Bright Scholar Education: Serious Regulatory Risks Despite Strong Growth

As the effective date for the amendment to China's education law takes effect in September, I believe BEDU's shares represent asymmetric downside risk, which could materialize before year-end.

Although there is a simple roadmap to higher revenue and profit growth, it is insufficient to justify BEDU's extremely high valuation, especially in light of unique risks.

I generally don't bother analyzing Chinese companies trading in America, but I gained an interest in Bright Scholar's (Pending:BEDU) IPO after a family member who works in private education in China alerted me to the company. I initially approached the stock looking for reasons to go long but soon discovered the immense risk involved in BEDU's equity. Surprisingly, American shareholders seem to be unaware of key information regarding PRC regulations which would reflect very negatively on BEDU's growth prospects. For brevity, I will only put forth the most compelling and significant arguments against owning BEDU stock and proceed to show why the stock might be ripe for a short.

Background

BEDU operates a network of private kindergartens, bilingual schools, and international schools in China. The company either owns or leases property from Country Garden Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CTRYY) (OTCPK:CTRYF), which is a publicly-traded property developer listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Interestingly, substantially all schools are within communities developed by Country Garden, and both companies have the same major shareholders (the Yang family). This presents some interesting implications which will be explored later.

Primarily, the company operates high-end schools outside the state-funded education system, charging significantly higher fees and offering western curriculums such as the A levels, IGCSE, SATs, and International Baccalaureate (IB). They cater to a growing upper-middle class who has lost faith in the quality and value of state-funded education in China and hence are willing to pay top dollar for (supposedly) better quality western education. Moreover, the difficulty and rigidness of the national high school examinations ("gao kao") have also made education providers like BEDU an attractive alternative for those who cannot survive under the traditional system.

As a result, BEDU's industry has experienced significant tailwinds in the past few years, driven by growing wealth of China's "nouveau riche" and compounded by their insatiable desire to invest in their children's education. However, BEDU's business model faces inherent systemic risks, which are particularly dangerous given that it sports one of the most expensive valuations in the market. At a sky-high Price-to-Sales ratio of nearly 10 times, the realization of any risks could trigger a dramatic selloff, leading to repricing at far lower levels.

Furthermore, the market has not priced in the amendment to China's education law late year, which takes effect from 1 September 2017. The changes substantially reduce BEDU's addressable market and create major obstacles for the expansion and monetization of private schools. I believe these new laws are only precursors to further regulatory developments that will further restrict the sector.

The big picture thesis is fairly simple - BEDU has regulatory risks which could crush the company's sky-high valuation. Moreover, despite the appearance of a healthy growth company in a burgeoning industry, BEDU faces expansion constraints. Although there is a simple road map to growth and increased margins, I do not believe they can fully justify the company's valuation, especially in light of serious regulatory risks that seem not to be priced in by the market. Therefore, whilst BEDU could sustain impressive growth in the short term, there is much inherent risk that the market has not noticed, which I believe warrants a steep discount to its current share price.

Regulations Could Kill BEDU's Hopes Of Profitability

In November 2016, the Chinese government adopted an amendment to the law regulating privately run schools, which has major implications for BEDU's business.

Crucially, the law stated that schools providing education from Grade 1 to 9 will not be able to become "for-profit" entities. This effectively means that BEDU's 14 schools that offer programmes from Grade 1-9 will not be able to control their pricing since they cannot adopt for-profit entity status.

For some background, all schools in China were considered to be "non-profit" prior to the amendment, but the previous law made a distinction between schools that required "reasonable returns" and those that did not. This was a status that was granted by the local and central government. Those granted reasonable returns did not enjoy certain preferential tax treatment, whereas schools that did not would enjoy advantages granted by the state. In addition, there are several restrictions regarding how much schools need to spend on maintaining their facilities and the amount of money they are allowed to return to shareholders. For instance, schools requiring reasonable returns needed to allocate at least 25% of their net income to capital expenditures on the school, whereas those that did not require reasonable returns would need to allocate 25% of the increase in net assets for that purpose.

With the new amendment, the distinction between "reasonable returns" has been removed. Instead, the government will now classify schools based on for-profit and non-profit, with the former being allowed to remit returns to their "sponsors" (effectively the shareholders) and providers of capital. However, for-profit schools are now precluded from offering education for Grade 1-9. In a direct interpretation, the law states that non-profit schools will not be entitled to any profits or proceeds from the operation of the schools when the amendment takes effect on 1 September 2017. However, the amendment lacks finer details, such as an explanation of where excess funds would go. Presumably, they would have to be wholly reinvested into the expansion and operation of the school.

Foreign-listed Chinese education providers such as BEDU have been able to remit returns to shareholders thus far by using the VIE structure, which comprises of several service contracts and obligations that enable the remittance of capital. Hence, they were able to remain profitable whilst still claiming non-profit status. However, the government has already signaled its intent to eliminate these arrangements for non-profit schools with the new classification. As with most Chinese laws, the new amendment is vague and does not stipulate if the VIE arrangement of using service contracts to generate returns for shareholders would still be allowed for private schools. However, there is little doubt that the intent behind the law is to regulate Grade 1-9 private schools and stop or reduce their profitability whilst simultaneously benefiting from the preferential tax treatment of a non-profit entity.

Essentially, the new classification suggests that the government will seek to regulate all schools offering Grade 1-9 programmes as non-profits, thus restricting their ability to return capital to shareholders and placing new regulations on how they may use funds. At the same time, those that become for-profit would face higher land and corporate taxes, which will dent profitability. Although BEDU may be able to pass through these higher costs by raising fees, there will still be net negative impact on the bottom line. This means both choices should result in reduced profitability and growth.

In effect, the government is attempting to force private providers out of the Grade 1-9 market, and this is largely ideologically driven as China attempts to prevent Western curricula and values from seeping into its education system. The New Yorker has a great profile on the new Chinese leadership and explains much of why the government has taken more active steps to control media and education in China (see here).

Beyond the direct negative impact to BEDU's business stated above, the law also constrains their addressable market as it stops them from expanding into the Grade 1-9 market. At the same time, this is the segment with the largest untapped potential and higher long-run growth. These fundamental changes seem to be ignored by the market, with shareholders who are aware of these changes hoping that the government will continue its previous laissez-faire attitude towards schools remitting profits through "grey" structures. Much of this sentiment is misplaced: consider this - would the Chinese government write a new law that it had no intention of implementing? This makes the optimistic scenario seem highly improbable, and BEDU's share price could take a major hit as the market realizes the implications of China's newfound desire to regulate its industry.

Growth Risks

Broadly speaking, BEDU's business model offers it three strategies to grow: raise prices, increase the number of locations, and increase utilization rates.

In recent years, the growth in profit margins has come primarily through annual tuition fee hikes. However, the abovementioned regulations may constrain BEDU's 14 Grade 1-9 schools from raising prices as a non-profit entity, beginning 1 September 2017. According to Chinese law, these entities would have little or no control over their ability to set fees, return capital or the amount to reinvest into the business. This poses a significant problem since the largest growth driver (raising fees) will be eliminated for these 14 schools.

When analyzing expansion through more locations, we begin with an interesting fact: all of BEDU's schools are built in or around properties developed by Country Garden. Another one: both Country Garden and BEDU are majority owned by the Yang family. This brings into view some concerns regarding expansion plans, given that new locations seem to be tied to new residential developments by Country Garden.

In China, one of the most difficult steps in opening a private school is securing a property and land use rights, as well as garnering the participation of local authorities. Hence, by opening schools on these same properties to which Country Garden has already obtained development rights, it bypasses the process of having BEDU apply for permits and rights itself.

However, this arrangement effectively ties the fates of these two companies (i.e. problems at Country Garden will severely impact BEDU's expansion). Although this wouldn't typically be a serious issue given China's rising property market, it is a huge concern when the valuation of BEDU implies massive forward growth. Moreover, any slowdown in the Chinese property market would severely impact top-line growth, especially since the central government is now trying to restrict funds flowing into property investment through various curbs, buying restrictions, and liquidity-draining measures.

Hence, an investment in BEDU's shares carries far more risk than its peers, who have a different business model and do not depend on a particular property developer to open schools. Whilst this same arrangement gives them certain advantages during a property boom, it can result in a devastating slowdown in growth during a period of stagnation.

The Bull Thesis

BEDU's bull thesis largely revolves around increasing utilization rates, which lifts margins significantly. The utilization rate is defined as the number of enrolled students divided by the school's maximum capacity, as determined by BEDU.

(Source: Author's Work)

Seen clearly, utilization broadly fell from 2014 to 2015 as the company expanded total capacity by 34% and slowly crept up subsequently as BEDU stopped opening new schools between 2016 and the first half of 2017. This explains the increase in utilization and indicates room for margin growth.

Seen below, profitability is closely correlated to utilization rates. This is because the main variable costs (staffing, materials, etc.) only account for roughly 50% of their total expenses. This means BEDU's business has operating leverage that allows them to increase margins incrementally as utilization rises.

(Source: Author's Work)

Note that these improvements are a result of slowing location expansion rather than an increase in enrollments relative to new locations. As seen below, capacity growth slowed from 2015 to 2016 as the rate of enrollments accelerated.

(Source: Author's Work)

This business model provides it a path to growth, as BEDU's established schools have far higher utilization rates than those recently opened. As such, although BEDU's overall profitability seems lackluster, schools opened for more than five years have a significantly higher profit compared to newly opened units, which are presumably making losses.

(Source: Author's Work)

This explains how BEDU has been able to increase margins dramatically over the past three years, turning a significant profit in 2016. This is the crux of the bull case as the company intends to open 10 new schools in the 2018 school year (which begins in September 2017).

Valuation Concerns

However, even with the enviable tailwinds and stable business model, BEDU does not deserve its current valuation on any objective measure. For the latest financial year, the company generated a profit equivalent to $15.4M under today's exchange rate. With a market cap of $1463M, the market is valuing the company at nearly 95x P/E and 10x P/S.

This type of valuation implies a very, very extreme growth rate and margin expansion over a long period of time, which means any attempt to argue against the current value through a DCF valuation would be speculative at best. Although the valuation is not inconsistent with other peers such as TAL and others listed in Hong Kong, I would argue that BEDU has some unique risks stemming from their reliance on property developer Country Garden and the mix of Grade 1-9 schools that could be severely impacted by the new education law.

Perhaps the most convincing argument against BEDU's current valuation would be that the business does not possess sufficient long-term competitive advantages and/or unique characteristics that distinguish it from competitors. Although opening private schools requires land leases, construction, and staffing, there are many competent and well-funded competitors, with new entrants popping up constantly.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange alone, there are five publicly listed private school operators such as Yuhua Education Corp., Dadi Education Holdings, Wisdom Education International, China Maple Leaf Education Systems, Virscend Education Corp., and NASDAQ-listed TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL). With many more privately held competitors, it is clear that investment is flowing rapidly into the sector as outsized returns and high growth attract more competition. In the long term, BEDU's margins have to moderate to reflect the growing competition in the space, and there is a real risk that profits would be insufficient to justify their valuation. Theoretically, investors assign sky-high valuations to high growth startups because there is the expectation that they can revolutionize and perhaps monopolize an entire market. In this case, BEDU is only a middling private school operator with a very similar business model and slightly worse-than-average profitability.

BEDU's business model is a school operator with similar characteristics to its competitors and no unique advantages. The valuation is, therefore, purely based on demographic and social trends driving private education in China, which is dangerous given that long-term returns tend to correlate with mature state margins in an industry. Given that there is a relatively low hurdle to opening private schools in China, long-term returns should theoretically revert to a level that reflects this reality.

Conclusion

I fully understand why the bull case for Chinese private school operators like BEDU are so enticing - incremental margin growth, huge industry tailwinds, and impressive top-line growth. However, the high valuation and serious regulatory risks mean the stock has a large degree of risk embedded in its price. Therefore, it seems like the market has priced in much of the optimism surrounding the growth of private education in China but has not fully considered the implications of the government's renewed attempts to regulate the industry.

As 1 September approaches, we should get greater visibility into the concrete steps that the PRC Government will take to regulate schools, the practical concerns that will arise for those who opt to remain non-profit, and those who choose to convert to profit-making private schools. This would either materialize the regulatory risk that BEDU faces, or alleviate concerns regarding the new laws. As a result, I believe BEDU's shares present asymmetric downside risk given that the market has not priced in the negative possibilities that may emerge from this catalyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BEDU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.