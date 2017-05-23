Time To Throw In The Towel On Under Armour?

Investors have a number of reasons to be bullish, including a reasonable valuation, potential for higher margins, and lots of hedge fund buying.

"Ugly-to-less-ugly" situations involve buying stocks that have suffered through tough times, have digested those bad headlines, and are poised to run higher.

The secret to good investing is the same as a good marriage… low expectations.

Regular readers know 'ugly-to-less-ugly' situations make for one of my favorite investment set-ups. These situations involve buying companies that have fallen on hard times, digested the bad news, and are now poised to run higher. In these terrible conditions, just a single piece of good news can send shares surging.

Keep in mind, it doesn't take great news to get shares rockin' and rollin' again. Conditions only need to go from 'ugly-to-less-ugly'. In situations like these, companies can take the bar, put it on the ground, and then claim they're high jump gold medalists.

Case in point: Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA)(NYSE:UAA). Shares have gotten smoked over the past year, making it one of the worst performing names in the S&P 500. But while most investors have thrown in the towel, I'm starting to get bullish on this stock for a couple of reasons.

Has Under Armour Finally Bottomed?

First, Under Armour now looks reasonably priced.

The apparel giant long traded at monumental valuations only to match expectations with monumental growth. However, the company's run of increasing sales at a 20%+ clip ended abruptly last year, when revenue growth clocked in at only 12%. Management blamed a combination of one-time inventory issues and weak consumer spending.

Some companies would kill for those kinds of growth numbers. But when you're stock is priced like a filet mignon, you can't serve up a burger. Under Armour shares have plunged 65% from their highs, after their softer guidance disappointed traders.

The selloff, though, means shares look cheap, or at least modestly priced. Today, Under Armour trades at 30-times forward earnings, down from the 70/80 multiple the stock enjoyed last year. Given analysts project earnings to grow at a 21% clip next year, shares now trade at a reasonable 1.4 price-earnings-to-growth (NYSE:PEG) multiple.

That doesn't make the stock some spectacular bargain. By comparison, however, everyone's favorite Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) trades at a 2.0 PEG ratio. And with stocks near record highs, most consumer growth stories trade well above this number.

Second, the company's growth story is still on track.

Under Armour generates 83% of its sales in the U.S., versus 48% at Nike. That implies the company still has a long growth runway overseas. Furthermore, you have lots of exciting developments in wearable tech, direct to customer sales, and a budding partnership with Kohl's.

Management projects sales will grow at only a meager 12% in 2017, but the market has likely priced this old news in. Analysts expect revenues will accelerate in 2018, growing by 15%. As we head into the back half of the year, Under Armour will run into some easy comparable quarters. That should provide a tidy catalyst for the stock.

Better still, more of those revenues could flow to the bottom line. A number of issues - including a strong U.S. dollar, higher inventories, and new technology investments - have crimped margins over the past year.

In the company's last conference call, however, CFO David Bergman hinted most of these are one-time issues. We've also seen the U.S. Dollar Index recently plunge to seven month lows, which provides a big tailwind for foreign earnings in upcoming quarters. Operating margins will likely bounce back from a disappointing 6% in 2017 to a healthier 7% or 8% next year.

I can't help but wonder if the plunging stock price is the real reason behind all of the negative headlines. Under Armour shares have dropped from $54 to $18, so every journalist and publisher will find some negative spin on the company's results. If, on the other hand, shares had jumped from $6 to $18, I'd bet everyone would have a different tone on the exact same company.

Finally, I'm not the only one bullish on this stock.

Over the past few months, legendary growth investor Brian Bares has quietly accumulated a big position in the apparel giant. Today, he owns 7.6 million shares valued at $139.2 million.

And he's not the only one. Last quarter, hedge fund titan Paul Tudor Jones increased his stake in the stock. Other money managers - including David Goel, Joel Greenblatt, and Ken Griffin - initiated or hiked their positions, too.

Under Armour Inc. - Hedge Fund Holdings

Hedge Fund Shares Activity Brian Bares 7,605,376 +76% David Goel 5,000,000 New Joel Greenblatt 629,398 News Ken Griffin 543,479 +232% Paul Tudor Jones 94,707 +161%

Source: Insider Monkey

What could these Wall Street titans see in Under Armour?

I'd say it means one thing. They see a lot more upside ahead.

The Bottom Line on Under Armour

Under Armour is no sure thing.

Tough competition with Papa Bear Nike will keep pressure on margins. If management doesn't maintain a double-digit growth rate, shares are on a one way trip to $9.

I'm not saying this name is a slam dunk. But at this price, we don't need a lot to go right here to make money. We just need things to go from 'ugly-to-less-ugly'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.