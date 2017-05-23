Bringing Home The Bakken

As you are no doubt already aware, the price of oil has tumbled significantly since mid 2014 due to a worldwide oversupply of the commodity. Three years ago, West Texas Intermediate Crude was selling for over $105/bbl and Brent was around $115/bbl. Just six months later however, by December of that year, prices had dropped by over half to around $52/bbl. After a brief respite, the beat-down in the oil patch continued and by January of 2016, prices had dipped below $30/bbl.

Producers responded by slashing exploration and development costs, laying off thousands of workers and canceling drilling projects. This was no more evident than in the Bakken Shale region of North Dakota where almost overnight, the boom-towns and man-camps became deserted. According to Baker Hughes there were about 127 active rigs in North Dakota as of January 2014. However, by June of 2016, only 27 rigs remained active in the area - one sixth the number as there was only 30 months previous. The down-stream effect on merchants, services and suppliers was no less dramatic.

Commodities are notoriously mercurial, and cycles of boom times followed by busts, gut wrenching as they can be, are nothing new to the oil and gas industry. However, suddenly experts were claiming "this time it was different", and that the move towards $30/bbl signaled an extended and nasty future for drillers and producers both here and abroad. To be sure, many investors voted with their feet as the price of energy related stocks plummeted almost in lock step with the price of oil.

Of course, the Bakken Shale play was not unique in this predicament as shale drillers, producers and suppliers all over the US faced the same dark scenario but I note the Bakken as a specific example above because there are some unique events coming to fruition in the very near future in that region that could provide a compelling opportunity for the astute investor.

What a Difference a Year Makes

A year ago Saudi Arabia had increased production to almost 11 million barrels of oil per day and Iran, with sanctions removed, ramped up its production of existing wells and started production of new oil and gas wells. Other OPEC countries followed suit, increasing production to almost maximum capacity in an effort to defend market share.

Suddenly, last November OPEC abruptly reversed course and surprised the world by brokering an agreement not only with fellow cartel members but notably also with Russia to trim production by almost a 1.5 million barrels a day. The move, led by Saudi Arabia, signaled a significant change of course for OPEC which had allowed oil prices to collapse in an effort to undercut higher-cost U.S based shale players.

While this reversal by OPEC portends good things for the American shale play, many investors are concerned that an uptick in shale production will keep stockpiles high, prices low and margins, well...marginable.

So with crude now selling at around $50/bbl, have we bounced off a bottom or are things going to get even more difficult? Put another way, is it time for investors to start adding energy stocks to their portfolio again or wait for the other shoe to drop? Well, here are some things to think about.

From a Macro perspective, the world population continues to develop and grow and so does the demand for energy. Even during the recent global economic slowdown, energy demands have continued to increase significantly.

Putting the above graph into words, the world is just entering the steep part of the energy consumption curve. We are going to be using more energy, not less. Currently about 96 million barrels of oil per day are consumed worldwide. Just 8 years ago that figure stood at 85 million b/d.

Think about that; Every year since 2009 - during what has been one of the worst global economic downturns ever - consumption of oil increased by an average of almost 1.4 million b/d.

In addition, thanks to advances in technology and complex financial hedging arrangements most shale drillers can now make a profit at around $40/bbl. One can assume that as technologies, economies of scale and best practices continue to evolve, the cost to recover a barrel of crude will continue to decline.

The $40/bbl breakeven point for now however, brings us back to the Bakken Shale Region because as of last Friday's close, North Dakota Light Sweet Crude from the Bakken is selling for just over $43/bbl - almost 15% below the $50+ being quoted for WTI. Why the differential? Simple, it has to do with access, or lack thereof to endpoint refineries or shipping terminals.

Previously, lack of pipe infrastructure in the area meant that much of the oil produced in the region was transported overland via rail and truck to endpoint terminals, a much more expensive proposition than oil that is produced closer to terminals and/or is transported via pipeline. As a result, buyers have demanded a significant discount to compensate them for the extra cost of transporting overland via rail or truck.

However, that is about to change as the Dakota Access Pipeline connection, with a capacity to move 470,000 b/d, is completed in the next week or two. When oil starts flowing through the pipeline in early June it is expected to reduce the cost of transport significantly and cut the differential with WTI to about $3.50/bbl or about 50%.

That will provide the incentive for more exploration and more production out of the region which, in turn, will probably create demand for even more pipeline capacity. It just so happens that the there already is a second pipeline in the works. The 230,000 b/d Sandpiper expansion, which was nearing completion before being mothballed last year, could be completed relatively quickly.

The table and chart below come from data supplied by the North Dakota Pipeline Authority (NDPA), which publishes monthly estimates on the crude oil production and takeaway transportation modes from the region.

North Dakota Oil Production Month Monthly Total. BBL Average BOPD Feb. 2017 - Final 28,958,939 1,034,248 Mar. 2017 - Prelim 31,794,769 1,025,638

So with 58% of the approximately 1 million b/d already being transported out of the region by pipe, the new capacity provided by the Dakota Access Pipeline could, in the near future, provide the ability for all Bakken production to be transported to market by pipeline. I say "in theory" because with shipping contracts in place and other various complicated calculations used to determine netbacks, the mere fact that pipeline capacity is available doesn't necessarily mean that producer will use it. However, all things being equal, producers will ultimately use whatever process lowers their cost of getting the product to market and more pipeline capacity is going to drive all costs of transportation down in the Bakken.

Who Benefits?

All the above information is merely a prelude to the important question on the minds of investors; Who benefits and how can one take advantage of these developments? Well, much like a rising tide raises all boats - and the tide is definitely rising, there are a plethora of options for those perceptive enough to seize the opportunity. Below, however, is a short list to consider:

The most obvious place to start is with those that own and operate the Dakota Access Pipeline. Energy Transfer Company (NYSE:ETP), and Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SNX), Enbrige (NYSE:ENB) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) together own 75% of the pipeline while Phillip 66 (NYSE:PSX) owns the remaining 25% stake. These owners are about to start realizing a return on their significant capital intensive investment.

Next, one would be remiss not to consider the well owners/drillers who will be the recipients of lower transport costs. Already, drilling in the region has increased from the previously noted low of 27 operating rigs less than a year ago, to 52 as of Friday. According to a recent report, MRO has the most active rigs at 10, followed by Whiting (NYSE:WLL), and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) with 5 operating rigs apiece, while Hess (NYSE:HES) and privately held Burlington Resources have 4 apiece.

It's been noted that only a lucky few and hardworking prospectors really struck it rich during the late 1800's gold rush, while most did not. In fact, it was the entrepreneurs - those that supplied the picks and shovels, clothing, building materials and other services that really struck gold. Case in point, President Trump's family real estate empire started when his grandfather, Frederick Trump, established a hotel/restaurant to serve the working masses in the Yukon gold fields. But I digress. Names to consider for oil field service companies in the Bakken shale region include U.S Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) which provides sand and slurry critical to the hydraulic fracking process. And it's called "hydraulic fracking" because each drilled well requires millions of gallons of water that must be supplied and recovered. To that end, Heckman Corporation (HEK) provides complete water needs solutions to the oilfields, from transport, to storage and even water treatment and well testing. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is also active and established in the region, providing turn-key water treatment and liquids management in addition, of course, to their more traditional waste hauling services.

The above short list of stocks with ties to the Bakken are, well.....just a short list. There are many, many other investment opportunities that stand to gain from exposure to the region. For example, closed end mutual funds like Clearbridge American Energy MLP (NYSE:CBA), or Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities (NYSE:GMZ), both of which pay a handsome dividend, to large multinational corporations like Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Take your pick from this short list or come up with your own...I have no particular favorite investment as it relates to the Bakken shale region, and as always, make sure to do your due diligence.

The completion of the 470 mb/d Dakota Access Pipeline is a game changer with respect to reducing takeaway costs and improving netbacks which, along with continually growing global energy needs will encourage an increasing demand for production and oilfield services in the Bakken shale region. Let the other shoe drop if it must but if you haven't already figured it out, it's time to start gaining some exposure to energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.