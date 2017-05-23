Barron's And I Both Agree: TJX Companies And Ross Stores Will Thrive In An Amazon World

Purpose

In a recent article, I outlined why I thought TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) will continue to be successful and survive the changing shopping habits of consumers in a "Death By Amazon" world. This weekend Barron's released its own retail picks that are likely to survive in an Amazon world, which included TJX and ROST as noted in an interview with Telsey Advisory Group CEO, Dana Telsey. This article takes a closer look at why Ms. Telsey and I both think these two off-price retailers have been, and will continue to be successful and thrive in spite of the e-commerce shopping trend. I also indicate several reasons why I prefer TJX over ROST as a long-term investment.

Background

On May 10, I published an article on Seeking Alpha entitled, " 2 Solid Retailers That Are Prospering In A 'Death By Amazon' World," in which I provided an in-depth look at five apparel and mass-merchandise retailers. In the article, I showed how three of the large retail stores, Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had been struggling in recent years as earnings and comparable store sales have been in a downward trajectory. In contrast, I indicated that two off-price retailers, TJX and ROST, were thriving despite the hit that e-commerce shopping from companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was putting on the broader retail sector.

As the chart below illustrates, M, KSS, and JWN have each shown declining trends over the past seven years, as indicated by several important metrics such as Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Comparable Store Sales, while at the same time, their dividend payout ratios have increased dramatically. Compare that to TJX and ROST, which have demonstrated rising Net Income and EPS with positive Y/Y comps over the same time span. In addition, TJX and ROST have provided generous double-digit dividend growth while maintaining very comfortable payout ratios.

I then went on to advice investors to watch these retailer's quarterly earnings closely as misses in any of the mass merchandisers could drive the entire retail sector down, and could present a nice buying opportunity in shares of TJX or ROST. Indeed, this is exactly what played out as one after one, M, KSS, and JWN reported disappointing comparable store sales numbers. Macy's and Nordstrom were particularly hard hit over the ensuing week, posting double-digit percentage losses in their respective share prices. Kohl's also had declining comp store sales and the stock was drug down more than 8% for the week. In contrast to the poor comps of the other three retailers, TJX and ROST both posted positive same store sales, but their stocks also plummeted in the broader market sell off.

I followed my initial article with two additional articles. In the first follow-up article, I indicated that TJX was a buy on the selloff. In the second follow-up article, I indicated that I thought ROST stores was still a bit too expensive and investors should wait before purchasing shares. However, in all three articles I indicated that TJX and ROST are outstanding companies and will continue to thrive despite the rapidly rising dominance of Amazon in the retail sector.

Barron's Also Identified TJX and ROST as Amazon Survivors

In agreement with my positive take on TJX and ROST as survivors in a " Death By Amazon World", Barrons's newspaper featured two cover stories on May 20 about "Life After Amazon," in which they identified "12 retailers that can thrive in an e-commerce world." While the first Barron's article covered a range of companies across the broader retail space, including stocks such as Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Part City (NYSE:PRTY), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), the second Barron's article had a more focused take on apparel and home goods retailers, such as TJX and ROST, and featured an interview with Dana Telsey, CEO of Telsey Advisory Group.

In the interview, Ms. Telsey specifically calls out both TJX and ROST as examples of companies that are surviving in an Amazon world due to their ability to: 1) bring in repeat customers, 2) execute successful inventory management, and 3) identify vision-driven management that can adapt to changing data trends. Regarding TJX and ROST, she specifically states:

Some of the most interesting business model changes are in off-price, which don't just cater to one age group or gender; their audience is wide. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Ross Stores, and TJX have better brands, more categories, and people are going on a repeat basis.

When asked by Barron's why she remains optimistic about the off-price retailers that face the same challenges as other retailers, Ms. Telsey responded:

They are exciting to consumers and offer value with a more extensive category assortment than in the past, and frankly, diversification. Home Goods has been one of the most successful home concepts, and TJX is talking about a second one, though it hasn't given any details. Burlington has 25% off some of the luxury-goods brands, whether it is Burberry, Prada, or Gucci. This makes it exciting to millennials, their parents, for men and women.

I completely agree with her response and I would add that the off-price retailers provide a treasure-hunt shopping experience that just can't be replicated online. Shoppers of off-price retail are looking for both a surprise and a good deal. They typically do not go into a store with something specific in mind. Rather, they like to browse the racks for something that pops, that is of high quality, and that can be obtained at a bargain price. In contrast to their non-discount counterparts, the off-price retailers turn over their inventory very quickly, and they can replenish their racks with new and different items on a daily basis. Thus, shoppers can literally go to these stores every day and be guaranteed that new products will be on the shelves. In addition, the size and scale of the off-price retailers, like TJX and ROST, have terrific bargaining power to purchase inventory at a discount and can relieve the mass-merchandisers like Macy's of large quantities of excess inventory, which can then be quickly distributed across the off-price stores nationally.

Why I prefer TJX Over ROST

Over the long run, I'm bullish on both TJX and ROST in their ability to continue growing and profiting in a very competitive retail space, and as perennial survivors despite the increasing dominance of Amazon. Over the next five years, both companies should be able to continue generating strong operating income and EPS growth as they selectively open new stores in prime market areas, and as each company benefits from store closures of the mass-merchandisers such as Macy's. However, given a choice between the two companies as a long-term investment, my preference is with TJX for several important reasons as explained below.

Reason 1: In my opinion, one major benefit of TJX over ROST is its diversification with their HomeGoods concept. In contrast to the discount apparel found in TJX's T.J. Maxx and Marshall's (MarMaxx) stores, TJX's HomeGoods stores sell giftware, home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, etc. While the MarMaxx stores are currently the largest and most profitable segment of TJX, the company currently has 596 HomeGoods stores in 45 states with plans to increase the HomeGoods footprint to 1,000 stores over the long term. The HomeGoods growth story looks very promising as there are currently about 80 U.S. markets where the company currently operates a T.J. Maxx or a Marshalls store without a HomeGoods store. Thus, the growth potential for this segment is very promising.

As the chart below illustrates, TJX currently plans to nearly double its total number of stores from 3,812 to 5,600 stores over the long term. While ROST also plans to grow its number of stores in the U.S. (with its Ross Stores and dd's Discounts), it is the diversified mixture of store concepts that I think sets TJX apart.

Source: TJX Companies

Reason 2: Another reason I prefer TJX over ROST is its global presence and continuing global growth opportunities, while other U.S. retailers have struggled to gain a foothold in other countries. For example, Target (NYSE:TGT) tried to operate in Canada but had to abandon its cross-border growth ideas, and although Wal-Mart operates successfully in Canada and Mexico, it had to close operations in Germany and South Korea. In contrast, TJX Companies has done very well in Canada, Europe and more recently in Australia. One reason for other retailers' failure is that they tried to sell the same products sold in U.S. store in other countries, without recognizing cultural differences in taste. TJX Companies has recognized these cultural differences and their store concepts cater to the tastes of the various regional populations (this is true within its U.S. markets as well). In contrast, all of ROST's stores are located in the U.S. and Guam.

It's true that international exposure can hurt overall earnings due to differences in foreign exchange rates, such as in this most recent quarter in which foreign currency exchange rates had a two-percentage point negative impact on consolidated net sales growth. However, these F/X issues are only temporary and tend to vary in both directions over time, and are thus a wash over the long term. Thus, in my mind, the opportunities for international growth by TJX far outweigh the F/X concerns and provide increased diversification as compared to ROST.

Reason 3: A third reason that I prefer TJX over ROST as that I view TJX as the more innovative of the two as corporate management is always testing new ideas for achieving growth across the company, which will subsequently benefit shareholders. For example, in the most recent quarterly earnings call, TJX CEO Ernie Herrman outlined several approaches for driving growth and customer satisfaction. These include store remodeling to take advantage of new trends while adding new brands; centralizing key business groups; growing its e-commerce division, Sierra Trading Post (still a small percentage of overall sales); and most exciting for consumers and shareholders, management's announced plan to open a new U.S. home concept store called HomeSense.

While HomeSense may sound a lot like its other home concept store, HomeGoods, on the earnings call Mr. Herrman indicated that the new concept, "will offer consumers a different mix of home fashions from HomeGoods, but at the same grade value." As stated in the previous earnings release, the new goal of this approach is to differentiate the two U.S. home concepts to encourage customers to shop at both stores. The first of the new HomeSense stores are targeted to open in late summer of this year.

Conclusion

A major shift has been taking place in the retail sector as consumer shopping trends and methods of shopping have changed dramatically in recent years, particularly as online shopping has taken significant market share away from traditional brick-and-mortar retailers. However, this change in shopping behavior in no way indicates that brick-and-mortar retail is dead. Rather, the chaos introduced by e-commerce companies like Amazon has forced companies who want to remain competitive and viable in this new reality to embrace creative destruction. Retail stores that are most adept at embracing creative destruction, and to adapt to evolving consumer habits and fashion sense, will not only survive in the new Amazon world, but will thrive in it. Thus, investors should not avoid the retail sector, but instead should identify companies that are embracing creative destruction or that are otherwise immune to the threats of Amazon.

TJX Companies and Ross Stores are two such companies that have continued to grow earnings and reward shareholders with increasing stock price gains as well as providing generous double-digit dividend growth and share buybacks. While the dividends of these two companies may be unappealing for income seekers, those with a longer investment horizons should take heed that the double-digit dividend growth can generate significant income over time, as I demonstrated in an article here.

For example, TJX has grown its dividend at a compound annual rate of 23% per year for 21 consecutive years. Yet, the stock rarely yields much above 1%, as the stock price has risen to match the earnings growth. TJX is also distinguished by an impressive 21 consecutive years of comparable store sales increases.

While I like both TJX and ROST, my investment preference is with TJX due to its global presence, diversified store concepts, and focus on innovation to drive future growth and customer satisfaction. Of the two, TJX is currently better valued for investing than is ROST, which I view as fairly valued. While TJX has come off its recent decline a bit, the current price at a bit above $75 still provides long-term investors with a solid entry point. However, investors in either of these outstanding companies may want to demonstrate a bit of patience and wait for a broader market pullback to try and get shares with a better margin of safety. For TJX, I would look to buy shares between $66-$70, while for ROST, I would feel more comfortable picking up shares around $58.

