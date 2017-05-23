Verizon: 15% Decline Gives Income Investors A Buying Opportunity As The Dividend Yield Hits 5%

In the meantime, income investors have the opportunity to buy Verizon at a rare 5% dividend yield.

The good news is, Verizon could once again reassert its network dominance once 5G rolls out nationwide, which would be a major growth catalyst.

Verizon stock is down 15% year-to-date, as the telecom giants are being disrupted by low-price competitors. This has dragged Verizon into a costly price war.

Price wars, while great for consumers, are bad news for corporate profits. Escalating competition between the major U.S. wireless carriers has ensnared AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), both of which have seen their share prices sink by double-digits to start the year.

Verizon shares have lost approximately 15% of their value year-to-date. Over the past year, lower-priced competitors like T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) have pried away thousands of customers, by offering lower monthly bills and unlimited data.

Fortunately, Verizon remains an excellent dividend stock. It is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases.

Not only that, investors have the opportunity to scoop up shares of this high-quality business at a 5% dividend yield. Verizon is one of 295 stocks with an established 5%+ dividend yield.

It seems like Verizon is in a lose-lose situation. Either it holds firm on higher prices to maintain margins, but continues to lose subscribers, or it concedes to the competition and offers margin-eroding unlimited data plans to keep customers.

However, there is hope on the horizon, in the form of 5G.

Business Overview

After several years of massive investment in its wireless network, Verizon claimed the top spot in terms of network quality. This allowed it to charge higher prices than its lower-tier competitors, which fueled Verizon's fat profit margins.

However, competitors like T-Mobile have caught up to Verizon in 4G. As a result, Verizon's decision to offer unlimited data plans came out of necessity. The company had a brutal first-quarter earnings report. Revenue fell by 7% year over year, and missed analyst expectations by $690 million. Even excluding divestitures, revenue was still down 4.5%, as the company suffered its first-ever decline in core wireless customers.

Net retail postpaid connections declined by 307,000, including 289,000 losses in phones. Verizon did see an improvement once it unveiled its unlimited data plan about halfway through the quarter; prior to the unlimited data offering, Verizon had lost 389,000 retail postpaid customers. Fortunately, the uptick in customer metrics after announcing the unlimited data numbers could help Verizon stop the bleeding.

Still, offering unlimited data will eat into Verizon's margins. T-Mobile has added huge numbers of wireless customers, at the expense of the top two carriers, by offering attractive switching incentives and unlimited data. For example, in 2016, T-Mobile added 3.3 million branded postpaid phone customers, capturing all of the industry's growth for the third year in a row. T-Mobile has led all wireless carriers in year-over-year service revenue growth for 12 consecutive quarters.

Of course, T-Mobile's profit margins are much lower-in the first quarter, T-Mobile generated a profit margin of approximately 7.2%. Verizon, on the other hand, had a profit margin of nearly 12% last quarter, even with the revenue decline.

But if the past few years has taught us anything, it's that the market is more than willing to forgive low profit margins in favor of revenue growth and market share gains. (See Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a perfect example of this in the retail industry). For further evidence, consider that T-Mobile stock is up 16% year-to-date, meaning it has outperformed Verizon by 30 percentage points so far in 2017. In the past one year, Verizon is down 8%, while T-Mobile is up 60%.

The good news for Verizon is that, as soon as the U.S. market is ready for 5G rollout, it can once again exert its technological advantage over the competition.

Growth Prospects

Verizon's best chance at fending off T-Mobile is 5G. Verizon became the industry leader in 4G, but now that the competition has caught up, it is likely that most consumers do not notice much of a difference in network quality. Therefore, 5G is the next opportunity for Verizon to show consumers why they should pay higher prices for its top-quality network.

Progress in 5G development has been slow, but it is getting closer to becoming a reality.

In 2016, Verizon held successful technical trials of 5G infrastructure, and is prepared to conduct pilot programs in 11 U.S. markets this year. Indeed, 5G is a promising catalyst. Verizon notes that 5G offers speeds 100 times faster than current wireless technology. In all, Verizon estimates 5G to be a $12.3 trillion market opportunity by 2035.

The hope is that 5G unleashes the power of Verizon's industry-leading network, in a way that is clear to consumers, particularly when it comes to video. Plus, 5G could open up a host of new applications, such as autonomous transportation, augmented reality, the Internet of Things (or IoT), and artificial intelligence.

Verizon has accelerated its investment in 5G through acquisitions. The company recently usurped Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) from AT&T, in a $3.1 billion deal. While this is a hefty price tag for a company that generated just $2.2 million of revenue in 2016, at least one credit rating agency is on board with the deal: Moody's believes the acquisition to be a positive for Verizon, given the growth potential.

Plus, Verizon continues to pay a rock-solid 5% dividend yield.

Dividend Analysis

While growth investors have good reason to consider T-Mobile instead of the lumbering giants AT&T and Verizon, the choice is clear for income investors. T-Mobile doesn't pay a dividend, which likely disqualifies it for income investors. Meanwhile, Verizon remains a top choice for income investors-it is the highest-yielding stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

And, thanks to its sagging share price, investors have an opportunity to buy the stock at a 5% yield, which is rare territory for Verizon. Verizon's dividend yield sits near a five-year high.

Furthermore, Verizon's dividend is in little danger. The company still generates more than enough earnings to pay the dividend. For 2016, Verizon reported adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.87, which easily covered its current annualized dividend of $2.31 per share. The company has a 60% payout ratio based on 2016 earnings.

In addition to its high yield, investors can count on Verizon for steady dividend growth. Over the past five years, it has raised its dividend by approximately 2.9% per year. Going forward, investors can reasonably expect the company to maintain its modest pace of dividend growth each year, at about 2%-3% annually.

Final Thoughts

This is certainly not an easy time for AT&T and Verizon. The telecom industry is being disrupted by competitors offering low prices and unlimited data, which threatens the golden goose of the high-margin wireless industry.

It is difficult for Verizon to convince its customers to pay more for its high-quality network, when the difference is negligible in the eyes of many consumers. However, 5G could once again reestablish Verizon's relative value.

As a result, while 2016 was a difficult year, and challenges may linger in 2017, things are looking up for Verizon in 2018 and beyond. In the meantime, investors can sit back and collect Verizon's hefty 5% dividend.

