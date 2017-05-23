Sequans: The Opportunity Ahead

The low cost, small size and long battery life of LTE Cat M chips will enable the largest wave of innovation since the smartphone and Sequans is a leading provider.

Sequans sells 3-4 million single mode LTE chipsets per year. With the IoT potential measured in billions the growth could be explosive.

LTE will be the dominant provider of connectivity for mobile IoT devices and Sequans is well positioned.

This is my third article on Sequans (NYSE:SQNS), you can find the others here and here. While the past articles took the form of a short and punchy "top ten" list I decided to embrace an essay style article that would be more accessible to a broader and less technical audience.

On the date of my first article, the stock closed at $1.65/share. At the time of writing the stock is around $4.00, having hit a new 52 week high of $4.23 on May 9 th. The blue line in the chart below shows the volume for the 10-day moving average. Clearly the interest in Sequans has been growing steadily since late last year and especially so over the last two months.

Despite the stock having more than doubled in the past 6 months I believe the market is still waking up to the potential of Sequans and the significance of single mode LTE in the nascent Internet of Things market. Hopefully, by reading this article, you will also come to realize the potential of Sequans to electrify your portfolio.

This article is broken into the following parts for easier comprehension:

Part 1 - Broadband LTE - Sequans StreamRich segment

Part 2 - Internet of Things - Sequans StreamLite segment

Part 3 - Why LTE will be the dominant LPWAN technology

Part 4 - Why Sequans offers the best opportunity in LTE

Sequans Product Lineup

Sequans designs and sells single mode LTE chips. Typical cell phone chips are multi-mode and capable of falling back to 3G or 2G as required. These extra fallback capabilities come at a cost, with multi-mode chips being larger, more complex, power hungry and more expensive. Now that LTE coverage is widely available, the cheaper single mode LTE chips have become attractive, a very significant consideration when dealing with billions of devices. Sequans created the first single mode LTE chipset and leads the market in this area.

Sequans has two product categories, StreamRich for high speed LTE and StreamLite for IoT devices. The capabilities and primary uses of each of these products is shown in the table below.

*NB1(aka NB IoT\Cat-M2\LTE Cat-M2) operates at 40Kbps DL/55Kbps UL.

A Note on Terminology

When low speed LTE was introduced in release 13 it was originally known as Cat-M and had two sub-classes, Cat M1 and Cat M2. Together these are often called LTE-M, Cat M or LTE Cat M. While the name Cat M1 remains in everyday use, Cat M2 has morphed and is now more commonly known as NB-IoT or NB1 (NB=narrow band).

Part 1 - Broadband LTE - Sequans StreamRich Segment

The StreamRich segment deals with broadband LTE solutions with speeds nominally in the range of 50Mbps-300Mbps. Most commonly these are home and portable routers, providing high speed internet access without a permanent connection such as cable or DSL.

Although Sequans does not break out its revenue by segment they did provide sufficient commentary during their Q1 earnings call for it to be deduced.

"This market continues to account for our three-quarters of our total revenue in the first quarter." - Georges Karam.

This statement would place the broadband business at $9.3 million in Q1. Later in the same call Georges Karam (NYSE:CEO) said this about broadband revenue for 2017.

"Based on the strong momentum we are seeing, we continue to believe the Broadband Data Device business will exceed $10 million quarterly run rate by the end of this year, and could even reach $12 million per quarter by year-end, if the new devices ramp quickly. Also, this target assumes revenue from India or China would be considered as potential upside."

In Q1 broadband revenue was already at $9.3 million but we have had a steady stream of announcements on broadband partners since then.

April 3 rd, 2017 - Verve Connect LTE Hub

April 21 st, 2017 - Verizon Jetpack Hotspot

May 10 th, 2017 - Comba Telecom Router (China)

Two OEMs added in Q1 (mentioned in Q1 earnings call)

Of course, some of these are expected wins and may already factored into the company's broadband sales estimates for 2017. However, I believe the company has been prudently cautious in setting expectations and have good potential to hit the high end of their guidance.

In my past articles on Sequans I have focused heavily on their StreamLite (NYSEMKT:IOT) product family as the growth engine of the company and certainly the potential there is huge. But I have performed a disservice to the contribution and growth of their broadband business. With YoY growth in Q1 of 33%, most this was driven by their broadband business, so it's worth taking a closer look at this market.

The Broadband LTE Market

A consumer can buy the new Verizon Ellipsis Jetpack MHS900L, which contains the Sequans Colibri chipset, for $29.99 with a two-year contract. On top of that a customer would pay $15/mo for 1Gb of data and then $10 per each additional Gb. Alternately a consumer can choose to pay $85/mo for unlimited data.

Neither of these plans are likely to appeal as a replacement for most wired home internet connections at those prices. But broadband LTE does have the advantage of being portable making it ideal for mobile solutions such as cars, buses, trains or temporary events such as trade shows and conventions. While solutions for these scenarios exist today, the Sequans Cat 4 Colibri chipset can achieve speeds up to 150Mbps and users can enjoy familiar desktop speeds on the go.

While the economics in the US prohibit explosive growth, it is a different story elsewhere. In Central London, you can get a one year contract with internet provider Relish, £99 ($125) down gets you a broadband LTE hub and £25 ($33) a month for a 24Mbit connection and unlimited data. Relish uses the Verve Connect LTE hub powered by a Sequans Colibri chipset. In France you can get 100Gb/mo of LTE data for €19.99 ($22) from provider Free. Slowly LTE is making inroads into the traditional wired marketplace.

If you think that can't happen in the US, that the big carriers have too big of a lock on the market, then you would be partly correct. Verizon and AT&T are not likely to lower their pricing sufficiently to make broadband LTE competitive for most home users anytime soon, streaming of video is just too data intensive for their existing LTE networks.

While broadband LTE is not mainstream in the US, there are forces on the horizon that are about to change the dynamics and economics of the LTE market in dramatic ways.

The Future is Wireless

The days of home internet being dominated by wired connections is coming to an end. Does this sound like an audacious claim? Google doesn't think so. Google fiber is cancelling orders and restructuring their business. Digging up streets and pulling fiber to every home is just too expensive and time consuming. So, what is causing Google to rethink its internet business?

The 3.5GHz Spectrum

In the US, the FCC has undertaken an innovative departure from its previous approach to spectrum allocation. Rather than have a range of spectrum dedicated to a one specific purpose, the FCC has approved a model that allows spectrum to be shared on a hierarchical priority basis. This range of spectrum in the 3.5GHz range (3550MHz - 3575MHz) is known as the Citizens Broadband Radio Service or CBRS, also called the Innovative Band by some.

The properties of the 3.5 GHz range place it in the "sweet spot" of the spectrum for use in communications, making it well suited for high speed wireless communications. The shared spectrum will have three tenants at different priorities. The incumbent usage methods have the highest priority, paying lessees for a geographic area will have the second highest priority and private citizens will have the lowest level of priority.

What has all this to do with broadband LTE? Once CBRS is approved for public use, anyone (yes, even you) can setup an LTE network using these frequencies, without having to pay a license fee for the spectrum. This takes the LTE monopoly out of the hands of the Telco's and opens a huge door for other service providers to step through.

Enter Google and Others

Google is embracing 3.5GHz as a better option to provide high speed internet to the home. Google sought permission from the FCC to test this innovative technology using the CBRS band in up to 24 markets and has been heavily involved in establishing the required standards and testing bodies to support CBRS deployment.

Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile are all members of the CBRS alliance, as are Intel, Samsung, Nokia, Qualcomm, Cisco, Alphabet and many others. This is not a standard that lacks for industry support.

Certainly, the Telco's must see CBRS as an opportunity and a threat. The opportunity to expand their footprint into the home internet market must be enticing. AT&T have petitioned the FCC to setup early trials in the 3.5GHz band and Verizon are already engaged in testing. With the cellular phone market in the US being saturated, the addition of high performance spectrum at much lower licensing costs, makes the possibility of expanding their services into the home market a very attractive growth opportunity.

While it is not expected that the FCC will grant operating licenses (tier 2 of the 3 priority tiers) until 2018 there is clearly industry momentum behind CBRS. It will take some time for broadband LTE to become competitive in the US because CBRS has added complexities. However, in other parts of the world ( China for example), where shared spectrum is a not a requirement, the 3.5GHz range is already is gaining ground and is often mentioned in connection with 5G, the next big leap in LTE speeds. Sequans already has LTE solutions that operate at 3.5GHz and only require a software modification to operate on CBRS so they are well positioned for this growth area.

Sequans is currently achieving significant growth in their StreamRich segment and technology trends strongly suggest that growth in broadband LTE will continue and most likely increase over time.

Part 2 - Sequans StreamLite Segment

The StreamLite segment represents Sequans solutions for the IoT market, industrial, commercial or consumer. Devices in this category are relatively low bandwidth, low power solutions and due to their simpler single mode design are cheap relative to their multi-mode predecessors. This segment offers three products in two categories which are discussed below.

Part 2A - Sequans Calliope - LTE Cat 1

The Sequans Calliope Cat 1 (<10Mbps) LTE chipset is primarily designed for wearables, as such it is highly optimized for size, power and speed. The table below lists some of the key events in the evolution of the Sequans Calliope. As I pointed out in one of my earlier articles the Sequans Calliope is included as part of the Verizon Wearable Reference Kit.

Event Date Product Introduction January 6 th, 2015 First Cat 1 LTE Module with Gemalto Sept 1 st, 2015 Certified on Verizon July 23 rd, 2015 Certified on NTT Docomo March 9 th, 2016 Certified for VoLTE on Verizon April 27 th, 2016 Certified on AT&T May 26 th, 2016 Certified on T-Mobile ~Aug 30 th, 2016 Certified for VoLTE on T-Mobile February 28 th, 2017

Despite the availability of this product on both major US networks for over a year it does not seem to have made much impression. We can deduce the approximate quarterly revenue contribution by Cat 1 as follows.

2017 Q1 revenue of $12.4 million.

Broadband "account for our three-quarters of our total revenue in the first quarter", leaving $3.1 million.

Other revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $2.8 million.

Monarch product line is not yet contributing.

Therefore Cat 1 revenue is $300,000 or less in Q1.

I can buy a Gemalto Cinterion ELS31 module (containing a Sequans OEM Cat 1 chip) for about $38, probably significantly cheaper in bulk. For easy math, let's say the ELS31 module is $30 in bulk and that Gemalto pays Sequans $15 for the Cat 1 chipset. That would generate an approximate sales rate of around 20,000 units/quarter. This is a paltry amount for a chipset that has been certified on 4 major networks totaling 426 million subscribers!

Sequans created the single mode LTE market and evangelizing takes time and effort. While uptake in Cat 1 has been slow in 2016 the comments made by Georges Karam (CEO) in the Q1 earnings call indicate confidence in its growth in 2017.

"After accumulating design wins at both, the device and module level all last year, Cat 1 products will fuel our growth in 2017"

"we have projects where the people selected Gemalto or selected us its for three four years project. So, it's really gives us a lot of visibility and confidence that the revenue will be there for the CAT-1"

"we are seeing several customers choosing to ramp their CAT-1 products on more than one carrier's network … We are pleased to note that we are beginning to build the backlog"

"We have received orders for our CAT-1 customers, and we are moving to full production."

I contacted the company regarding what it meant to enter "full production" for Cat 1. Thus far, Cat 1 production has been sufficient for "providing samples or small quantities for testing and limited trials". Full production simply means they will be producing chips based on customer orders.

Below is a list of known customers using Sequans Cat 1 chipset.

Geotab to use Sequans Cat 1

Wisol to make Cat 1 modules

Encore Networks EN-1000 Router

NimbeLink Skywire Cat 1 modem

Gemalto ELS31 Modules

AutoNet in car connectivity

Witivity IoT Modem

In April Sequans announced a partnership with GeoTab, a vehicle and telematics company. GeoTab has only one hardware product, the Go7 which will be updated to use Sequans Cat 1 and presumably named the Go8 (they have trademarked the name). GeoTab has over 700,000 devices under management today and vehicle telematics is a rapidly expanding field. Estimating a device life of 5 years and continued growth, an annual run rate in the range of 100,000 - 150,000 units/year would seem likely. This one customer would more than double Sequans Cat 1 quarterly sales rate. At the time of writing, Geotab has not yet released their Go8 product, but I expect this is part of Sequans Cat 1 pipeline.

Voice Over LTE (VoLTE)

In a typical smartphone, voice and data are two discrete types of communication that use different components of the phone and separate channels of communication. Like its cousin VoIP, VoLTE converts voice communication into data and passes it exclusively over the data network.

This capability opens the door for wearables to encompass a much higher degree of functionality than they do today. People are becoming more comfortable speaking to their cell phones and tablets with phrases like "OK Google", "Alexa" or "Siri". Amazon's Echo Dot has proven that a consumer device does not require a screen to be successful.

The technology and infrastructure is available today and it's only a matter of time before wearables emerge that can provide a rich experience, much like that experienced on larger devices from Amazon and Google, but with the important addition of being entirely mobile and able to place and receive phone calls, texts or emails.

Sequans Cat 1 Future

With the current customer list, it seems probable that Cat 1 growth is likely to increase by hundreds of percentage points as they move into full production. But Cat 1 has some interesting prospects in the wearable space, it was part of the Verizon Wearables Reference Kit after all, and with the ability to support VoLTE, it seems likely one or more consumer oriented wearables will launch during 2017.

Given the highly innovative and competitive nature of new tech devices, even their existence are closely guarded secrets. Similarly, Sequans is also bound to secrecy regarding which companies are building solutions using their technology. While the company forecasts a Cat 1 ramp, it is likely to manifest as a stair-step, as electronics manufacturers build significant inventory prior to launch.

Part 2B - Sequans Monarch - LTE Cat M1 / NB1

While LTE standards have typically pushed to higher data rates, release 13 introduced two new low speed options, Cat M1 (<1 Mbps) and Cat NB1 (aka M2 or NB IoT) (<250Kbps). These two new standards allow for very low power usage (sleep mode) and greater signal range. Sequans recognized the opportunity provided by these new standards to create a low-cost LTE chip that could operate for years on a single battery. At the right price point, such a chip could greatly fuel the adoption of the Internet of Things. With these goals in mind, Sequans created the world's first single mode Cat M1\NB1 chip, the Sequans Monarch.

Sequans Monarch

The Monarch was announced in February of 2016, a tiny chip that measures 8.5mm x 6.5mm (55mm 2). By January 2017 the Monarch was certified for operation on the Verizon network and Gemalto had released a module (EMS31) that used the Monarch chip.

Sequans has been steadily building an impressive ecosystem around their Monarch chip as demonstrated in the table below.

Sequans Monarch EcoSystem Networks Module Makers Developer Platforms Customers Verizon - Certified w/VoLTE Gemalto STMicroelectronics Orion Labs T-Mobile - Certified w/VoLTE Huawei Arduino Nimbelink AT&T - End of Q2 SIMCom Raspberry Pi Link Labs Fibocom TI BeagleBone Black Encore Networks Wisol STMicro Nucleo pycom Renesas NXP Freedom

Naturally there is considerable lag between the availability of a chip and the commercial availability of products using that chip. In the Q1 earnings call Georges Karam (CEO) stated they are not currently shipping Monarch in any meaningful volume and do not expect the revenue stream from Monarch to materialize until Q4 of 2017. My expectations are that once Monarch revenue starts in Q4, it will ramp very quickly and I'll explain why.

Internet of Things Adoption

Over the years, as we have moved from mainframes, to PC's, to smartphones and tablets the number of devices has increased 10-fold with each generation. At the same time the device cost has decreased exponentially.

While no-one agrees on how many devices will be added to the Internet of Things by 2020, all agree that it will be measured in the billions. An excellent list of 61 different IoT sensor use cases can be found on the Libelium site. Many of these use cases are represented in the diagram below.

[Source: Libelium.com]

Given the price of $7-$8 for a Monarch module we will certainly see many industrial IoT sensors below $50. This is a huge market that will evolve over the next decade or more, adding billions of sensors worldwide and improving the efficiency and quality of many aspects of industry and the environment.

However, the industrial internet is only part of the picture and in my estimation, will not be where the most immediate growth happens. The low cost, small size and long battery life of Cat M1 chips will lead to the largest wave of innovation in the electronics industry since the arrival of the smartphone. The graphic below illustrates some of the many ways in which Cat M1 technology may reach into our everyday lives.

[Source: Microsoft IoT Presentation]

While some of these devices exist today, the introduction of cheap and reliable connectivity gives device manufacturers a vast and fertile ground with which to enhance or develop compelling solutions for consumers. Here are a few simple examples:

A small tracker that shows the location of any object on a map, children, pets, vehicles, bicycles, cargo, parcels, cell phones etc. A clip for seniors that detects falls and allows them to call for help. Vending machines that notify owners of exact inventory levels. Sports trackers that do not require cell phone proximity. Health monitoring devices that feed information to your patient record.

We don't know when these products will arrive, what they will look like, which ones will be flops or which will have amazing success. What we do know is that the opportunity brought about by LTE Cat M1 chips is vast and that it has the potential to provide huge rewards for those companies that make successful devices.

Where cell phones and tablets have close to a 1:1 relationship to humans, IoT device density estimates range from 10:1 to 50:1 in industrialized nations. With such a huge opportunity to make innovative devices and the potential to sell them by the tens of millions, the incentive to enter this market is extremely high. Investing in Sequans is bet across this entire spectrum of innovation.

Monarch SX

In January of 2017 Sequans announced the Monarch SX, a System on a Chip (SoC) variant that the company describes as follows:

"Monarch SX integrates Sequans' Monarch, the world's first and most highly optimized LTE-M and NB-IoT platform, and first to be certified by a tier-one operator, with an ARM® Cortex®-M4 processor, voice and audio engines with support for VoLTE on LTE-M, an always-on, ultra-low power sensor hub, and an advanced display controller to support a graphical user interface with touch screen functions."

All the above is contained within a package that measures 90mm 2, less than half the area of a US 1 cent piece as shown in the representation below.

The graphics components are provided by Think Silicon using their NEMA|dc line (probably the NEMA dc|400), which would yield a display resolution of 1920x1080. Given the size and capabilities of the device the possibilities are enormous, essentially any mobile device with a screen and moderate internet speed requirements comes into play. Probably the most obvious use case is an LTE enabled SmartWatch (that isn't huge or need daily charging). Another significant opportunity is a low-cost VoLTE only phone for price sensitive emerging markets.

Although the Monarch SX is not yet contributing to earnings, the company stated that the Monarch SX is "getting great traction" and appears to be a very compelling and market leading solution which is expected to begin ramping up in Q4 of 2017.

Sequans Product Summary

Sequans broadband chips are carrying the company at present and generate over 75% of their revenue. Despite this narrow product line Sequans delivered 40% YoY growth in 2016 and expect to do so again in 2017. With their LTE Cat 1 (Calliope) moving into "full production" and the revenue ramp for LTE Cat M1 (Monarch) expected to start in Q4, the multi-year growth potential for Sequans looks very strong.

An investment in Sequans is a bet on the ongoing supremacy of LTE. But why should LTE be dominant in the Internet of Things? We will answer that next.

Part 3 - Why LTE?

LTE is not the only way to connect to the internet, there are many other methods that must be considered before crowning a winner.

There are many short-range solutions with a maximum range of less than 100 meters, common ones are Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, Zigbee and Z-Wave. These have their uses but given the range limitations none of them are truly mobile. Even within a home that has an internet connection, there are many use cases where a direct connection between the device and the internet is required, such as utility metering, security systems, automotive diagnostics or fire alarms.

Many devices use 2G and 3G to connect to the Internet, but these technologies are already in decline. 2G has been sunsetted by AT&T (Verizon and T-Mobile have dates) and 3G will follow in a few years to free additional spectrum, besides both methods are too power hungry and inferior to LTE.

Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN)

Unless you are in the tech world LPWAN is probably an addition to your lexicon. The Wikipedia definition for LPWAN reads as follows:

"Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN) or Low-Power Network (LPN) is a type of wireless telecommunication wide area network designed to allow long range communications at a low bit rate among things (connected objects), such as sensors operated on a battery."

In fact, this technology has been around for over 10 years and has generated a multitude of competing solutions outside of the cellular realm.

LoRa

Sigfox

Ingenu

Symphony

Weightless

All these technologies use public spectrum to transmit\receive radio signals with remote devices that can be miles away from the central receiver. Data speeds are low, ranging from 1Kbps - 20Kbps in practical situations. Network coverage of these solutions is very spotty, even the better ones SigFox, LoRa (via Senetco) and Ingenu have very limited US coverage vs Verizon's LTE network, or AT&T or T-Mobile for that matter.

LPWAN technologies certainly have their use cases, but if a device is truly mobile (city to city) or requires a moderate data connection then these options are immediately ruled out. Where they are well suited is low bandwidth stationary solutions like metering or switching, or limited mobility solutions such as agriculture.

LTE Cat M1 is the smallest, fastest, most mobile and geographically available solution. Other LPWAN technologies reportedly have an advantage in data pricing but the network availability is severely limited in most parts of the world. With the LTE network (including Cat M1) already in place nationwide on Verizon\AT&T (NB IoT coming) it will be a very challenging environment for these alternate technologies to make further headway in the US.

If there are headwinds to LTE-M in the US it most likely lies in the business model that carriers adopt for these devices. AT&T and Verizon both have pricing based on a per month basis which adds complexity to the purchasing decision and slows adoption. Once LTE-M devices are offered including lifetime data the final barrier will be removed.

So, LTE looks like it's a winner in most scenarios. But why buy Sequans, there must be a ton of companies making single mode LTE chips? As far as I am aware, Sequans only has two competitors in this niche.

LTE Competitors

When I first found Sequans last September I was very impressed by the achievements and foresight of this small French company with respect to recognizing and carving out the single mode LTE niche ahead of its much larger competitors like Qualcomm and Intel. After researching the single mode LTE market more closely Sequans became an even more attractive option given the limited nature of the competition.

Qualcomm(NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm is an $80 billion-dollar behemoth that has dominated the cellular market for years and are currently being sued by the FTC for anti-competitive behavior. Trying to get a 100% return on your investment here is going to be tough. Qualcomm does have a LTE Cat M1 chip (MDM9206) but is trailing Sequans in a variety of ways. See prior article for details.

Sony Entertainment(NYSE:SNE)

Sony is a bit smaller at a market cap of $45 billion dollars, but still too big to get a double just on the strength of LTE. Sony acquired Altair (an Israeli company) in January of 2016. Sony also has an LTE Cat M1 chip (ALT1250) that was introduced in Feb of 2017.

Sequans

Sequans invented the category of single mode LTE and have led the competition in getting Cat 1 and Cat M1 chips to the market and network certified. They have built a strong ecosystem of development resources and module makers that assures them a solid place in the future of LTE. Sequans has a market cap around $300 million and only makes single mode LTE chips.

Part 4 - Why Sequans?

There are many reasons I like Sequans which you can read in my prior articles here and here. In this section I focus solely on the immediate growth prospects for 2017 and some likely scenarios for 2018.

Guidance and Growth

I have been following Sequans closely for the last 9 months and have been reassured by the accuracy of managements revenue guidance during that time. Here is a quick refresher of guidance vs actual over the last year.

Quarter Guidance (millions) Actual (millions) 2017 Q2 $13.5 - $15.5 ?? ($14.5*) 2017 Q1 $11.5 - $13.5 $12.4 2016 Q4 $13 - $15 $14 2016 Q3 $11.5 - $13.5 $12.5

* Midpoint of Sequans Q2 guidance

Managements guidance has been spot on for the past three quarters so it gives me some confidence in their Q2 guidance. This is what Georges Karam (CEO) had to say in the Q1 earnings call.

"If we assume the midpoint of our guidance for the second quarter, the first half of 2017 will be up 40% over the first half of 2016. We feel good about the second-half of the year, so we continue to believe we are on track to grow more than 40% in 2017, with further acceleration in 2018."

As we now know their Cat 1 product has entered full production and the Monarch ramp should start in Q4, so these statements seem to correlate to the ramp in product shipment. The statement "With further acceleration into 2018" is certainly intriguing. The table below shows revenue estimates for Sequans at different growth rates through the end of 2018.

Although 2018 growth rates of 75% to 100% may seem overly optimistic, the 2017 quarterly revenues are only in the $12-$20M range, so this is not unreasonable when viewed in absolute dollar terms.

In addition, the average revenue forecast by analysts listed on Yahoo (as shown below) is $65.4 million for 2017 and $110.5 million for 2018. These numbers represent revenue growth of 43% in 2017 and 69% in 2018.

With breakeven expected at around $20 million per quarter and gross margins of 45%, Sequans should be generating substantial EBITDA in 2018.

No-one knows what will happen in 2018 but Sequans has laid the groundwork and has the ecosystem in place to garner its fair share of success. With its low quarterly revenues and the potential to sell tens of millions of LTE chips in all kinds of devices, its growth could be explosive.

What value the market places on Sequans over the next year is impossible to say, but high growth companies in a hot sector always demand (and get) a very significant premium. Just today (5/22/17) the price target by Benchmark Co was raised 42.5% from $4.00 to $5.70, making it the highest price target among the analysts that follow Sequans .

Summary

Sequans is the purest play on LTE and mobile IoT connectivity that exists today. Should you invest? Well ask yourself these questions:

Do you believe the Internet of Things is becoming reality? Will LTE continue its ascent to global dominance in communications? Do you believe that single mode LTE offers the most compelling solution for connecting mobile and disparate low bandwidth devices to the internet? Can Sequans capture a reasonable share of the IoT LTE market?

If the answer is yes, then taking a position in Sequans is a smart way to play the IoT boom. The question is not whether Sequans can maybe double (because it already has in the past 6 months) but will it break the $10 mark in 2017 or 2018.

I closed out my second article on Sequans (1/11/17) with this statement:

"Sequans represents the confluence of five factors that make this a very rare investment opportunity. A micro-cap undervalued company.

A well-defined, huge and imminent market.

Best in class products.

Partnerships with key industry leaders.

A management team that is executing well. I believe investors with the foresight to buy Sequans and the patience to wait 12 months or more will be very well rewarded for doing so."

This statement holds as true now as it did when it was first written and I remain very bullish on the prospects for Sequans in 2017 and beyond.

Appendix

There are a few other points about Sequans that I wanted to pass along but did not fit within the narrative of the main article, so I am including them here.

A1 - Qualcomm Suit

On January 17th, the US Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Qualcomm arguing that Qualcomm used its dominant market position to stifle competition.

As a leading producer of WiMax chips in 2007 Sequans was certainly among those companies harmed by the actions of Qualcomm.

On January 23rd Sequans filed an article 102 complaint with the European Union Trade Commission against an "unknown" party. Article 102 of the EUTC deals with anti-trust matters and specifically Abuse of Dominant Position.

I can't say conclusively that the "unknown" party is Qualcomm but I would certainly take that bet. Whether this might lead to a windfall for Sequans remains to be seen but an FTC victory over Qualcomm in this matter would certainly bring it considerably closer.

On May 12 th, 2017 Samsung and Intel filed Amicus briefs in support of the FTC case and detailing how Samsung and Intel had been harmed by Qualcomm's business practices. Apple is also suing Qualcomm and withholding royalties with Apple claiming that Qualcomm has never offer FRAND (fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory) terms, as they are required to do by law, for the licensing of Qualcomm's essential IP.

These lawsuits will probably take years to go through the courts and Sequans may never see any financial benefit. However, with a rift forming between Apple/Intel/Samsung and their key LTE supplier it spells opportunity for Sequans when those manufacturers look for suppliers of Cat 1 and Cat M1 LTE chips.

Thanks to SeekingAlpha frmrVZguy for pointing out the Sequans 102 complaint.

A2 - Recent LTE Network Developments

On May 17 th, 2017 Sprint announced that it would support LTE Cat 1 by the end of July 2017 and would begin deploying LTE Cat M by mid 2018.

On May 18 th, 2017 AT&T announced that it had completed deployment of its nationwide LTE-M (Cat M1) and that they would expand their LTE-M footprint across Mexico by the end of 2017. Monthly plans for LTE-M devices would start as low as $1.50 with discounts for volume or term commitments. Sequans stated during their Q1 earnings call that they expected their Monarch chip to be AT&T certified by the end of June 2017.

Verizon and AT&T deploying LTE-M ahead of schedule is as good a sign as you will ever get that the IoT is finally going to happen.

A3 - More Information on Sequans

If you want to know more about the bull case for Sequans you can find my two prior articles on Seeking Alpha here.

