Pan American Silver: Truth Be Told

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is a miner I have covered many times over the years. Truth be told this has been a volatile name, along with the moves in silver and gold prices, over the last few years. I have maintained a hold on it all year, as the stock has come up, down and back up with the moves in precious metal prices. I continued to comfortably maintain that rating here in 2017. I still believe that after the changes it has made that it is going to come out stronger than ever before. This is evidenced by the fact that the company has doubled its dividend payment. We all know where gold and silver have gone in the last two years, but 2016 as a whole was one of the best years for metals on a percentage growth basis for prices. Will that continue in 2017? So far it has been mostly sideways action, on average. But are the miner's efficiencies paying off in this slightly higher metal price environment? Well the just reported Q1 earnings are offering mixed signals. I will examine the results and discuss the critical metrics.

In Q1, the company produced 6.2 million ounces of silver. This a decrease year over year from the 6.42 million ounces in Q1 2016. This is due to planned and expected transitions at the Alamo Dorado mine. On top of that, the company produced 37,700 ounces of gold during Q1 2017, and this was down from Q1 2016. Of course, what I have been watching for two years straight are the costs to do business. With a lower silver and gold price the only way to survive was to lower costs. The production decrease stemmed primarily from planned production declines at Alamo Dorado and Manantial Espejo. The decline is not a concern. With these planned declines and the company's cost saving initiatives I am pleased to report that the company managed to cut production costs over the last two years. Here in Q1 2017, net of byproducts, its cash costs per silver ounce sold were down 23% to $6.18. The company also saw a decline in all-in sustaining cash costs per ounce to $12.67, down from $13.12. That is an incredible decline in costs. What is more, the average realized price of silver increased dramatically, Base metal prices increased across the board as well versus a year ago.

For Q1 2017, financially, Pan American Silver saw $198.7 million in revenue. This is up from last year's comparable quarter by 25.5%, reflecting the higher prices of metals. This actually crushed estimates by $15.9 million. With moderately strong production, a much better price for metals and declining cash costs, earnings were strong, but actually missed estimates in part due to all in sustaining costs that although fell year-over-year, were up from Q4 2016 heavily. Factoring in production/sales and cost of revenue, Pan American Silver saw net income of $20.0 million or $0.13. Taking into account some adjustments, earnings were $0.06 per share and missed estimates by $0.03. This is a nice year-over-year improvement, even if it missed estimates.

Bottom line? The company is heading in the right direction financially. No reason to scream buy, but there is also no reason to dump shares. Given the cost cutting initiatives Pan American is now stronger than it has ever been. Controlled production and decline in expenses have helped the company turn a nice profit, especially with the rebound in metals prices. However, the outlook for metal prices isn't strong, but it isn't necessarily weak either. The rise in the dividend helps slightly, and is a sign of strength. Once again I maintain a hold rating.

