Ford Motor: Are Shares Going To Remain In No Man's Land?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) replaced its chief executive officer on Monday. Ford Motor's shares are languishing, showing only rare signs of life. With US sales sliding in the first several months of the year, investors are still overwhelmingly negative about the auto company. Will the new CEO appointment have a positive effect on Ford Motor's share price?

An investment in Ford Motor has not done a whole lot for shareholders lately. Ford's shares today sell for just $11. Compare this to two years ago when a piece of Ford's business cost investors more than $15. If you invested in Ford Motor exactly two years ago, you would be down 26.93 percent on your investment. In fairness, you would have received a nice dividend (including two special dividends in 2016 and 2017), but the investment overall has not been a very successful one.

Despite Ford Motor reaching record profits in the last several years and seeing its U.S. sales peak, the share price has declined…and pretty consistently so. If you looked at Ford Motor's share chart, you wouldn't know you are dealing with a business that pays shareholders a handsome 5 percent dividend...

Source: StockCharts.com

Ford Motor's shares have also been oversold more often than they have been overbought, showing that investors are very quickly very bearish on not-so-good news and reluctantly bullish on good news. In other words, Ford Motor has been fighting an uphill battle against negative investor sentiment…And that's a battle that is very hard to win.

Will The New CEO Turn Things Around And Breathe New Life Into Ford's Shares?

As much as I hope that Ford's new Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett, previously boss of Ford Motor's self-driving car business, will be able to turn things around, chances are that Ford Motor's shares are going to remain in no man's land because of persistent, negative investor sentiment.

The appointment of Jim Hackett was likely intended to give Ford Motor a stronger push in the self-driving car direction. Mark Fields has tried to make self-driving car technology a priority - in February, Ford Motor announced a $1 billion investment in a joint venture with Argo AI, a US company developing self-driving car technology -, but the company has remained largely behind the curve, and competition is tough.

So, the question here really boils down to this: Will the new CEO be better for Ford Motor's shares moving forward?

Probably not. Ford Motor continues to have problems with U.S. vehicle sales declining at a rapid rate, and investors just have no love for the company at the moment at all. I think Ford Motor is a good income vehicle long term, producing stable dividend income, but I wouldn't buy the auto company for its capital growth prospects, or because it just got a new CEO. To be fair, Ford Motor's shares throw off a 5 percent dividend, which is nothing to sneeze at, but if you think that shares will magically start to rise now that Ford has a new CEO, think again. Ford Motors problems are not going away any time soon.

Your Takeaway

Don't bet that Ford Motor will suddenly be an outperformer just because it got a new Chief Executive Officer. The new CEO will have to show investors a clear path forward, translating into higher sales, margins, and profits. Importantly, Jim Hackett will have to double down on Ford Motor's self-driving car technology push in order to open up new markets and profit sources for the company. Until investors see tangible results, I expect Ford Motor's shares to remain in no man's land. Buy for income only.

