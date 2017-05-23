Gold Weekly: GLD And GDX About To Breakout

ETF investors prefer silver to gold at the present moment. But be careful when they change their mind and rush to the most reliable safe-haven: GOLD.

The overhang of net spec length in gold has disappeared, thereby producing strong upside potential for prices.

GLD & GDX are about to breakout to the upside. Be ready to play the rally.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut significantly their net long positioning for a third straight week over the reporting period (May 9-16) while spot gold prices appreciated by 1.2%.

The net long fund position - at 186.73 tonnes as of May 16 - fell by 85.32 tonnes or 31% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long liquidation (- 54.79 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+30.53 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position remains up 63.79 tonnes or 52% in the year to date.

My view:

The notable deterioration in the spec positioning in gold over the reporting period is hard to justify from a global macro view point. Indeed, the dollar and US real rates - key macro parameters of gold's spec length - tumbled over May 9-16 as a result of:

(1) a string of mixed US macro data releases

(2) a surge in US political risk premium after president Trump allegedly revealed classified information to a Russian diplomat and allegedly asked former FBI director Comey to end the investigation of former national security adviser Flynn.

Despite this, speculators were induced to unwind further their still elevated net long positions in gold.

That said, I view this development as "good news" because there is now even further room for speculative buying interest in the weeks ahead, especially if macro forces remain friendly for the precious metals.

The net spec length is now at 24% of its all-time high, leading me to believe that the stretched spec positioning visible at the start of the year has largely disappeared.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors remain sleeping, adding less than 2 tonnes to their gold holdings last week, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

ETF holdings totaled 2,076 tonnes as of May 19; they are down 5 tonnes or 0% so far in May after increasing by 29 tonnes or 1.5% in April. In the year to date, gold ETF holdings have increased by 126 tonnes or 7%, principally thanks to marked inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

Although the pace of gold ETF buying is solid so far this year, it is more modest than last year.

My view:

ETF investors seem to be uninterested in gold in spite of the macro/political/geopolitical friendly environment for safe-havens. In fact, it seems that investors prefer to bet on silver, perhaps because it is viewed as a more leveraged safe-haven play.

According to FastMarkets estimates, investors have boosted their holdings by 682 tonnes or 3.5% so far in May, including an increase of 265 tonnes last week. In the year to date, silver ETF holdings are up 526 tonnes or 2.6%.

That said, I think that ETF investors are playing a "dangerous game" by preferring silver to gold because while gold is purely a monetary asset, silver is both a monetary asset and an industrial asset, and as such, tends to exhibit a stronger correlation with risky assets like equities.

In this way, I am inclined to think that a more pronounced sell-off in equities (and not just a brief one as we saw on Thursday last week) could prompt those ETF investors to reduce their long exposure to silver and lift it to gold, a more reliable safe-haven during period of turbulence.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Where could I be wrong?

My bullish thesis on gold can prevail on the condition that the macro backdrop becomes friendlier for the complex, that is, the dollar and US real rates continue to drop in the weeks and months ahead. But, I recognize that:

(1) the recent decline in the dollar and US real rates (Figure 1) is perhaps exaggerated by investor fears over the series of developments in Washington. But the calm could return to the market should those excessive fears temper.

Figure 1: The dollar gives away 100% of its post-Trump elections gains

Source: ZH.

Figure 2: The yield on the US 10-Year TIPS moves south

Source: FRED.

(2) the starting convergence between soft and hard US macro data (Figure 3) will give the Fed more confidence to maintain its initial hiking path (3 rate increases in 2017), thereby resulting to a hawkish Fed repricing since the market pricing embeds a more conservative Fed rate outlook (Figure 4).

Figure 3: Hard US indicators (like IP) converge toward soft ones

Source: DB.

Figure 4: The market underestimates the Fed's hiking path

Source: UBS.

Trading strategy

Let me first start with my trading view on GLD and GDX.

Source: Trading View.

A number of investors from the SA community have asked my thoughts about GDX.

In a nutshell, I would say that GDX is a very interesting leveraged play on GLD. In this way, if you expect (like me) GLD to rally in the coming months, implementing a long GDX position could offer an interesting reward-to-risk ratio.

From a technical perspective, I think that GDX is presently forming a base to create sufficient energy for the next major upleg. Meanwhile, GLD is currently fighting with its long-term downtrend line.

Both GLD and GDX are likely to break out once the key support levels (downtrend line for GLD, 50 WMA for GDX) are conquered.

But for now, I remain on the sidelines and await those clear bullish technical developments to happen before taking a meaningful position.

Let me now turn to my trading view on the French stock market (CAC 40).

I remain bullish on the CAC 40 because there is a clear evidence of a bullish breakout pattern. Thus, I am willing to maintain this very long-term position to play the reflation cycle. Even if this position is counterintuitive, it makes perfect sense in my global macro portfolio. So I may stay long and walk away.

Source: FXCM.

