Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Robert Karr's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Karr's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Robert Karr's Joho Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Karr's US long portfolio value increased ~5% from $498M to $523M. The number of holdings decreased from 8 to 6: very small stakes in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) were dropped. The top three holdings represent ~77% of the US long assets: GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Karr is one of the most successful among the "tiger cubs" (protégés of Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Fund). Although his main expertise is in Asian equities, ~30% of the assets are typically in US-listed 13F securities. To know more about Robert Karr and "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals:

China Online Education Group: COE was a very small ~1% portfolio stake (6.5% of the business) established in Q2 2016. It was disposed of this quarter at prices between $12.50 and $24. The stock currently trades at $17.05.

Note: China Online Education had an IPO in June 2016, priced at $19 per share.

American Eagle Outfitters: AEO is a minutely small 0.18% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $15.50 and $19.50 and eliminated this quarter at prices between $13.50 and $16. The stock is now at $11.14.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Cognex Corporation: The top-three ~23% CGNX stake was first purchased in Q3 2015 at prices between $33.50 and $48. It was increased by ~340% the following quarter at prices between $33.50 and $38. Q3 2016 saw another ~10% increase at prices between $42 and $53. The stock is currently at $92.77. There was a ~14% selling this quarter at prices between $63 and $84. Karr is starting to harvest gains.

Caesarstone Sdot-Yam (NASDAQ:CSTE): CSTE is a large ~16% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $29 and $43.50. It was increased by ~70% the following quarter at prices between $32.50 and $40.50. The stock currently trades at $39.45. Q3 2016 had seen a ~13% increase, and that was followed with another ~85% increase last quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter at prices between $28 and $36.

Note: Joho Capital controls ~6.7% of the business.

Stake Increases:

None.

Kept Steady:

GrubHub Inc.: GRUB is Joho Capital's largest position at ~28% of the US long portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $33 and $47 and increased by almost two-thirds the following quarter at prices between $24 and $37. Q1 2016 saw another ~30% increase at prices between $18 and $25. There was a ~10% trimming in Q2 2016 at prices between $22 and $31. Last quarter saw a ~25% increase at prices between $35 and $44. The stock currently trades at $43.14.

Note: Joho Capital controls ~5% of GrubHub.

Alibaba Group ADR: BABA is Karr's second-largest position at ~27% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between $79.50 and $94 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $57 and $84. Q1 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $60.50 and $81.50. The next two quarters had also seen a ~21% combined increase at prices between $74 and $109. There was another ~8% increase last quarter. The stock currently trades at ~$125.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL): HXL is a ~4% of the US long portfolio stake. The original position was from Q4 2012, when around 1.3M shares were purchased at prices between $24 and $28. The stake saw a 60% reduction in Q1 2014 at prices between $41.50 and $45.50. The position was rebuilt in H2 2014: a ~50% increase at prices between $37 and $44. Q3 2015 saw a ~50% further increase at prices between $44 and $55. The pattern reversed again in Q1 2016: a ~13% trimming. That was followed by another two-thirds reduction the following quarter at prices between $39 and $46. The stock currently trades at $50.47.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY): ETSY was a very small position purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $6.50 and $9.50. Q3 2016 saw a huge increase to a ~6% portfolio stake at prices between $9 and $15. Last quarter saw the pattern reverse: ~35% sold at prices between $11 and $16. The stock is now at $13.15, and the stake is at ~3% of the portfolio.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Karr's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.