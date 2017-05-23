New York Community Bank: How To Get Out Of The Lion's Den

New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB) is boxed into a $50 billion corner, courtesy of Dodd-Frank. Once the bank reaches $50 billion in assets, regulatory burdens skyrocket and costs escalate. NYCB has been trying to figure out a path forward for a very long time. The bank first mentioned the dilemma in a 2012 conference call:

You know I think that we are contemplating that in combination we would be $60 billion or better in order to basically accommodate the burdens of being bigger than $50 billion.

CFO Thomas Cangemi graphically referred to the $50 billion + SIFI designation as the "lion's den" in NYCB's 2013 conference call. We will have to admit this is a difficult problem. Dodd-Frank imposes heavy and expensive regulatory burdens on banks surpassing $50 billion in assets. This is indeed a "lion's den." To understand how destructive the SIFI designation is, look at what NYCB has done. The bank avoided organic growth for 5 years in order to keep its balance sheet under $50 billion while on a quixotic pursuit of a large acquisition. Unfortunately, NYCB's approach has not worked.

While other banks took market share, NYCB purposely stalled its organic growth. To keep under the $50 billion threshold, NYCB sold participations rather than keep high quality loans. The bank's try at M&A bombed out: The Federal Reserve dragged out its acquisition of Astoria Financial (NYSE:AF) until both sides finally gave up. Now that its share price has fallen, it is hard to see how NYCB can make an acquisition work.

We wonder if there are any other companies that have actively avoided organic growth for 5 years?

The result of years of dithering: Underperformance.

We believe there are better ways to avoid the lion's den.

We suggest a major overhaul:

1. NYCB is a holding company owning two bank subsidiaries, NYCB commercial bank and NYCB community bank. I propose spinning off the commercial bank along with any necessary assets to make the separated company successful. This would allow NYCB to again grow organically without worrying about exceeding the $50 billion mark.

2. NYCB should cease being a holding company. We see no value to the holding company structure. As a holding company, NYCB must answer to the Federal Reserve, something we find burdensome and redundant. NYCB Community Bank already answers to the FDIC and New York State Banking Commission. We see no need for multiple regulators imposed by remaining a holding company. Similarly-sized Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are not holding companies and not under the purview of the Federal Reserve. We encourage NYCB holding company to merge into its NYCB community bank division - it's a simpler, less costly, less burdensome structure. It has worked elsewhere; it can work here.

3. NYCB holds $2.4 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet, courtesy of old acquisitions made over than a decade ago. We suspect these intangibles no longer have any real value and believe they should be written off, giving the bank more breathing room to stay under the $50 billion asset mark.

4. Throughout much of management's long tenure, the bank has funded itself via expensive bank borrowings. Currently, borrowed funds at a 1.68% rate represent a costly third of its interest-bearing liabilities. Liability costs greatly exceed those of other banks. As a result, net interest margin is a humble 2.71% - below the market average 3.16. We believe NYCB should grow its deposit base by offering above-market deposits rather than relying on high cost borrowings.

5. Above all, we believe an activist shareholder would prove beneficial to NYCB. Management provided strong and insightful leadership in the 1990's. During the last decade, that leadership has stumbled. New leaders are needed for the bank to regain shareholder confidence. It is a time for a new direction.

