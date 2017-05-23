Sears: A Terrible Risk

Comebacks are awesome. They're the quintessential American tale. Sears Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLD) is not one of them. The stock is in a space where even the healthy players are taking hits. The progressive revenue declines, weaker gross margins, and mounting losses are creating a debt situation that cannot be overcome. Trying to play a turnaround here is a recipe for losses in the portfolio.

Business isn't improving

Year after year, sales get worse. The fourth quarter did nothing to albeit concerns. Revenues of $6.05 billion were more than 17% less than the year prior. That might have been okay if cost cutting measures from store closures outpaced the declines. That is not the case. Gross income declined 12.6% to $1.31 billion. These kinds of margins don't come close to covering expenses; and the company reported a net income loss of $607 million. That's a 4.6% increase in losses year over year.

For the full year, $1.3 billion of revenue declines were credited to Kmart/Sears store closures. Comparable store sales declines contributed to a $1.4 billion decline from the year before. Kmart stores had sales declines of 5.3% while Sears store sales fell 9.3%. Fallout in home appliance, apparel and consumer electronics were the main culprits.

The debt is too much

Shedding assets in restructuring is supposed to lead to reduced costs and a lessening of losses. For Sears, it just seems to be decreasing total equity. Sears has been going through store closures like candy as they attempt to cut out failing locations. At the beginning of the year they were targeting 150 more for closure, now the number appears to be more like 180. The collective closures haven't seemed to make any difference as net income continues to fail. By the time they remove all their toxic assets, will the company actually be large enough to cover the payments on the $3.81 billion of long term debt?

Management has mixed motives

Sears CEO Eddie Lampert has a pretty personal stake in Sears as his investment company ESL Investments owns almost half of the company. This could explain more than a little about why the company hasn't found chapter eleven yet. Things were better in the early 2000's when Lampert got involved with Sears; but since then things have only gone downhill. It seems to me that Lampert either didn't see the shift in trends before taking control of Sears, or simply isn't good at retail. At this point, he just doesn't want to lose his investment.

He has taken criticism from many for seeking out max profits without doing due diligence in terms of updating stores and keeping the customers coming. I've been in a Sears recently. They are pretty rough. The poor management is obvious when you look at the fallout. Sales were over $50 billion ten years ago. Now they're hovering over $20 billion.

At this point, it actually seems that Lampert may benefit more from slowly selling everything off. Store locations have been spun off to Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage is run and partly owned by Lampert. It is essentially taking the useful properties from Sears and leasing them out to other businesses. While this may benefit Lampert and Seritage investors, it certainly creates a conflict of interest in terms of trying to keep Sears alive. The more locations that Seritage takes over, the less sales potential Sears really has. This is especially true if they keep taking prime properties since they're more easily leased to those willing to pay.

Too much to handle

The cash position is tedious at best with $286 million in cash. If the company keeps losing $607 million a quarter, there's no doubt that Sears will need more borrowing to keep going. That in turn will just drive up the debt, and drive down the stock price. My prediction is that Lambert won't give up until the company can't service the debt payments. They've already sold off Craftsman and burned through most of the money they made from selling off control of locations to Seritage.

At this point, I think Lampert will simply try to "maneuver" the liquidation in a way that best benefits Seritage as a real estate holder. His hedge fund owns 40% of Seritage, and will probably be his best chance at saving face. In other words, the CEO of Sears doesn't seem as interested in Sears at this point as he is in its properties. The stock is a terrible investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.