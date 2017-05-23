What's The Worst That Can Happen (In DC)?

By Gary Alexander

OK, after another week of soap opera plot developments in Washington, DC, what's the worst that can happen next - and how would the market likely react to that worst-case scenario? What if President Trump continues with his ham-handed, foot-in-mouth habit - in his case, call it tweeting tort bait - the worst-case scenario is that mild-mannered Vice President Mike Pence takes over and the Trump agenda moves more smoothly through Congress than it has moved in the first four months of the Trump era.

Let's examine the market's reaction to previous Presidential impeachments - in 1998-9, 1974, and 1868.

The Clinton & Nixon Impeachments - a Time Line

On Thursday, October 8, 1998, by a vote of 258 to 176, the House of Representatives authorized a wide-ranging impeachment inquiry of President William Jefferson Clinton. Even though the Republicans had a narrow majority in the House, 31 Democrats joined the Republicans in voting for impeachment.

On that very day, the DJIA bottomed out at 7731.91. The next day (Friday, October 9), the DJIA began to rise strongly, up 167 points (+2.2%). Within six weeks, the DJIA hit a new all-time high, up 21.2% in 32 trading days. The S&P 500 did even better, rising 24% from October 8 to November 28, 1998.

On December 11 & 12, the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment. The Senate trial began January 7 and ended on February 12, 1999, when the Senate found Clinton not guilty of perjury by a vote of 55 to 45. On the second charge, obstruction of justice, the Senate was split 50-50. (The Constitution requires a two-thirds majority of the Senate to find a President guilty.) From the time the House authorized impeachment proceedings until President Clinton was acquitted, the S&P 500 rose by 28%. Then, during the 12 months following Clinton's acquittal, the S&P 500 rose by another 13%.

In Bill Clinton's case, the market realized that he was expendable, since Al Gore was waiting in the wings and the stock market - led by a phenomenal technology rally - would continue almost "no matter what."

The impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon in 1974 were cut off before articles of impeachment could be voted, since he resigned on August 8, 1974, effective at noon the following day. There is no question that the Watergate scandal - on top of the Vietnam War's ignominious end and the OPEC oil embargo, with resulting hyper-inflation - led to a decline in the stock market in 1973-74, but once President Nixon resigned and new President Gerald Ford pardoned him, the market bottomed out.

The S&P 500 gained 16.3% in October, 1974. The S&P 500 gained a phenomenal 65.6% in two years - from October 1, 1974 (63.54) to October 1, 1976 (105.24). In Nixon's case, this seemed to be a "relief rally" following his resignation and pardon. Gerald Ford, a more mainstream Congressional Republican of a more even temperament took his place. (Put Mike Pence in the place of Gerald Ford and you have the potential for a similar rally if Donald Trump chooses to resign during any upcoming impeachment.)

Long ago, there was another impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson in 1868. The House passed articles of impeachment on February 24, 1868. The trial ran in the Senate from March 30 to May 6, with the votes on May 16 and 26 narrowly acquitting the President, as 35 Senators voted to convict and 19 voted to acquit. With a two-thirds majority necessary, President Johnson was saved by a single vote.

What did the market do in 1868? According to The Almanac Investor (using Cowles and other early market indexes), the stock market rose 10.8% in 1868. It also rose each year from 1866 to 1872.

So, the worst possible outcome of the current President's seemingly inept brand of political leadership is a replacement by a far more politically skilled and far less controversial Mike Pence. In such a case, my bet is that the stock market would breathe a sigh of relief and stage a strong rally to new all-time highs.

In the meantime, the whole world is growing and most global stock markets reflect that renewed growth.

Most Global Markets are Up Double-Digits in 2017

Back in 1997, "Wag the Dog" was a satirical movie about presidential politics. "Wag the Dog" refers to a troubled President's desire to change the focus of the press from his problems to other, unrelated global tensions. During Clinton's impeachment process, there was a clear "Wag the Dog" moment late in 1998.

On December 15, 1998, 11 moderate House Republicans announced that they would vote to impeach the President. Then, seemingly out of left field, U.S. and British forces attacked Iraq the next day in a coordinated strike meant to punish Iraq for its failure to cooperate with U.N. weapons inspectors. It worked - for a day. On December 17, Republicans postponed the impeachment process… for 24 hours.

Critics are saying President Trump has begun a long foreign trip to take the heat off his statements and behavior in Washington, DC, but this trip was planned long ago and was not part of a "Wag the Dog" evasion. However, this trip gives us the opportunity to lift our minds out of the mire of Washington, DC to look at the amazing performance of most global economies and stocks markets so far in 2017.

In the latest weekend edition of The Economist (May 20, 2017), fully 28 of the 42 biggest stock markets in the world are up by double-digit percentages in U.S. dollar terms, year-to-date through May 17. Only three of 42 markets are down, and those declines are all minor: The Russian market is the worst, at -4.2%.

The euro area is up 15.9% as measured by the FTSE Euro 100 or +15.1% as measured by the Euro STOXX 50. There are some big gainers on every continent. Here are the top 10 global markets in 2017:

The U.S. market - as healthy as it is - has underperformed the world so far this year. Using the same dates, The Economist says the DJIA is up only 4.3% and the S&P is up just 5.3% through May 17.

In his Tuesday, May 16 briefing ("U.S. Underperforming"), economist Ed Yardeni pointed out that "the forward P/Es of the MSCI stock price indexes for the UK, the EMU, and emerging markets (EMs) have been below the U.S. valuation multiple since the start of the bull market," so "investors are feeling that at current valuation multiples there is more risk in U.S. equities than foreign ones." He pointed out that as of May 4 (see chart, below), the U.S. forward P/E was 17.8, while the All Country World ex US was 14.2.

Economically, as I pointed out last week, Venezuela is the only country that suffers from a negative GDP in 2017 (among the top 42 national economies profiled by The Economist). Most of the world's top economies are growing by more than 2% -- i.e., more rapidly than the U.S. or the Euro zone (in Q1).

The world has far outperformed Trump's home market in 2017. So much for the "Trump Bump."

