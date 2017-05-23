Ubiquity, Inc.: Recent SEC Filings And A Press Release Raise More Troubling Issues

Awaiting Execution of The Restructuring Plan: Just Over Three Weeks to Become Current in SEC Filings Covering Two Audited Year-Ends and Four Quarterly Reports.

Ubiquity, Inc. (OTCQB:OTC:UBIQ) was the subject of prior SA articles by this author on March 29, 2017, January 17, 2017 and July 12, 2016. This article updates the prior articles to reflect recent and pending events.

Where is the Restructuring Plan?

On March 31, 2017, Brenden Garrison, Ubiquity's CFO, signed and filed an 8-K in which the "Restructuring Plan" (Plan) was described. In introducing the Plan, Ubiquity noted that it:

is in default on substantially all $3.1 million in convertible debt securities;

has been named as a defendant in 16 lawsuits filed primarily by holders of convertible debt securities that allege damages of over $3 million; and

is the subject of approximately $8 million in default judgments.

Undaunted, Ubiquity stated the Plan would be undertaken to, among other things, (1) come into compliance with its periodic reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act by not later than June 15, 2017 (or as soon thereafter as practicable), (2) raise equity financing of $5 million to $10 million, (3) settle with creditors - subject to $5 million being in an escrow account, and (4) implement a reverse split and call a stockholders' meeting on or about September 5, 2017.

Investors will be forgiven if they wonder where they can find the Plan, such as it is. The Plan is not filed as an exhibit to the March 31 8-K, but is located behind the Form of Investor Subscription Agreement for potential investors that is Exhibit 10.1 to the 8-K (found here). It might be an understatement to say the Plan is buried in the Subscription Agreement, but I'll let investors make their own judgment. You'll know you found the Plan when you are about 80% of the way through the exhibit and arrive at the page titled, "EXHIBIT B Proposed Ubiquity, Inc. Restructuring Plan." (There are not sequential page numbers which would allow me to be more specific about the Plan's location.)

The Plan states that Ubiquity "has entered into an agreement with Tarpon Bay Partners, LLC..." under which Tarpon Bay will acquire approximately $2 million in Ubiquity debt owed to approximately 10 noteholders.

Ubiquity has never filed an 8-K covering the Tarpon Bay agreement or a copy of the Tarpon Bay agreement. This agreement is clearly a material definitive agreement outside the ordinary course of business required under Item 1.01 of 8-K, and a direct or off-balance sheet arrangement for which Ubiquity is or will be directly or contingently liable (under a new note to be issued to Tarpon Bay), an Item 2.03 8-K disclosure.

Investors are left to speculate on the exact terms of the Tarpon Bay agreement, while Ubiquity's description is terse - approximately eight lines of text in two subparagraphs. The major questions most investors would want answered - and the reason why the 8-K and the agreement were required filings - include:

What conditions, if any, must Ubiquity fulfill to trigger Tarpon Bay's obligations?

What, if any, compensation is Ubiquity paying to Tarpon Bay outside of issuance of the convertible note due February 28, 2018? What will be the "fixed price per share" at which Tarpon Bay's note will be convertible?

At what price is Tarpon Bay proposing to acquire the debt from current noteholders? Who controls that price: Tarpon Bay or Ubiquity? If it is purely a matter of negotiation, who controls the negotiation?

What security, if any, is Tarpon Bay's note going to be collateralized with? If Tarpon Bay's note is to be secured by Ubiquity's patents, intellectual property and related assets that are being transferred to Ubiquity Studios Inc., does this mean the Sonic Pool shareholders will be in a second secured position behind Tarpon Bay (see below for discussion of Sonic Pool)?

Is Tarpon Bay able to terminate the agreement and, if so, in what circumstances?

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's website, Ubiquity Studios Inc. was incorporated on August 25, 2016. This event also went undisclosed by Ubiquity. To add insult to injury, Ubiquity Studios' status is currently listed as "Default" by the Secretary of State - apparently for failing to file a required report.

The Sonic Pool "Acquisition"

The Plan also refers to "amending" a "proposed MOU" (Memorandum of Understanding) with Sonic Pool, Inc. under which Ubiquity Studios will "seek to acquire" Sonic Pool, a post-production business. The terms of the acquisition are spelled out in the Plan: Sonic Pool stockholders will sell their stock for a $6.5 million convertible note from Ubiquity due March 31, 2020, with the note guaranteed by Ubiquity Studios and secured by the Sonic Pool stock. The Plan spells out a number of other terms concerning this proposed acquisition.

A few questions:

Would you sell your business to Ubiquity for a convertible note, seeing Ubiquity's history of defaults and noteholder litigation? Would you accept a Ubiquity note primarily secured by the business you now own outright (subject to bank debt, etc.)? If Ubiquity Studios can't even make required filings with the Nevada Secretary of State, how much is that company's guarantee worth? If Tarpon Bay's note is secured by Ubiquity's patents, intellectual property and related assets that are being transferred to Ubiquity Studios, what is a guarantee from Ubiquity Studios to Sonic Pool worth?

The original MOU with Sonic Pool, the proposed acquisition, and the amended MOU were never disclosed by Ubiquity in an 8-K, although there is an argument that this is not required disclosure. However, if it was important enough to feature prominently in the Plan, one wonders why Ubiquity never saw fit to disclose the proposed acquisition in an 8-K.

Cautionary Language to Live By

In fairness, it does appear that Ubiquity put some effort into preparing the March 31, 2017 8-K. I strongly suspect that the reason is that Connie Jordan Carmichael, Christopher Carmichael and Brenden Garrison used a version of what was in the 8-K and the Plan as the core of Ubiquity's presentation to the administrative law judge ("ALJ") to persuade the ALJ to call off the April 17 hearing. That hearing, you'll recall, was to consider extending the suspension of trading or revoking the registration of Ubiquity's common stock.

That said, I would refer investors to much of the cautionary language that Ubiquity itself used in the March 31 8-K:

"...there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to settle any of such claims or vacate any default judgments."

"...if the Company's registration under Section 12 of the Exchange Act is revoked, or if the Company ultimately elects to voluntarily delist its securities under the Exchange Act, even if we comply with our commitments set forth above and in our Restructuring Plan, there can be no assurance that the Company's (sic) will ever be able to relist its securities for trading under Section 12 of the Exchange Act."

"There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain subscriptions for the contemplated minimum $5,000,000 of equity financing on the above contemplated terms, if at all."

"There can be no assurance that all or any material portion of the Company's proposed Restructuring Plan will be accomplished on or about June 30, 2017, if at all. The failure to achieve all or substantially all of the provisions of such Restructuring Plan would have a material and adverse effect on the Company and put its ability to continue its business operations into substantial doubt; as a result of which current investors in the Company could lose their entire investment." [Emphasis added]

The Plan's Capital Raise

The Plan did not disclose the terms of the escrow agreement for the $5 million minimum raise other than to say the funds would be placed into an escrow account "acceptable to such investors." Were you approached to invest, you would undoubtedly want to know who the escrow agent is, how long the escrow period is, to whom interest would be paid, and the circumstances under which funds would be returned to you (failure to meet other conditions for release or failure to raise minimum amount). Again, this is why the SEC mandates full disclosure: so you, as an investor, are not left guessing.

Lastly, the Plan contemplates that the new equity will be raised at a price of $.25 per share. The last time I pointed this out - when the stock was substantially below this level - the stock promptly rose to over $.25 per share, so I would be foolish to say that price is unattainable. Let's just say that it is difficult to see why someone would buy restricted stock at $.25 per share when any significant selling can drive the prevailing market price to current levels (.10 per share) or below.

Obstacles to the Plan

My two cents on these issues: Connie Jordan Carmichael, Christopher Carmichael and Brenden Garrison decided that a revocation of registration of Ubiquity's common stock in April would leave Ubiquity investors clamoring for someone's hide. Also, the Carmichaels may actually believe they can raise the equity funds, and that is the key - together with Tarpon Bay - to pulling off the Plan.

Now let's talk practical realities.

I believe the biggest hurdle facing Ubiquity is not raising the funds. Connie Jordan Carmichael and Christopher Carmichael have shown they are more than adept at that. Consider the Statements of Cash Flows for 2013, 2014, and the nine months ended September 30, 2015 (in the last 10-Q filed by Ubiquity on May 4, 2016), and the subsequent event footnote in that 10-Q.

The sum of those disclosures indicate Ubiquity raised over $22 million through the sale of stock and convertible notes in this time span (January 1, 2013 through the date of late filing of the 10-Q on May 4, 2016). And that doesn't even take into account what was raised after May 4, 2016!

My personal belief is that Connie Jordan Carmichael, Christopher Carmichael and Brenden Garrison cannot afford to see Ubiquity come into compliance with its periodic reporting obligations. Why? Because completion of the 2015 and 2016 audits, not to mention the reviewed financial statements from the missing 10-Q's, will expose:

the sum total that SC Business, owned by Garrison, owed to Ubiquity when Ubiquity forgave "notes accounts/receivables due from...SC Business, Inc..." on acquiring Sponsor Me, Inc. ("SME") effective March 31, 2015;

the total amounts charged by SC Business on Ubiquity credit cards in the fourth quarter of 2015, in 2016, and the first quarter of 2017, and amounts owed by SC Business to Ubiquity as a result of those charges;

total amounts charged by Max Gan on Ubiquity credit cards and any forgiveness of amounts advanced to Max Gan;

the sum total that Ubiquity forgave to SME - then owned 80% by the Carmichaels and Garrison - on closing of the SME acquisition (the September 30 10-Q indicates Ubiquity's forgiveness to SME led to the Carmichaels benefiting by $2.669 million as of March 31, 2015);

amounts paid in salary and personal expenses charged to salary for the three Carmichael children since September 30, 2015;

cash consulting fees paid by SME to the Carmichaels (both described as consultants to SME) prior to and, if applicable, after March 31, 2015;

total cash compensation paid by Ubiquity and Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation to the Carmichaels and Garrison in 2015 and 2016;

total option award income reported by the Carmichaels and Garrison in 2015 and 2016; and

total accrued unpaid payroll taxes and penalties owed by Ubiquity as a result of the Carmichaels being paid as consultants by Ubiquity in the fourth quarter of 2015, 2016, and the first quarter of 2017 (per prior Ubiquity practice as disclosed in Amendment No. 2 to the 2014 10-K and the September 30, 2015 10-Q).

I believe the former members of the board of directors - Webb Blessley and Nicholas Mitsakos - also are not going to be eager to see the data above become public. This is because each of them were the only "non-Carmichael" directors, and if the Carmichaels recused themselves from votes on these and other related party matters (as they should have), then Blessley and Mitsakos are the directors who were responsible for authorizing these transactions, at least through the dates of their 2016 resignations (Blessley: June 1, 2016; Mitsakos: August 12, 2016).

With Mitsakos facing his federal criminal trial in July on charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, Blessley may be the sole former Ubiquity officer and director other than the Carmichaels likely to face accountability issues.

By the way, the pretrial conference just occurred in Mitsakos' case. I continue to believe that Mitsakos will offer up chapter and verse on Connie Jordan Carmichael, Christopher Carmichael and Brenden Garrison to reduce or avoid jail time. However, that presupposes that Mitsakos has something to offer to the government. If he doesn't, look for Mitsakos to be spending some time in Club Fed after he cuts the best plea deal he can get.

As for Blessley, he served as Ubiquity's Treasurer, Secretary and a director from September 20, 2013 until June 1, 2016 - the longest period of service of a Ubiquity director except the Carmichaels, with all that entails. Blessley also has exposure for having served as an executive officer and director of Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation ("UBC") in all or part of 2011, 2012 and 2013. [Source: Amendment to Form D filed by UBC on January 12, 2011, available here; Form D filed by UBC on February 24, 2012, available here; Form D filed by UBC on April 25, 2013, available here; and Form D filed by UBC on November 1, 2013, available here.]

Up-Front Expenses: Hundred$ of Thousand$ Needed

I mentioned in a prior post the issue of up-front legal, audit, and litigation expenses that were going to be incurred if Ubiquity was really committed to implementing the Plan. Assuming Gerald North has seized the funds in Ubiquity's bank accounts to satisfy part of his $7.7 million judgment, then Ubiquity has no cash to fund those up-front expenses. And the escrowed funds can't be used for this purpose, per the last line of the Plan:

● "The escrowed funds ONLY get released at such time as (A) the Restructuring Plan is approved and completed in a manner that is satisfactory to the 'investor representative' (as defined) and the Company." [Emphasis in original]

If the Plan must be approved "and completed" for the funds to be released from escrow, that means Ubiquity must get current in its SEC filings - including having two audits and four reviews completed, settle litigation, cure note defaults, and set aside default judgments (to the extent possible) - without using the escrowed funds. Between audit, legal, and litigation expenses, I believe completing the Plan will require $500,000 or more in up-front expenses.

The question is, of course, who will pay these expenses? The obvious answer is no one, but perhaps I am being overly pessimistic. I have a difficult time envisioning the Carmichaels or Garrison doing so, especially in light of the incentives they have not to cause Ubiquity to make the required disclosures described above. Perhaps the Carmichaels will do so, using some of the $2.669 million which was forgiven by Ubiquity to SME and which accrued to the Carmichaels' benefit, according to this disclosure in the September 30, 2015 10-Q [table has been edited to remove 3/31/2014 columns for the Carmichaels, and SME line item on forgiveness is bolded for emphasis]:

Christopher Carmichael Connie Jordan 3/31/2015 3/31/2015 Beginning Accrued Balance $ 2,705,365 $ 1,199,523 Add SME * - January 1, 2014 $ - $ - Salary - Ubiquity, Inc. Period Ending March 31 $ 142,151 $ 71,914 Sponsor Me, Inc. Period Ending March 31 $ 50,000 $ 47,500 Director Fees - Period Ending March 31 $ - $ - Bonus $ 10,875 $ 3,263 Other $ (1,000,000 ){1} $ - Subtotal $ 1,908,391 $ 1,322,199 Payments $ (237,233 ) $ (69,803 ) SME Amounts Forgiven in Share Exchange Agreement $ (1,470,863 ) $ (1,198,565 ) Accrual - Ending March 31 $ 200,295 $ 53,831

The line item, "SME Amounts Forgiven in Share Exchange Agreement," shows that compensation totaling $2,669,428 was charged to the Carmichaels when Ubiquity forgave amounts owed by SME to Ubiquity.

And unlike the $2,191,928 in accrued salaries that the Carmichaels "forgave" to SME -

- which were apparently being accrued while the Carmichaels were being paid salaries by Ubiquity and/or UBC, and

- which were approved by Connie Jordan Carmichael, who appears to have been the sole director of SME,

investors will want to remember that at least $1,294,397 in "cold, hard cash" was paid over to SME by SC Business in the nine months ended September 30, 2015, 2014 and 2013 using cash advances obtained on Ubiquity's credit cards (Source: Page F-12 of Amendment No. 2 to 2014 10-K, SC Business caption, table showing amounts remitted to SME of $609,897 in 2014 and $501,950 in 2013, available here, and page F-14 of Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2015, SC Business caption, table showing amounts remitted to SME of $182,550 in the nine month period, available here).

How Garrison as CFO of Ubiquity can ever justify using Ubiquity credit cards to obtain cash for SC Business (rather than Ubiquity) that was then funneled to SME is beyond me, but I'll bet that explanation is a whopper.

A High-Risk Audit Client Indeed

I also referenced previously that Ubiquity will be classified as a high risk client by Hall & Company, Ubiquity's audit firm. The reasons:

extensive related party transactions,

a history of opaque disclosure of total compensation paid to the Carmichaels and Garrison by Ubiquity and all its affiliates,

disclosure of unpaid payroll taxes and penalties due to the Carmichaels being paid as consultants and not employees,

almost zero liquid assets,

intangible assets subject to impairment testing and impairment,

numerous lawsuits and judgments,

former Interim CEO and director having resigned after criminal charges were filed for securities and wire fraud,

another director and officer having resigned in 2016,

allegations of fraud made against current CEO and Chairman Christopher Carmichael individually in several suits,

transactions apparently undertaken for financial purposes without a readily determinable business purpose (SC Business charging Ubiquity credit cards instead of Garrison charging Ubiquity credit cards in his capacity as Ubiquity's CFO), and

a recent history of incomplete and missing SEC filings.

What this means is that Hall & Company's audits of 2015 and 2016 will of necessity rely on extensive substantive audit procedures, making these audits (assuming they are completed) extremely expensive. Hall & Company is sure to address audit risk by devoting many hours to the substantive audit procedures called for under the circumstances.

Why I Believe the Plan Won't be Completed

Looking across the landscape, I see four principal factors that I believe will result in the Plan never being completed, including (1) a management team that has a number of disclosures it would prefer not to make; (2) former directors with no incentive to push for disclosure of compensation paid and related party transactions that occurred under their watch; (3) significant up-front costs and a lack of corporate funds to pay for those costs; and (4) Ubiquity's status as a high-risk audit client which will require use of extensive, and expensive, audit and review procedures by Hall & Company.

I don't believe this necessarily means that Ubiquity will simply agree to the SEC imposing a trading suspension for just less than a year or revocation of registration. Rather, I expect Ubiquity will spin a yarn about how difficult it's been to obtain needed information, how many unexpected delays have been encountered, how thinly stretched management is, etc., etc., etc.

The ALJ will not accept such statements at face value but will ask which reviews and audits are completed, why these have not been filed in the appropriate periodic report, which claims have been settled by Tarpon Bay, and which default judgments have been set aside. In short, the antidote to sweeping generalizations is specificity and full disclosure.

If I were the ALJ, I would ask Ubiquity to produce the signed engagement letter with Hall & Company. That would tell me when Hall & Company was engaged and permit me to make an inference about how much work had likely been done since the letter was signed. I also would evaluate the payment schedule set forth in the letter, and require Ubiquity to state whether all payments described have been made.

The SEC will push on these issues as well in its motion for summary disposition due on or before June 15, 2017. If Ubiquity replies, it will argue again for more time. Thus, when the ALJ rules against Ubiquity in July or shortly thereafter, the Carmichaels will claim how the deck was stacked against them, how they did what they could, how unfair life is, etc., etc., etc. Taking responsibility is not their strong suit - see the discussion below on Ubiquity's press release for further information on trying to cast blame for Ubiquity's failure to make required SEC filings.

The expected outcome of this situation is just my best guess. As my wife is fond of saying, I'm not always right - and sad to say, she is right about that! Perhaps Ubiquity will pull a rabbit out of the hat and get the Plan completed. If they do, the shareholders will still lose.

Why? The Carmichaels will retain control of Ubiquity through their ownership of preferred stock, the management team that put Ubiquity in this unenviable position will remain, and Tarpon Bay's conversion of its note will have an enormously dilutive effect on the interests of existing shareholders. That's what I call a lose-lose proposition.

Ubiquity "Seeks to Set the Record Straight"

In its press release of April 18, 2017 (available here), Ubiquity reported that it had been criticized of late by Strategic Capital Management, Ltd. ("SCM"), a holder of more than 5% of Ubiquity's common stock. SCM had demanded that the current board members be removed, three of SCM's nominees be appointed in their place, and that management explain the lack of 2015 and 2016 audited financial statements.

In an act of pure folly or a clear triumph of testosterone over common sense, Ubiquity went on to state:

"Rather, we believe that SCM senior management and their affiliates were, in fact, primarily instrumental in causing the Company to be unable to remain in compliance with its reporting obligations under the Exchange Act." [Emphasis added]

Ubiquity elaborates on this accusation in four bullet points that follow. Rather than repeat those, allow me to summarize what they say. (You're welcome to double-check me by reading the release using the link above.) In effect, Ubiquity says that two investee companies controlled by SCM were licensees or sublicensees of Ubiquity's technology, and did not account to Ubiquity for sales or pay royalties commencing sometime in 2015.

Ubiquity goes on to claim that the failure to provide it or its auditors this information in 2015 and 2016, "...prevented our auditors from completing their financial audits in 2015 and through most of 2016..." [Emphasis added]

By way of background, recall that in the nine months ended September 30, 2015, Ubiquity had total revenues of $34,800 and a net loss of $(15,104,840). In the year ended December 31, 2014, Ubiquity had total revenues of $67,835 and a net loss of $(24,696,241).

Time For a Reality Check

Now let's go back and do a reality check on that last statement from the press release. For the purpose of this discussion only, let's assume Ubiquity's statement was correct, although I'm sure SCM's affiliates would have a different take on that.

The threshold issue is whether the allegedly unpaid royalties were material to Ubiquity. As stated in Statement of Financial Accounting Concepts No. 2, Qualitative Characteristics of Accounting Information, the FASB defined materiality as:

"The omission or misstatement of an item in a financial report is material if, in the light of surrounding circumstances, the magnitude of the item is such that it is probable that the judgment of a reasonable person relying upon the report would have been changed or influenced by the inclusion or correction of the item."

Let's assume, for the sake of discussion, that the royalties allegedly owed were $70,000. At that level, the royalties would have exceeded the entirety of Ubiquity's 2014 revenues and would have been more than double Ubiquity's revenues for the first nine months of 2015. We'll allocate all $70,000 in additional royalty revenues to 2015, as Ubiquity's press release said that the dispute between the parties that arose in 2015 led Ubiquity to terminate the license.

The left-hand column in the table below sets forth 2015 revenues, cost of sales, gross profit, operating expenses, operating loss, other expense, and net loss which have been annualized (increased by 25%) from the corresponding line items in the statement of operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2015.

The table's right-hand column adds in the estimated $70,000 in additional revenues. Because the revenues allegedly owed were royalties, let's assume that the $70,000 in revenues were burdened by a cost factor of only 2.5% instead of the 25% historical cost of sales. Here is what the 2015 year would have looked like using the assumptions discussed above for annualized 2015 operating results and pro forma 2015 operating results:

2015 Summary Statements of Loss - Annualized & Pro Forma

Annualized 2015 Pro Forma 2015 Revenues $ 43,500 $ 113,500 Total revenues 43,500 113,500 Costs of sales 11,019 12,769 Gross profit (loss) 32,481 100,731 Total operating expenses 11,533,567 11,533,567 Operating loss (11,501,086) (11,432,836) Total other income (expense) (140,966) (140,966) Net loss $ (11,642,052) $ (11,573,802)

Now I can't speak for everyone, but the difference in operating loss and net loss in the two columns looks pretty immaterial to me. The difference in the operating loss and in the net loss in both columns is $68,250, or approximately 0.6% for each number. That's not 6%, its 0.6% - less than 1%. If 0.6% is material, we have a lot of companies with disclosure issues, wouldn't you agree?

I need to play the devil's advocate for a moment to be sure I cover all issues. The argument for materiality would go something like this: the differences in the revenues and gross profit line items are material and for that reason Ubiquity was unable to make these filings. Well, if investors would have changed or had their judgment influenced about Ubiquity by the inclusion of the royalties in my example, then their attention to detail must be commended.

While the quantitative changes in the revenues and gross profit are material from a numeric perspective, the context (surrounding circumstances) and qualitative factors would argue in favor of immateriality. This is particularly the case because we already know - as Ubiquity knows - that the license was terminated by Ubiquity and had no continuing impact on revenues from and after the date of termination. And an extra bit of royalties has an immaterial effect on operating results for whatever time the license was in effect, as you can see in the table.

In that regard, here is an important question: if Ubiquity was able to file three reviewed quarterly reports covering the first three quarters of 2015 - and presumably those filings were made in spite of the absence of sales and royalty information - had Ubiquity already concluded the 2015 amounts were immaterial? And if the royalties were material during the first nine months of 2015, how could that have been the case since total revenues in the nine months ended September 30, 2015 were only $37,800, a 44.5% decrease in revenues from the same period of 2014? And if Ubiquity did terminate the license with Sprocket HK (an SCM affiliate) as a result of the dispute, then how much could 2016 royalties have been in any case?

You'll notice that Ubiquity carefully said that the non-reporting "prevented our auditors from completing their financial audits in 2015 and through most of 2016..." [Emphasis added] As we are now nearing the end of May 2017, shouldn't the audits have been completed some time ago, as Ubiquity in effect admitted the information allegedly needed was received by it sometime in late 2016? This is a great example of Ubiquity making statements that are open to interpretation and which provide only a partial explanation of an issue.

What is Reality?

Reality is sometimes described as being a person's perspective on an issue. My perspective is that Ubiquity cited the "sales and royalty" issues in an attempt to justify its failure to file the 2015 10-K and 2016 10-K and lay the blame on someone else. Ubiquity undoubtedly has a different perspective, but the obligation to make timely SEC filings is theirs. If the royalties were material (which I'm not conceding given the revenues reported in the first nine months of 2015), then the audits and reviews should have been completed and filed by not later than the first quarter of 2017.

The proof will be in the pudding, of course. If Ubiquity ever makes these filings (which I doubt), investors should carefully examine reported revenues for each period. If there are material royalty revenues in the fourth quarter of 2015 or 2016, I'd offer to eat my tophat in Times Square if I owned one.

Has Ubiquity Lost its Studio?

I was recently informed that Ubiquity's landlord has retaken possession of Ubiquity's offices in Irvine and that, as a result, Ubiquity no longer has access to the studio, editing suites, movie theatre, and expansion space in those offices. I have not been able to confirm this information, but if it is true then Ubiquity may not have much left to spin-off to Ubiquity Studios. If I were a Ubiquity shareholder, I'd sure want to know how much in the pre-depreciated property and equipment of over $2 million at December 31, 2014 (source: Amendment No. 2 to the 2014 10-K, Note 4) was taken by the landlord, assuming this is what happened.

I invite further input on this issue if you have direct knowledge of these events, including input from Ubiquity. If you are in Irvine, please stop by Ubiquity's offices and take a picture of any documents posted on the door or windows and send me a copy. That can help in confirming this information.

I was also informed that Christopher Carmichael and Ubiquity are now working out of WeWork offices in Irvine, although I have not been able to confirm this information.

Is Virtual Reality Ubiquity's Future?

In a press release from April 7 of last year (available here), Ubiquity highlighted Christopher Carmichael's article of March 28, 2016 on CEOWorld.biz and in Ceoworld Magazine. The article highlighted the use of Virtual Reality (NYSE:VR) in corporate marketing and branding programs.

Ubiquity's press release stated, "Ubiquity Corporation has developed a series of patents in the area of immersive advertising and virtual reality. The Ubiquity studio is currently producing VR experiences on a variety of topics." The biographical information at the end of the article repeated a variant of this information:

"...Carmichael's company Ubiquity Corporation has developed a series of patents in the area of immersive advertising and virtual reality. The Ubiquity studio is currently producing VR experiences on a variety of topics."

So if Ubiquity has lost access to its studio, it is no longer able to produce these VR experiences. If it has access, my question is who at Ubiquity has the necessary background to produce these experiences? I don't recall seeing biographies of Ubiquity officers with VR backgrounds, although if Ubiquity had operating funds, it could no doubt hire that expertise. But if North has seized the funds in Ubiquity's bank accounts, then I suppose we're back to waiting on the Restructuring Plan, right? Right.

Minor quibble: there is no "Ubiquity Corporation" and Ubiquity, Inc. is not "Carmichael's company." The public company is Ubiquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries are Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation, SME and Ubiquity Studios, Inc. I know, this is immaterial too, but another instance of misleading information having gone out to the public.

Conclusion

In my view, the Plan is wishful thinking that has negligible chances of being completed. Ubiquity is highly unlikely, in my view, to file all its delinquent SEC filings and the "delay game" will ultimately result in revocation of registration. The diversionary tactic of blaming others should be seen for what it is: an incomplete and unsupported effort to shift blame that flies in the face of what facts are known. Ubiquity could have cured its delinquent filings in early 2017 - when it in effect admitted it had whatever information was required - but did not do so.

What is sad about this situation is the enormous losses being visited on Ubiquity shareholders and noteholders. They are the victims in this drama, and just as Mitsakos is soon to have his day in court, so too should all other Ubiquity officers and directors. If you buy into the saying "you reap what you sow," it is time for the harvest from Ubiquity's misdeeds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.