These High Profile Investors Just Bought Qualcomm And You Should Too

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been under pressure since late 2016 after both the US Federal Trade Commission and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sued the company over their alleged unfair patent licensing practices. This is extremely troubling news for Qualcomm since 87% of its profit is derived from licensing fees, so it is no surprise that news of the lawsuits sent Qualcomm down almost 20% from its peak. This major pullback has attracted three high profile investors who recently started positions in the beaten down technology giant.

Investors who manage over $100 million are required to file quarterly reports with the SEC called 13Fs. These forms show which stocks the investors buy, sell, and hold from one quarter to the next. In their most recent 13F filings, Dan Loeb, Julian Robertson, and Seth Klarman all disclosed new positions in Qualcomm.

Loeb runs the $10 billion hedge fund Third Point and invested about $200 million, or 2% of the company's portfolio, in Qualcomm. He is a well-known activist investor who regularly attempts to point out the failures of a company's current management team. While his tactics are often aggressive, his 18.2% average annual returns have been far superior to the 9.8% average return of the S&P over the same time period.

Robertson, or "The Wizard of Wall Street" is a legend who achieved average annuals returns of more than 30% from 1980 to 1998. While his hedge fund Tiger Management no longer manages client money, he still manages over $500 million. In his most recent filing, Robertson disclosed a 1.9% position in Qualcomm.

Finally, there's Seth Klarman, the author of the $700 book Margin of Safety. Klarman runs the $8.4 billion hedge fund Baupost Group and is a legendary value investor who has generated nearly 20% annual returns since 1983. In its last quarter, Baupost invested $300 million, or 3.6%, in Qualcomm.

The investor list is certainly impressive and I would not bet against any of them. Qualcomm is a $85 billion company and is the leading maker of semiconductor chips for smartphones. The company also owns the rights to the technology that cellphones use to deliver data, which means Qualcomm collects a royalty on every cellphone and tower around the world that uses 3G and 4G technology. Both of these businesses are healthy as the company sold $16 billion worth of chips and collected $8 billion in royalties in 2016.

While its sales are definitely impressive, the most attractive thing about Qualcomm is its 28% profit margin. To put this incredible number into perspective, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) all had profit margins under 22% in 2016.

JP Morgan recently upgraded Qualcomm to overweight and assigned the stock a $68 price target. The bank cited improved valuation from its huge decline and future benefits from its deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). The $38 billion deal will help lead Qualcomm into the automotive, Internet of Things, and digital networking spaces and is expected to increase the company's chip business by 40%. Canaccord Genuity anticipates the increase in earnings from the NXP acquisition will outweigh any potential losses in royalty payments.

Finally, as mentioned in the JP Morgan upgrade report, Qualcomm looks extremely cheap right now. The company is currently trading at a 14.57 Forward P/E and a 10.9 EV/EBITDA. These numbers are below the S&P 500's 17.3 Forward P/E and 11.1 EV/EBITDA. It is rare you have a chance to buy a market dominator at a below market valuation. You can afford to get in early here because even if we have not seen the last of the troubles with Apple, Qualcomm's 4% dividend should help cover any further potential losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCOM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.