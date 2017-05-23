3 Hot Pot Stocks To Watch

The legalization of marijuana for medical and or recreational purposes has affected North America immensely. From medical studies that aim to treat illnesses, to helping the average citizen relax after work - marijuana is becoming a product that can benefit almost anyone. Recently, marijuana has been incorporated through stocks. Looking back at 2016, the United States alone saw an increase in sales by 30% as compared to 2015 which brought total sales to $6.7 billion. Over the past 12 months these hot pot stocks have nearly doubled in share prices. This industry is growing at a rapid pace and it is highly recommended to jump on board and partake in some of these gains.

Analyzing the marijuana stock market for the past couple years up until now, unstoppable growth in the legal cannabis industry is undeniable. In 2016 alone the United States had estimated sales of legal marijuana (both medical and recreational) at $6.9 billion. An estimated $46.4 million was conducted within the black market, illegally.

Looking forward, the marijuana market is expected to continue growing at a fast pace both within the United States as well as Canada and other countries. With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada, sales are on track to generate an expected $23 billion. According to ArcView, expectations of increased sales are at more than 200% by 2020 within the United States.

When purchasing a pot stock, investors need to be aware of what exactly they are buying. Weighing out the risks and rewards accordingly, such as any investor should, will increase the likelihood of a higher return on investment. There are about 300 different stock options that investors can choose from. The problem is, which one(s) should you choose?

International:

Looking at other countries other than the United States could be one way to go for investors. As mentioned before, Canada is set to legalize recreational marijuana by the summer of 2018. Israel legalized medical marijuana and is set to move forward and legalize recreational as well. In addition, Australia has also decided to legalize medical marijuana in the fall of 2016. It is important for investors to focus on multiple pot stock options. This is simply because with a newer, unfamiliar market, it is difficult to gauge how exactly these various markets will react. With that being said, having a diverse portfolio in pot stocks will help balance out gains and losses when incurred.

I suggest focusing on the long-run, not short - unless short selling is a foreseeable option. The marijuana stock market has yielded a substantial increase since 2014. In the short-run, over the past year and a half, the cannabis sector took a hit where many stocks dropped nearly 50%. The long-run is what investors should ultimately be worried about. Approaching with the same strategy as long-time investor Warren Buffet, one should be inclined to buy and hold for as long as possible. Knowing that marijuana has been around for centuries and has only recently become partially legalized, it is without a doubt that more upside is to come. There are countless possibilities that can be explored through marijuana. For example, bio-pharmaceutical companies have not been able to fully study and tap into the true potential of the plant.

Legalizing marijuana in the U.S has grown a demand for marijuana itself and also has increased usage of the substance. This change in the economy has shifted sales and the pot stock market. The recent flood of marijuana growers and the sales from the legalization of marijuana, prices are starting to go down. For example, in 2016, a pound of marijuana was $2,500 - and now has dropped to $1,000. With that being said if the price drops any lower, it will be hard for dispensaries to turn a profit. According to Jennifer Beck, co-founder of Cannabis, Colorado's leading wholesale marketplace said, "Although the consumer is growing - we still see marijuana sales breaking new records. Falling prices and oversupply (including massive congestion in the wholesale space) suggest that sales are not growing nearly as quickly as production."

Being that this industry is an extremely popular one, is not too shocking to hear that there is currently more supply than demand. Preparing for the future, market watchers should see this change as more states legalize marijuana which would ultimately cause the number of consumers grow. Not to mention the $46.4 million in sales that could come from the black market. Which would in theory help dissipate illegal activity and money in the next few years to come, and increasing total legal sales.

The graph below shows the percent of marijuana activists - by looking at 2016, it is easy to see that those number spiked at an all-time high.

More than half of Gen Xers (57%) support legalization, a considerable jump from just 21% in 1990. A majority of Boomers (56%) also support legalization, up from just 17% in 1990.

Pew research also mentioned important facts based on what democrats and republicans think about the legalization of marijuana:

By more than two-to-one, Democrats favor legalizing marijuana over having it be illegal (66% vs. 30%). Most Republicans (55%) oppose marijuana legalization, while 41% favor it.

Looking at these numbers, more than half are in favor, which is what the marijuana market needs in order to expand. Because the industry itself has grown, it only makes sense that the number of those looking to invest has grown as well. Increases in sales will provide more opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs alike. However, many startups will fail, which means it would be a safer bet to invest if the company itself is backed by a bigger parent company or larger, more well-known investors.

Who to watch:

1. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

This pharmaceutical company is a main component within the market due to the fact it has a FDA approved cannabis-based drug on the market. The main purpose for this drug, which is actually considered a small drug for this company, is to help chemotherapy patients with symptoms such as nausea, and vomiting and for patients with AIDS who have lost their appetite. The risk is that they are strictly in the United States markets. But that is offset by their dividend yield which is 4% currently.

2. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

This company is most known for the worldwide manufacturing, marketing and selling of their consumer lawn and garden products. SMG invests in the legal marijuana industry because it believes that it is a billion-dollar opportunity. The company yielded $136 million for Gavita, a Dutch grow lighting and hardware company, and also connected a deal to buy Arizona-based Botanicare, a plant nutrient and hydroponics products provider that attained about $40 million in sales. SMG also invested a great degree in Boulder, CO based AeroGrow, which is an indoor gardening company. In addition, the company bought out California's General Hydroponics last year for $130 million. SMG also parents Scotts LawnService, which is a part that offers commercial and residential landscaping services and pest control services.

3. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

British based biopharmaceutical company, GW Pharmaceuticals is a company that partakes in the discovery, development, and commercializing of cannabinoid prescription medications. It operates in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. It also has subsidiaries along with it, and GW's research explores the potential for therapeutic application through cannabinoids across a wide range of disease areas. Their primary focus is on disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) which also includes epilepsy. They operate through three segments; Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. In the graph below, the company provides a short description of what their products help alleviate and how far along they are in development.

One fact that I want to mention from the chart above is that in Phase III trial for Epidiolex, the drug decreased frequent seizures by 39% in children whom have a form of epilepsy known as Dravet syndrome, compared to a 13% reduction in children who partook in the placebo study.

Conclusion:

Investing in one of these three marijuana stocks today will be well worth it if the market continues performing as it has been. With more states within the U.S. and other countries worldwide legalizing marijuana, this will give investors the opportunity to jump on board of something well worth the risk. Looking back at the previous years, marijuana was considered only for medical use. Fast forward to today, and marijuana can be used recreationally in some states. This market has come a long way and it is finally here. Now being the best time to pursue any interests you have. Whether it be investing, and/or starting a related business, the return on your investment will be as high, or higher than those already who have already invested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.