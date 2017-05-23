Destination Maternity: A Merger Spread You Won't Believe

At the end of last year, on the 20th of December, Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) and Orchestra Prémaman (EPA:KAZI) announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement in which Orchestra Prémaman would acquire Destination Maternity in an all-stock deal. Destination Maternity shareholders are going to get 0.515 Orchestra Prémaman shares in the form of ADSs that will be listed in the US and will own 28% of the combined company after completion of the transaction.

The consideration represented a 34% premium at the time of the announcement, and since it's a deal between two relative small companies with no regulatory or financing risk, you wouldn't expect a huge merger spread. This couldn't be farther from the truth than possible though. Ever since the deal was announced, the spread has bounced around 20% (although sometimes spiking down or up significantly), and in the past week, the spread has exploded to a totally ridiculous >50%:

With a spread like this, your first inclination is to think that something is seriously wrong with the deal and failure is likely, although considering the fact that Orchestra Prémaman was offering just a 34% premium the current 54% spread remains a bit of a mystery.

Timeline and shareholder approval

Both companies still think that the deal is on track to close. Originally the guidance was for a close mid-2017, and on the Destination Maternity conference call from last month, they pushed this back a little bit guiding for a Q3 close (note that their fiscal year ends on January 28, not end December):

Now before I wrap up, I again want to reiterate that we believe we are positioning our company well for long-term success and a major part of this positioning relates to our merger with Orchestra-Prémaman. We've been busy working diligently with Orchestra on preparation of its stock registration statement with the SEC and related documents. And we believe we are on track for closing in our third fiscal quarter.

There are a couple of milestones left before the deal can be completed. Before Orchestra Prémaman can issue new shares in the US they will have to file a registration statement with the SEC, and they will have to get shareholder approval from both companies. So far, they haven't filed a preliminary registration statement nor a proxy statement for a shareholder meeting, which I think is slow considering that the merger was announced five months ago.

But I don't see a huge problem here either. This kind of thing is often a bit complicated for small companies, especially for foreign companies in a cross border deal and it seems Orchestra Prémaman has run into some small accounting issues, which could cause some additional delays as well. I have seen this happen with for example Tecnoglass when they wanted to launch a warrant exchange (also accounting issues that needed to be resolved), or more recently with the American DG Energy merger that was also delayed a couple of months (SEC comments).

The shareholder vote is a small risk factor. For Orchestra Prémaman, it is a formality since the majority shareholder owns 68% of the outstanding shares and 78.8% of the voting rights. Orchestra Prémaman also owns 13.2% of Destination Maternity (and is their largest shareholder), but it's possible that not everybody is totally happy with the current deal.

At the end of 2015, Orchestra Prémaman already contacted Destination Maternity with a proposal to acquire the company (at a higher price than the current deal), but at that time, the Destination Maternity board was not interested in selling. But given the huge spread the deal is currently offering, I can't really imagine anyone who would be willing to vote against it at this point.

It is also a deal that makes sense strategically. Both companies are clothing retailers, with a complementary product offering. Destination Maternity focuses on pregnant women and babies while Orchestra Prémaman focuses on cloths for babies and young kids. You don't have to have an expensive MBA to see that this should offer some opportunities. At the same time, Destination Maternity makes it possible for Orchestra Prémaman to expand into the US where it was not active until now. Since both companies are basically in the same business, they also expect that there are significant synergies that can be realized:

What also points in the direction of a smooth completion of the deal is the fact that the companies are already starting to cooperate more intensely. Last week this newspaper broke the news that the first Orchestra store in the US was opened in the King of Prussia Mall in Philadelphia, and at the same time, the company announced that it was working with Destination Maternity to sell baby clothes in 17 locations using a "store-within-a-store" concept:

It is also working with Destination Maternity to sell baby clothes at 17 Destination Maternity stores on the East Coast, using the "store-within-a-store" concept. This was announced at Monday's reception. The first four Destination Maternity locations are in the Philadelphia region, starting with the Shops at Liberty Place downtown on Thursday, both Neshaminy Mall and Quaker Bridge Mall on Friday, and Cherry Hill Mall on Tuesday. The Orchestra line fits newborns through age 2.

Orchestra Prémaman ADRs

I think the biggest risk factor is not whether or not the deal will close, but what the value of the ADRs will be once they start trading. Usually, ADRs trade at a near zero spread compared to the stock in their home country because the depository allows large holders to exchange ADRs for the underlying shares and vice versa. Nevertheless, it's not guaranteed that the depository will allow this with the Orchestra Prémaman ADRs, or maybe it will not immediately be possible as soon as they are listed.

I don't think that this is a big risk. Even without a direct arbitrage possibility, it wouldn't be rational to have a huge spread, and if the spread would persist, it would probably be a good investment on its own. But Beximco Pharma is a good example of how it is possible to have an ADR (technically a GDR) persistently trading at a huge discount compared to the home market. But that one is an exception out of thousands, since I'm not aware of any other ADR/GDR trading at a big spread like that.

What's probably more problematic is what will happen with the share price of Orchestra Prémaman after the merger is closed. People interested in playing the merger arbitrage game can currently not lock-in the current spread because Orchestra Prémaman is nearly impossible to short. Not because it's a crowed short trade, but simply because it's a European micro cap with a small float.

European capital markets are in general a bit less developed than the US with regards to stock borrowing and lending, and as a result, some stuff simply can't be shorted in a practical way. A scenario where the spreads disappears because the Orchestra Prémaman price collapses is in theory possible. More likely there will be some selling pressure just before or after deal completion from arbs, but normally, that should not have a huge price impact.

Combined company valuation

Since it is not possible to set up a long/short trade that only gives us exposure to deal risk, it makes sense to take a look at the valuation of Orchestra Prémaman, assuming a successful merger with Destination Maternity. I'm just doing a quick sanity check, not an in-depth valuation because the thesis is centered around the merger arbitrage spread. The combined company would have revenues of $1.1 billion, combined adjusted EBITDA of $76 million before $15 to $20 million in synergies.

Assuming Orchestra Prémaman would continue to trade at its current level, the market cap of the combined company would be €265 million with a net debt of €224 million. Taking the low-end of the range of estimated synergies, this would imply that the combined company would be trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.4x. Doesn't sound unreasonable to me. The retail sector is of course not the most loved at the moment, but Orchestra seems to have the right formula that continues to be successful:

Since the presentation was filed Orchestra Prémaman announced revenues of €609.4 million for 2016, an increase of 8.9% compared to the previous fiscal year. Note that the graph is in US$, so we need to multiply the 2016 results by 1.0532 to get $641.8 as a comparable number.

Conclusion

I think Destination Maternity is an extremely compelling opportunity. I have never seen a >50% spread for a merger that is likely to close, and there is no real reason to believe that Orchestra Prémaman is currently massively overvalued and the mispriced leg of the trade. It's Destination Maternity that seems to be trading in an alternative reality.

Why this is the case is not totally clear, and is most likely caused by a combination of factors:

KAZI stock can't be borrowed, so there is no direct merger arbitrage possible

Not all investors will be thrilled to be long a retailer DEST had poor operating performance in past years; KAZI has lots of debt

It's a cross border deal

No natural overlap in shareholder base: KAZI investors not interested in US stock; DEST investors not interested in French stock. Language barrier: KAZI reports in French, DEST in English. Merger consideration will be in the form of ADSs, not ordinary shares. Cross border transactions always a bit more difficult and risky.

Two microcap stocks

Not worthwhile to research for large funds. People unaware of the merger; for example, zero articles on SA about it.



Whatever the reason, I don't think it warrants a spread like this. Most of the reasons listed above are just small risk factors, or are just possible explanations of why people aren't interested in researching or buying the stock. When you see a large spread, it's tempting to try to create some narrative of why the market is roughly right and why this merger is so risky, but I honestly don't think that's true here. Sometimes the market is just totally wrong!

The situation reminds me a bit about the capital structure arbitrage that was possible in Promotora de Informaciones (PRISA) in 2013 with the Class B shares listed in the US and the Class A shares listed in Spain. In that case, I actually managed to set up a long/short trade that generated a return of more than 100% in roughly one year. Strangely enough the market continued mispricing the two share classes almost until the end, even though the trade idea wasn't exactly a secret: I learned about it from a VIC write-up!

I'm pretty sure that the market is also very wrong in this case, but that doesn't mean that a Destination Maternity position is without risk. The 60% spread offers a big margin of safety in case things go wrong, but since the trade will be an unhedged long position in a leveraged retailer, we can expect some volatility between now and the closing of the merger.

