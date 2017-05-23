Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II: Great Monthly Income CEF, May 2017 Yearly Review

This article is about Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) for steady monthly income and a secondary goal of capital appreciation. EOS is 6.5% of The Good Business Portfolio (see my article on 2016 fourth-quarter performance for the complete portfolio list), and is an income fund. The fund tries to model the Russell 1000, but is 3-4% higher in Information Technology and 1% higher in Healthcare. The EOS fund invests in large Cap and Mid Cap companies, and would be a good addition to a portfolio needing more diversification in this category. Ahead, we will look at the yearly income percentage and total return, company allocation, covered calls, distributions, and takeaways.

Yearly Income Percentage and Total Return

Being in retirement, my goal is to have a steady monthly income without the swings of dividends that are paid on a quarterly or yearly basis. The fund's distribution of 7.4% ($0.0875 per month) return in today's low interest rate environment is fantastic.

I calculated the total return of EOS over a four-year plus four-month period, starting with January 1, 2013 till the end of April 2017 - i.e., 52 months in total. I chose this time frame, since it included the great year of 2013, the moderate year of 2014, the losing year of 2015 and the average year of 2016. EOS outperformed the Dow average by over 16%. For the 52-month period, the Dow's total return was 58.8%, and EOS beat it at 75.00%. EOS does really well in an up market, but had trouble in 2016, in this manic depressive market with its volatility. The economy seems to be moving forward slowly, which is good for EOS with its covered call approach to dampen the swings of the market.

Investment Total Return for 52 Months Difference from Dow Baseline Yearly Distribution EOS 75.00% 16.22% 7.4% Baseline 58.78% -- --

The price took a down spike in late 2015 as did the market but came back with the market in the next year and a half. The five year price chart below shows the valuation of the EOS portfolio while paying out a steady 7.4% per year as income.

EOS data by YCharts

Company Allocation

The Eaton Vance website gives a full list of the companies and percentage of each in the fund portfolios for the latest quarter. The table below gives the top ten companies for the fund and their percentage in the fund portfolio. Using price chart data, I calculated the total return of the EOS top 10 companies out of 65 that the fund owns. All ten outperformed against the Dow average total return of 58.78% over the 52-month test period. The total percentage for the top ten companies in the fund is shown at the bottom of the table. So overall, the fund has great companies in its portfolio, with the first 10 producing a total return above the Dow average over the 52-month test period.

Company Percentage In Portfolio Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) 7.47% Amazon (AMZN) 5.79% Facebook (FB) 5.58% Visa (V) 3.78% Celgene (CELG) 3.42% Apple (AAPL) 2.98% Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) 2.54% Broadcom LTD. (NASDAQ:AVGO) 2.47% Microsoft (MSFT) 2.10% Allegan PLC. ( ) 2.08%

(Source: Eaton Vance)

Total 38.21%

Covered Calls

The fund sells covered calls for income and downside protection. EOS sells covered calls against 50% of its individual company positions, with an average duration of 23 days and percent out of the money of 4.8%. Covered calls provide the EOS fund portfolio some downside risk protection and extra income to smooth out the normal market gyrations. The management, in using covered calls, has the time to use covered call exit methods if the market price goes against them. For EOS, selling covered calls on individual company positions provides a steady income that does well in total return in a strong up market and gives some downside protection in weaker markets. In the present market, the covered calls give enough protection to stop the fund price from taking a hit, but over the long run, EOS does well. If you want to learn about covered calls, I recommend the books written by Alan Ellman on the subject.

Distributions

Each month, the fund issues a statement saying which part of the distributions comes from short-term capital gains, long-term capital gains, investment income and return of capital. It is best to have EOS in a tax-deferred account so that you do not have to handle the tax calculations for the different categories of the distribution, and most of the income is taxable. The EOS distribution for April 2017 had the cumulative distributions for the year to date at 0.0% investment income, 0.0% short-term capital gains, 19.6% long-term capital gains and 80.4% return of capital (ROC). This is not typical, with ROC being this high. Normally short-term and long-term gains are a significant part of the EOS distribution, but this is just the first three months of the year. The fund does really well in a strong up market and follows the market in an average market. The fund managers advise against drawing any performance conclusions from the distribution breakdown. They do manage the fund payouts to try and keep the monthly payment constant. The negative side of the return of capital is that it reduces your cost basis, so that upon selling, you will have a larger long-term capital gain if held more than a year in a taxable account. For a full explanation of return of capital, please refer to the article written by Douglas Albo (CEFs and Return of Capital: Is It as Bad as It Sounds?).

Takeaways

EOS is a good income vehicle in a tax-deferred account. It gives a high monthly distribution which is steady and beats the Dow averages over the test period of 52 months. It also provides someone like me, who generally picks his own companies, an easy means of buying a diversified portfolio of large-cap and mid-cap tech companies without having to research each of them in detail. EOS is a good complement to individual company positions. The fund follows the market in an average market, and does really well in a strong up market. EOS also provides steady income, with fund price muted both on the upside and downside swings by the covered calls. EOS also sells for a small discount of 3.8% giving you a bit of gain to NAV right off the bat. EOS is 6.5% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be held to watch the position grow.

Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before making any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions on the companies are my own.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.