10 years. However,

Measures passed in 2015 and 2016 call for the sale of nearly 190 million barrels of oil from the reserve between 2017 and 2025, to raise money for unrelated government programs. Those sales would cut the reserve by about 27 percent. Slashing the stockpile by half would require further sales, and would risk breaching the legally required inventory threshold. The reserve must contain a minimum of 450 million barrels.

The model is just getting even more convoluted for OPEC and non OPEC.

The next OPEC ordinary meeting will take place in Vienna on May 25, 2017. OPEC and its allies are widely expected to extend the November 2016 decision to cut production by nearly 1.8 MBOP/d despite a US surging output,

that has hampered its effort to drain excess global stockpiles to the five-year average. The five year average stands at 2,735 Million bbls (01/01/2017) whereas 1Q 2017 fuel stockpiles stand at over 3,020 Million bbls or 10.4% above the 5-year average.

Even if stockpiles are expected to decline in the second-quarter 2017 as demand picks up seasonally and OPEC constrains output, inventories will probably remain above 5-year average at the end of the year, IEA said.

OPEC daunting task to persuade the market that it is really in command.

Saudi Arabia has literally no choice, in my opinion, if it wants to boost the oil prices above $60 a barrel and get a good price early next year.

OPEC stated that they will do whatever needs to be done to balance the market and it is time to be true to their promise. It would be dangerously counterproductive to stop short now, when the goal is within reach.

It is certainly not an option to disappoint the market and face a steep sell off as a "reward". Saudi Arabia is the main player here and it is motivated:

In every respect, Saudi Arabia is driving the ship, and it has a tremendous motivating interest: The 2018 IPO for its oil assets. Saudi Arabia obviously wants to get the best price. The only way it can do that is if oil prices are higher than they are now, so Saudi Arabia will do everything in its power to support oil prices and influence the participation of all OPEC members and nonmembers alike, which includes Russia.

This new news is another warning to the cartel that it must take decisive actions to mitigate the situation long-term and a move considered "too soft" will disappoint the market. This fragile and nascent oil price recovery may already be over before the meeting has even begun?

As if that were not enough already, OPEC problems continue to pile on. Iraq and Libya are also a concern for the Kingdom.

Iraq has so far been the OPEC member furthest off target in complying with the output cuts, producing in each of the months between January and April more than it had pledged under the production cut deal, OPEC's data show.

Conclusion:

To avoid a "bloodbath" after the next meeting, OPEC and non OPEC have no other alternatives remaining, let's be honest here.

Not only the cartel (Saudi Arabia mainly) must extend the November deal (1.8 MBOD/d) until March 2018 (9 months), but it is imperious that it further cuts production significantly -- as close as possible of about 2.5 MBOP/d -- if it wants to have a tiny chance to really balance the market and get a successful IPO in 2018.

Any other half-way decision will result in a market sell off, forget the future rally expected. In fact, the rally has come last week, and is gone already.

The whole oil sector will be strongly affected by this important decision. Companies such as the oil majors -- BP (NYSE:BP) or Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) -- US shale producers such as EOG resources (NYSE:EOG) and oil services such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG) or Ensco (NYSE:ESV) are expected to move widely this week.

