Have Fun Collecting 5% From This Entertainment Company While Waiting For 15% Capital Appreciation

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE:FUN) has a corporate slogan that says it all: "Fun. We take it seriously." Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) apparently is taking the business of Cedar Fair very seriously. It recently issued a buy rating on the company with a price target of $81, a gain of more than 15% from Monday's closing price of $70.31. I'm a bit more conservative, but still expect to see a price of more than $75 within the next year, and a 10% gain is certainly not unreasonable. And, while I'm waiting, there is that quarterly distribution of $0.855 for an annualized yield of 4.9%. I also expect the company to announce an increase in the distribution by the end of the year.

It's a distribution that has been somewhat erratic over the past decade. After showing steady growth to a peak of $1.92 in 2008, it rapidly declined to $0.25 by 2010. Since then, the distribution has exhibited remarkable growth: $1 in 2011, followed by annual payouts of $1.60, $2.575, $2.85, $3.075 and $3.33 last year. The current quarterly rate of $0.855 annualizes to $3.42, although an increase in Q4 is likely.

Before going further, it should be pointed out that the company is a Limited Partnership rather than a corporation and makes distributions to unit holders. Rather than getting paid a dividend and receiving a 1099-DIV at tax time, the distributions are reported on K-1 forms and typically are sent out later than dividend statements. While somewhat more complex, commercial tax software packages easily walk one through the inputs. If this is still too complicated, perhaps this investment is not for you.

Overview

Cedar Fair owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and five hotels, plus it manages an additional theme park under a management contract. The parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario. The parks are separately named, and only Knott's Berry Farm, located a short drive from Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Disneyland, is open year round. Southern California is a hotbed of major theme parks that also includes Legoland, Universal Studios (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) and SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS).

All of its parks have to compete for the family entertainment dollar, even if there are no directly competing theme parks at some of Cedar Fair's locations. In addition to Knott's, others, like Dorney Park located in Eastern Pennsylvania, also compete with major amusement parks. For Dorney, they draw from the same population as Hershey Park, Sesame Place, and Six Flags Great Adventure, as well as smaller parks like the Land Of Make Believe.

Cedar Fair is more like Six Flags than its more diversified competitors like Disney or Comcast. On the plus side, weakness from cord cutting suffered by Comcast, or Disney losing subscribers to ESPN, or either one having a box office disaster, won't hurt a pure theme park operator like Cedar Fair.

It is also different than each of its competitors because the parks have no shared identity; there is no readily identifiable Disney, Universal, Six Flags or SeaWorld in the parks' names. Even Hershey, or Sesame Place or Legoland have a familiar brand in the Park name. And, unlike Disney, with hotels adjacent to its parks, very few of Cedar Fair's parks have guest accommodations for overnight visitors.

While Q2 and Q3 are the strongest quarters with the most operating days, most parks are typically closed for maintenance and capital improvements after Labor Day. That said, Q4 has become increasingly important in recent years, opening for weekends in October with special Halloween themed events, and more recently, it has introduced Winterfest. Winterfest was at three parks in Q4, operating mostly on weekends from Thanksgiving through the Christmas holiday and is expected to be rolled out to more parks for the 2017 season.

Q1 Results

With all but Knott's closed for most of the first quarter, it is the company's weakest quarter, and very little should be expected. Q1 2017 was no exception. If anything, after the company discussed some partial results during the year end conference call, the low expectations may have been set too high. During the opening minute of that call, CEO Matt Ouimet noted:

Based on the continuing positive trends and early reads on our 2017 season pass sales, we remain on track to achieve our $500 million adjusted EBITDA target in 2017, a year earlier than our original forecast.

He, and CFO Brian Witherow, later added:

Our 2017 season pass sales to-date provide an early indication of continued positive trend lines in demand with notable increases in both average price and number of units sold. As always, I would caution that the majority of our season pass sales happening in the spring and early summer period, but so far so good.... ...Deferred revenues as of December 31st were up 19%, reflecting the early strength of our 2017 season pass and all-season dining and beverage programs. And we have a capital program in place that positions us to deliver record results for an eighth consecutive year. One month from now [which would be mid-March], we will see the first tournament at the Cedar Points Sports Center, our new armature sports complex overlooking Cedar Point. The result of the public-private partnership with Erie County, the City of Sandusky and Sports Force, this facility is already receiving strong interest from baseball, softball, lacrosse and soccer teams, which we expect will drive additional demand for our hotel rooms and park tickets.

During the Q&A, Witherow disclosed that not all of the 19% increase in deferred revenue would be incremental.

Some of [it's] incremental but if we're honest there is probably a little bit of a pull forward effect.

It should also be noted that the 19% increase in deferred revenue was off a very small base - just $69.51 million at year-end 2016, and the 19% represented an increment of $13.25 million to $82.76 million. So, what happened in Q1? Deferred revenue grew to $116.13 million, but that was only $10.87 million ahead of last year's Q1 balance of $105.26 million, and the 19% gain had shrunk to just 10.3%. In other words, it appears that the season ticket sales and advance purchases in Q1 were smaller than those in the prior year, and apparently the "pull forward effect" occurred. Is this important? Here's a quote from Ouimet on the Q1 conference call:

I would remind you that more than two-thirds of our attendance comes from advance purchase commitments including season pass sales, group bookings, resort reservations and purchases made on our e-commerce platform.

It remains to be seen how the rest of the year will play out, but the deferred revenue is something to keep an eye on. Aside from the deferred revenue, there were tough revenue comparisons to the previous year. Witherow noted that the Easter holiday came later, Great America benefited from Super Bowl events in 2016 and this year Knott's had rainfall that was significantly above average. After 4.5 inches of rain in December, there January recorded 8.38 inches of rain, 5.26 above normal, and February also came in a bit above average before the area began to dry out in March and April with less than one-tenth of an inch each of those two months. He summed it up:

The decrease was primarily driven by the timing shift of the Eastern spring break holidays which occurred in the first quarter of 2016 as well as a decline in the first quarter attendance due to the record rainfall in Southern California. To a lesser extent 2017 also did not have the benefit of the Super Bowl events we hosted in January of 2016 at our California's Great America amusement park.

The result was Q1 revenue of just $48.3 million, down 17% from the $58.4 million in 2016. Fortunately, sales have since rebounded.

Q2 and the Rest of 2017

During the call, Witherow discussed some of the positive results through April:

Looking at preliminary results through the end of April, which as Matt indicated normalized due to the calendar shift associated with the later timing of Easter and spring break, early season net revenues were $124 million up 2% or $3 million when compared with the same four-month period last year.

While it was good to hear that the April results came in strong, the real growth should come later. The addition of Winterfest at three more parks, the debut of the Cedar Point Sports Center and expanded hotel accommodations should all drive incremental revenue. The Sports Center was a major reason I have been bullish on the company's prospects for 2017.

It was initially projected that it would draw 100,000 amateur athletes for tournaments, and while the athletes would get a free ticket to the park, it was expected that families would accompany the athletes. This in turn would boost not only additional ticket sales, but also drive additional hotel revenues. On the recent call, Ouimet seemed quite pleased with the early results:

In 2017, you will see more examples of investments that will add to our bottom line in the current year and for the years to come. Notably this includes the recently opened amateur sports facility at Cedar Point. Based on tournament registration to-date, we're forecasting the number of teams participating in this first year will easily exceed our first year expectations. Equally important the comments from the players, coaches and parents confirm this is absolutely one of the finest amateur sports experiences in the country with teams already making plans to return in 2018. Much of the credit for the successful launch of the sports complex goes to our operating partner Sports Force. They have delivered a world-class facility and now had matched it uncompromised commitment to operating excellence. When Cedar Point opens this weekend [May 5th], we will also be opening our recently renovated expanded and rebranded Cedar Point Express Hotel. This investment will enhance the [appeal] of the park as a regional resort destination for many years to come and the additional 69 rooms will take advantage of the demand from the new sports complex.

The success of the Sports Center would seem to indicate that the company will expand it to other parks where there is sufficient adjacent land. Management has previously discussed Carowinds in Charlotte as one such candidate.

One other positive for the company was the refinancing of $1.5 billion of debt. This took place in April and was detailed in the 10Q under subsequent events. The highlights were:

$500 million 10-year senior unsecured notes

$750 million 7-year term loan

$275 million 5-year revolving credit facility

Witherow noted that the new debt agreements were at very favorable rates and that the

average cost of debt going forward is expected to remain inside of 5.2% with our nearest term maturity being a revolving credit facility in 2022. For [modeling] purposes, cash interest cost are expected to be between $85 million to $90 million for the foreseeable future.

By comparison, five years ago, the interest expense was $110.6 million, progressively declining to $103.1, $96.3, $86.8 and $83.9 million in 2016.

There are many reasons to expect Cedar Fair to deliver on its guidance of Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million or more this year. The new Sports Center, additional hotel accommodations, expanding Winterfest to three more parks and the company running ahead of last year's numbers through April will all contribute. Offsetting some of this growth will be the loss in attendance from the sale of one of its small water parks.

Management has previously told investors that it intends to grow the distribution in line with the growth in Adjusted EBITDA. Last year, the Adjusted EBITDA grew 5%, although the quarterly distribution was only increased by 3.6% from $0.825 to $0.855, somewhat less than an investor would have expected based on the management statement. The EBITDA figure growing to $500 million is an additional 4% growth. That means investors should "expect" to see the distribution increased to $3.56. Based on the Monday closing price of $70.31, that would push the yield back over 5%. And, although I anticipate growth in Adjusted EBITDA to be more than 4%, it is not clear that the company will deliver the full amount to the unit-holders.

Are there risks? Sure, and it's not just the amount of the distribution. The company is dependent on reasonable weather. Too much rain, as we saw with Knott's in Q1, becomes an issue. If the weather is too hot, visitors are less likely to go to their parks as happened in Q3 of last year. Most of the time, poor weather during the regular operating season is less of an issue (as was seen with Knott's), but miserable weather in October can kill some of the company's Halloween events, and unlike poor weather during the rest of the year, there is not enough time to make up lost weekends in October. As Winterfest expands to more parks, extreme weather will pose additional risks in Q4.

Summary

Cedar Fair's refinancing of its debt removes one of the concerns that investors may have had about the company, but it still won't be the right investment for everyone. They may consider the debt to be too high, or they would rather not deal with the added complications around tax time. The concerns about the weather or concerns about competition for the entertainment dollar will also keep some of the more conservative investors from considering this investment.

Even the distribution yield approaching 5% may not be enough for some income investors stretching for yield. They may prefer the diversification of a Disney or Comcast. I have all three, and the yield from Cedar Fair compared to the less than 2% dividend yield I am getting from Comcast and Disney, along with the opportunity for double digit capital appreciation, are enough reasons for me to also invest in Cedar Fair.