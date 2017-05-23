Opportunities Emerge As The 'Trump Trade' Unwinds

This could mean potential support for emerging markets, commodities and value stocks.

We believe the U.S. dollar will trend lower through 2018.

As the future of new policies becomes murky, investors seek opportunities that are grounded in today's realities

By Jason Bloom

The "Trump trade" has officially unwound in the global currency markets, reflecting investors' fading confidence in Washington's ability to pass growth-inducing legislation. After experiencing a post-election boost on the back of President Donald Trump's victory late last year, the US dollar erased almost all of its gains as of May 17.1

While this week's drop triggered dramatic headlines, my team believes that falling enthusiasm is creating an attractive entry point for investment opportunities based on real trends that we're seeing today - not on inflated hopes for new policies.

The potential effects of a weaker dollar

It has been my team's position for the past 12 months - contrary to most analysts - that the U.S. dollar holds limited near-term upside potential. I believe our outlook for a weaker U.S. dollar has room to run as interest rate spreads contract between the U.S. and Europe. (See our previous blog, Expectations for a strong U.S. dollar in 2017 may be losing currency.) So, as our weaker dollar forecast appears to be manifesting in the markets, what impact do we expect to see on stocks and commodities?

A potential boost for emerging markets and commodities. The U.S. dollar has historically had a strong negative correlation to emerging market equities,2 which means a falling dollar may create a meaningful tailwind for commodity prices and commodity-related equities. In addition, a weaker dollar would likely boost economic and profit growth in the U.S., as well as stimulate cross-border lending by global banks as collateral pledged against local currency loans rises in value against the banks' dollar-denominated liabilities. A weaker dollar also reduces the debt burden of many emerging market economies that often borrow in dollars to support local government spending. In other words, while violent currency moves tend to be disruptive, a moderately weaker dollar can benefit both domestic and global economic growth, in my view.

Support for value over growth. As shown in Figure 1, while the unwinding of the "Trump trade" has reconnected value stocks with their pre-election price trend, growth stocks have significantly more room to the downside if they follow the pattern of retracement we have seen in value stocks, currencies and interest rates. As a result, we believe growth stocks may be less supported as the markets reconnect to actual fundamentals (i.e., the resurgence of global industrial production, rising corporate profits and global economic growth) rather than the more ethereal potentialities of President Trump's policy rhetoric.

Figure 1: Value stocks have reconnected with their pre-election price trend

Source: Bloomberg, L.P. Data from Jan. 21, 2016, through May 17, 2017. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investors interested in these opportunities may want to explore these exchange-traded funds from PowerShares by Invesco: PowerShares FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PXH), PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Momentum Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EEMO), PowerShares S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility Portfolio (NYSEARCA:EELV) and PowerShares S&P 500 Value Portfolio (NYSEARCA:SPVU).

Sources

The Wall Street Journal, "Washington Tumult Jolts Stocks, Sends Dollar Lower," May 17, 2017. Dollar represented by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of six currencies. That index fell 0.7% on May 17 and was nearing its lowest closing price since before the U.S. presidential election in November 2016. Bloomberg, L.P. Correlation of -0.73 (10-year monthly correlation) between the MSCI Emerging Net Total Return USD Index and the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index. Correlation is the degree to which two investments have historically moved in relation to each other.

Important information

Blog header image: Neophuket /Shutterstock.com

An investment cannot be made into an index.

The Russell 1000® Growth Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap growth stocks.

The Russell 1000® Value Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap value stocks.

The MSCI Emerging Net Total Return USD Index is a free float‐adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index tracks the performance of a basket of 10 leading global currencies versus the U.S. dollar.

About risk

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The fund's return may not match the return of the underlying index. The fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the fund.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Commodities and currencies may subject an investor to greater volatility than traditional securities such as stocks and bonds and can fluctuate significantly based on weather, political, tax, and other regulatory and market developments.

Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.

A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 100,000 or 200,000 Shares.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the funds, visit powershares.com for a prospectus/summary prospectus.

The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Invesco does not provide tax advice. The tax information contained herein is general and is not exhaustive by nature. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax professional for information concerning their individual situation. The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NO BANK GUARANTEE





All data provided by Invesco unless otherwise noted.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products and collective trust funds. Invesco Advisers, Inc. and other affiliated investment advisers mentioned provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Invesco Unit Investment Trusts are distributed by the sponsor, Invesco Capital Markets, Inc., and broker-dealers including Invesco Distributors, Inc. Each entity is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. PowerShares® is a registered trademark of Invesco Ltd., used by the investment adviser, Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC (PowerShares) under license. PowerShares and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

©2017 Invesco Ltd. All rights reserved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was posted on the Invesco PowerShares' blog by an Invesco PowerShares' employee on May 19, 2017: https://www.blog.invesco.us.com/opportunities-emerge-as-the-trump-trade-unwinds/