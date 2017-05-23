Alliance One International: Mispriced Opportunity

Alliance One International

Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI), another one of my shameless mimics from Aegis Financial, is an international tobacco leaf merchant. Operating in a duopolistic environment, AOI and Universal Corporation control an estimated 70% of the international tobacco leaf market.

Created by the merger of DIMON Incorporated and Standard Commercial Corporation in 2005, AOI purchases tobacco in more than 35 countries and serves customers in more than 90 countries. In most countries, tobacco is purchased directly from the suppliers (usually farmers or some type of distributor) or through an auction method. AOI utilizes contract purchases, in which they buy an agreed-to amount from the supplier and assume the risk of matching their inventory to the customer. In some instances, Alliance One purchases the seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other inputs to advance to the supplier. Alliance One then purchases the finished crop as contractually obligated. In FY 2016, approximately 24% of AOI's purchases were from North America, and about 76% were from the Other Regions operating segment, with around 63% of that segment coming from Brazil, Turkey, China, and the Africa Region.

The three main types of tobacco AOI purchases and processes are flue-cured, burley, and oriental. AOI processes their inventory near their supply points around the world. After processing, the tobacco can last for a substantially longer period of time without spoilage. Alliance One also processes tobacco for third-party vendors but does not take ownership of the tobacco in these cases. This third-party processing is relatively insignificant, only making up around 3-5% of overall revenues each year. Alliance One sells the processed tobacco to large manufacturers of consumer tobacco products, mostly cigarettes. Phillip Morris International and China Tobacco International, Inc. made up more than 10% of AOI's revenues in 2016, 2015, and 2014. The majority of AOI's sales are to Europe and the United States, with the two taking 44% and 16% respectively in 2016.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of tobacco companies is the rate at which smoking has been declining in the United States. There are an estimated 1.1 billion smokers in the world, and although the percentage of the population that smokes is decreasing, the overall number of smokers in the world is increasing. It is generally expected that the amount of smokers could be anywhere from 1.5 to 1.9 billion by 2025. This is expected to occur because of population growth, not an uptick in smoking habits. A massive driver of the increase has been China. With an ever increasing population and some of the highest smoking rates in the world, China has accounted for a large percentage of the smoking population.

The above graphs only go to 2012, but there isn't much data on recent years out there, and I couldn't find other graphs that portray the changes over such a long period of time. As you can see, China makes up around 30% of overall smokers in the world, and even though smoking as a percentage of the population has decreased everywhere, the overall number of smokers has increased.

Irrespective of consumer smoking trends and habits, the tobacco leaf merchants are the primary supplier to the companies that manufacture these cigarettes. Since there are only two publicly traded leaf merchants that control a majority of the market, they are able to operate without substantial competition from smaller companies. In essence, the more consolidated the market becomes, the bigger the piece of the pie they are able to command.

Universal Corporation is the epitome of what a company in this sphere should look like. With insignificant amounts of debt and a wide and diverse distribution system, they are able to fund most of their operations with their cash flow. Alliance One, on the other hand, is just an ugly company. With a highly levered balance sheet, the substantial interest payments eat into a large portion of their profit. As a result, there isn't enough cash to fund working capital expenditures such as inventory and supplier advances. This forces AOI to take on more debt just to continue operations.

Alliance One's revenue has declined by about 19% since 2014 and EBITDA has actually increased since then, but only after declining substantially from around $170 million in 2012-13. Full year 2016 EBITDA stands at $130.6 million, down a little from 2015 but hovering around the same area since 2014.

Like all commodities, the tobacco leaf market is a cyclical industry. Extra capacity comes online to meet increasing global demand, most notably in China, and eventually there is a supply-demand imbalance that does away with the glut of producers. Luckily AOI is middle man, not a producer. Unluckily, it is susceptible to price swings and crop destruction because of its large debt balance.

The common perception has been that there has been a tobacco leaf supply glut over the past several years. The average price per kilo that Alliance One has been able to sell at has decreased to $4.78 in 2016 from $5.34 in 2014. Before 2014, price had increased every year since 2009. I try to be careful with this as an excuse, because the tobacco leaf production measurements seem to be inexact and can differ between the different strains of leaves. Also, AOI's tobacco leaf sales volume has been decreasing since 2007, with it remaining steady from 2012-2014 then tapering off again in 2015 and 2016.

If a supply glut is occurring, which has been Universal Corporation's stance the past few years also, then it has happened at one of the worst possible times for AOI. Just when it looks like the supply-demand variables are getting out of whack, a particularly bad El Nino season wiped out a large portion of their Brazilian tobacco crop. This caused Alliance One to record lower sales volumes at the same time the average selling price was decreasing. AOI's volumes sold in 2014, 2013, and 2012 were 424.8, 424.2, and 426.9 respectively, while volumes in 2015 and 2016 declined to 378 and 382 respectively (All volumes are in kilos).

On top of this, Alliance One has had a 2016 fraught with problems. A Kenyan subsidiary was found suspect of fraudulent behavior, and AOI was forced to delay SEC filings and restate prior year financial statements. Couple this with the bad Brazilian crop season, and you can see why AOI has sold off so much in the past year. Also, in 2015 the company was delisted from the S&P 600, causing indiscriminate selling by institutions and passive investing vehicles. Scott Barbee of Aegis Financial also suspects that with AOI's current market cap, it is likely to be dropped from the Russel 2000 index in the second quarter of this year, which has caused and probably will cause further institutional selling. With a fiscal year 2017 (which ended March 31) first 9-month performance that hasn't fared any better, it's easy to see why most investors have fled the building.

With all the negative press and performance metrics, most investors seem to be done with this company, even in the face of an extremely cheap price and uplifting reports for fiscal year 2018. Alliance One has confirmed in their recent 10-Q filing that the 2017 Brazilian Virginia flue-cured crop is expected to be 50% larger this year, standing at 600 million kilos. AOI claims the 2016 crop was abnormally low at 410 million kilos compared to 570 million in 2015. Alliance One also reports good quality tobacco and has high hopes for the upcoming season.

If this is the case, I expect Alliance One's results to be significantly better in fiscal year 2018. I realize it's a levered bet on a company that has had financial reporting problems and is facing declining cigarette consumption worldwide, but Alliance One is at a price that significantly discounts the probability of any thing good happening. On top of that, AOI is a leader in its industry with substantial infrastructure all around the world that would be very hard for a new entrant to replicate.

Valuation

The first thing I noticed was that Alliance One is trading substantially below its book value. At about 50% of stated book value, the market seems to be seriously discounting the value of AOI's operating assets. With infrastructure in place all around the world, AOI and Universal both seem to have built up somewhat of a barrier to entry in their industry. Having achieved economies of scale, I believe it would be pretty hard for a new market entrant or a small local supplier to replicate the value of AOI's assets. That being said, if you subtract intangible assets and goodwill, AOI is only trading at around 80% of its book value, a much smaller margin of safety. Obviously, Alliance One's assets are not the most productive, which leads one to believe that below tangible book value could be the correct valuation for this company. On the flip side, AOI possess relationships and worldwide processing and distribution systems that are not easily reproduced. If a buyer wanted to purchase these assets I assume they would have to pay full value or more. That being said, I don't know how likely an acquisition situation would be in this industry environment.

Alliance One's year-to-year earnings can be a pretty unreliable measure. With non-cash and one-time gains or impairments causing confusion, cash earnings or owner's earnings appears to be a better measure. For example, AOI's 2016 net income was about $65 million compared to my calculation of cash earning of $2.4 million. I calculated cash earnings by adding back income statement tax and interest payments then subtracting the actual cash tax and interest payments for the year before adding back or subtracting all non-cash and one-time expenses except for stock-based compensation and debt amortization/interest. I then subtracted the capital expenditures for the year.

Cash earnings for the FY 2016 were the some of the smallest in the company's history for reasons I have stated above. I believe that this was a cyclical down year, and I believe FY 2017 will be as well. 2015 cash earnings were a little over $21 million, and past years they have been around $30-$40 million. Other years they have been negative, mainly because of bloated capital expenditures that masked decent cash earnings. Applying the current market cap to 2015's cash earnings gives the company a P/E of around 4.9. Using past years, the P/E gets as low as 2-3x, which I think would be unlikely in the case of earnings like that in the future, considering AOI traded substantially higher during those time periods.

If the Brazilian crop turns out as expected this year, then 2018 revenues could get back over $2 billion. Gross margins have been increasing since they dropped to around 10% in 2014. The FY 2016 gross margin was 11.86%, and if AOI can keep it there or get it up to 12% or higher like it has in the past, then cash earnings could be back up to around $30 million or higher. Factor in a higher tobacco selling price and a strengthening dollar that makes AOI's foreign tobacco purchases cheaper, and the company could be looking pretty good over the next few years.

I think a good company to make comparisons with is AOI's main competitor, Universal Corp. Universal has seen decreasing revenues over the last few years, but has maintained strong gross margins that average around 17%. Universal's operating income and net income also don't fluctuate as much as AOI's. Universal's cash earnings ROIC has hovered around the 6-9% range while AOI's has been around the 2-5% range. Obviously AOI's assets and each dollar earned are worth less than Universal's, but how much less. Universal has been trading at anywhere from 9-15x its cash earnings. If Alliance One achieves $30 million cash earnings in the future, I don't think it's unreasonable to think it might trade at 5 or 6x that, it has in the past. At the current price, that would give us a return of about 50-70%. If the price of tobacco increases as well and cash earnings end up higher, It's possible the share price could double to up around $20 a share or more.

Another measure I like to use is the Market Cap/Leaf Sales Volume ratio. At the current price, the ratio is around 20% to 30% of 2016's and the expected fiscal year 2017 sales volume. The past few years the ratio has been at around 50%, with it getting up to about 80% in 2012. This tells me that the market is saying that each kilo of tobacco sold is worth less to the company now than it was just a few years ago. AOI may have significant debt expenses but it has always had them, and the market is just now reacting in this way because of what looks like a cyclical downturn mixed with other factors such as the delisting and financial restatements. I don't believe any of this has changed the fundamental value of Alliance One, and the company has taken measures to combat the things they can control.

Risks

The main risk apparent for Alliance One is bankruptcy. Alliance One is highly levered, and a refinancing in the future could significantly increase interest expense. AOI's interest coverage ratio has averaged about 1.13 over the last three years, but is only .76 for the first nine months of fiscal year 2017. Using cash interest instead of income statement interest, the 2017 interest coverage ratio rose to 1.16x, and the past years increased as well. It is worth noting that the coverage ratio for the first nine months of last year was also below 1x, which tells me that the first nine months are not a good indicator of the final year coverage ratio, likely attributable to the seasonality of the business.

As of Dec. 31, 2016, debt was at about $980 million. AOI also has $558.1 million of short term bank notes outstanding. Of the long term $980 million, $968.7 million of it (which is the first and second lien notes) is due in 2021. You could view the short term bank borrowings as basically accounts payable, except for the fact that they require about a 5% interest payment. They are short term, but AOI utilizes these every year to supplement its current asset requirements, so they are basically long term debt being rolled over. Alliance One currently has $269 million of cash, $845 million of inventory, and $282 million of total receivables on its balance sheet. This adds up to about $1.4 billion that easily covers the short term $558 million. It doesn't quite cover the overall debt of $1.5 billion, but the majority of that is due isn't due this year either. As of Dec. 31 2016, AOI also has $327.4 million of available credit to further assist with liquidity issues. Alliance One also has about $78 million in underfunded pension liabilities, but they seem to be making progress on that with the current balance down from over $100 million in 2015.

Big tobacco manufacturers have recently started to integrate further down the supply chain and grow and process their own tobacco. This isn't occurring on a large scale, but it is enough to take revenue away from AOI and Universal. The manufacturers are able to cut back on some costs, but I believe the international market is too large and diverse for any of them to make a large foray into it. I could be wrong, but I think Alliance One is essential for the tobacco industry, and I don't see it disappearing anytime soon.

Another big risk is the emergence of electronic cigarettes and other vapor nicotine products. These have not captured a huge share of the market, but are growing very rapidly. With further regulation on the horizon, the growth of these products might not be as explosive in the future.

Having major subsidiaries and operations in poorly regulated emerging markets may hurt or interrupt operations for AOI in the future. Many of these countries have unpredictable governments and experience wild swings in their economic activity and currencies.

Conclusion

Because of its debt, Alliance One is not necessarily a safe company. Its industry is experiencing somewhat of a secular shift, but I believe people will be smoking cigarettes for a long time. Tobacco consumption is relatively inelastic, and AOI was not really affected by the mid 2000s crisis and recession.

With just two companies controlling such a large part of the market, I don't think Alliance One's operating results can be too extremely volatile. It's not losing market share to Universal, and AOI stated in its 2016 10-K that the vertical integration in the industry was reversing. Even though total insider ownership is low, management has been with the company a long time. There's a possibility of value destruction, but I don't necessarily view this as a long term investment opportunity. There is a huge principle payment coming due in 2021, and a refinancing at higher rates could definitely hurt the company in the long run unless operations change substantially.

The main thesis of this investment is that right now the market is seriously discounting any chance of an improvement in the company's operations, while the reason for a discount has been largely affected by non-fundamental issues. Yes, there is a chance of bankruptcy and complete value destruction, but I believe AOI is in a better position than most people perceive it to be, and I think the reward outweighs the risk. I don't think a company in a global duopolistic position will just disappear anytime soon.

To give me a little more confidence, I once again look to the institutional ownership. Successful investors Donald Smith and Scott Barbee have significant positions in the company, as does Andrew Axelrod, head of a recently created hedge fund that is backed by Julian Robertson. This investment possesses somewhat of a binary nature, but a path to slow value destruction is possible. There is inherent risk, but I believe this is a mispriced opportunity.

As always, feedback is welcome. Thank you.