Trader's Morning View: Currencies In Focus

This euro to dollar trade could have legs.

Big call out of the German Chancellor on the euro.

After President Donald Trump talked down the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) earlier this year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel just talked up the euro (NYSERCA:FXE) yesterday. With an ECB meeting fast approaching in early June tectonic shifts could be in the making for these two major currencies.

First The Charts

Charts By Interactive Brokers

Above is the euro versus the dollar. Up is euro strength. It's been jumping. The euro broke a downtrend and is fast approaching an important support-resistance at about 1.1376.

If you scan left you see that the 1.1376 was a major level of failures since 2015.

If the euro versus the dollar can close above that line it is very bullish for the euro and bearish for the dollar.

Let's look at the dollar chart by itself.

Chart By Interactive Brokers

Above is the ETF UUP. It failed an important uptrend where we wrote "Important Break."

Yesterday it "closed below" another important uptrend.

We think that causes new risk to the downside.

That combined with the euro attracting money and the dollar looks like it's in trouble.

Major Fundamental Currency Driver Yesterday

The dollar's recent free-fall of course started with political woes in the US.

Trump

Previous to that in January President Donald Trump said,

"Our dollar is too strong."

That can spook currency traders out of the dollar which it did.

Currency traders care very much what prime ministers, finance ministers and leaders say about their own currency. It drives the prices.

Merkel

Yesterday, same thing.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the same trade yesterday. Instead of talking down the dollar she talked up the euro saying,

"The euro is too weak."

That is as powerful of a driver for currency traders as you get. Such a simple statement is bullish for the euro. And because of the President's talking down the dollar and recent US political risk, traders buy euros by selling dollars.

Those are major drivers to the two largest currencies.

More Currency Drivers In June

The ECB meets June 8th.

Until now the ECB has had almost a decade of dovish tones dropping rates and buying bonds.

This next meeting could be a major turning point even if it ends up being a slight change.

You have the first time where there is a real shot President Mario Draghi turns a bit hawkish.

There is recent internal ECB disagreement about how to announce a shift in their bond buying. That turning into a heavy discussion is a strong hint that a change in communication is on its way. This would be a first.

Reuters, based on sources at the ECB, reported April 27th that President Draghi could change his message in this upcoming June meeting.

While there is always a ton of news and announcements from all types of ECB officials the only one we really care about is President Draghi. If he changes to hawkish then more investors will price in an end to bond buying sooner.

That ties into the reports of a disagreement within the ECB of how to relay that messaging.

Such a turn would likely cause a jump in the euro and with the dollar in a downtrend, alert traders to use dollars as that source of funds.

Conclusion

We had major news yesterday that Chancellor Merkel agreed with President Trump but from competing continental view. She said the euro is too weak which can get the euro going higher. Add that to political woes in the US and a potentially more hawkish ECB, the euro up, dollar down trend could have legs.

