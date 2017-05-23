Best Currency Positions For June 2017

This is an update of my article from last month. See also the first article in this sequence. In that article I value currencies based on changes in purchasing power relative to changes in purchasing power of other currencies. There I also explain this concept further. In short: suppose the 5-year difference in inflation between 2 currencies is not compensated by 5-year decrease in the value of the currency with the most inflation. Then a long position in that inflationary currency and a short position in the other currency is a statistically favorable bet.

Changes in 5-year inflation and currency exchange rates result in a new ranking of the currencies discussed in my previous article. This month I added 3 currencies: the Israeli shekel, the Russian ruble, and the Czech kurona. See the table below.

Rank (change) Currency Price (per USD) Apr 26, 2017 Last month’s result Price (per USD) May 22, 2017 Current Result 1 HKD ↓ 7.781 -0.091 7.785 -0.090 2 ILS N/A N/A 3.582 -0.022 3 KRW ↑ 1134 0.009 1117 -0.017 4 USD 1 0 1 0 5 CHF ↑ 0.9959 0.137 0.9708 0.108 6 SGD ↑ 1.398 0.129 1.386 0.123 7 NZD ↑ 1.454 0.172 1.433 0.160 8 EUR ↑ 0.9201 0.213 0.8898 0.169 9 DKK ↑ 6.845 0.220 6.623 0.174 10 PLN ↑ 3.891 0.227 3.732 0.184 11 GBP ↑ 0.7791 0.219 0.7686 0.205 12 CZK N/A N/A 23.57 0.216 13 HUF ↑ 287.6 0.279 274.4 0.235 14 MXN ↑ 19.14 0.306 18.63 0.266 15 SEK ↑ 8.790 0.338 8.711 0.322 16 AUD ↑ 1.340 0.344 1.338 0.339 17 CAD ↑ 1.359 0.348 1.350 0.340 18 ZAR ↑ 13.29 0.396 13.19 0.370 19 NOK ↑ 8.594 0.452 8.343 0.377 20 RUB N/A N/A 56.74 0.413 21 JPY ↑ 111.5 0.442 111.29 0.434

The higher the rank number, the more undervalued a currency is against the USD, at least on a statistical basis. For example the Swiss franc with ticker CHF at 5 is almost fairly valued compared to the USD. The Japanese yen with ticker JPY at 21 is the most undervalued currency, on a statistical basis. A negative value (e.g. the Hong Kong dollar or HKD at 1) in the column “Result” means the currency is overvalued compared to the USD.

Another statistical favorable trade is being long in the currencies with high interest rates and short in currencies with low interest rates. This is also called the carry trade. Investors with a carry trade position make money from the extra interest they get. Their risk is in the exchange rates. In practice however such a position is profitable on a statistical basis based on the exchange rates alone. So it is more likely the currency with the low interest rate goes down instead of going up against the currency with the high interest rates.

I have also made a list ranking currencies on interest rate difference with the USD. Again the higher the rank number the more undervalued (or less overvalued) a currency is, based on the difference in interest rate with the USD. A negative difference means the currency is more likely to be overvalued and a positive difference means a currency is more likely to be undervalued against the greenback. I took the interest rates from a different source than last month. This month, I use the interbank rates from Interactive Brokers (25 April 2017):

Rank (change) Currency Δ % 1 CHF -1.896 2 SEK -1.671 3 CZK -1.653 4 DKK -1.631 5 EUR -1.547 6 JPY -1.115 7 ILS -1.084 8 HKD -0.902 9 HUF -0.842 10 GBP -0.835 11 NOK -0.493 12 CAD -0.451 13 SGD -0.211 14 USD 0 15 KRW 0.340 16 PLN 0.594 17 NZD 0.896 18 AUD 0.914 19 MXN 6.498 20 ZAR 7.371 21 RUB 8.187

If we combine these strategies by adding the ranks of each strategy we get the following list:

Rank (change) Currency Rank RPPP + Rank Δ % 1 CHF 6 2 HKD 9 3 ILS 9 4 EUR 13 5 DKK 13 6 CZK 15 7 SEK 17 8 KRW 18 9 USD 18 10 SGD 19 11 GBP 21 12 HUF 22 13 NZD 24 14 PLN 26 15 JPY 27 16 CAD 29 17 NOK 30 18 MXN 33 19 AUD 34 20 ZAR 38 21 RUB 41

Carry trades that are also good based on relative purchasing power parity

The carry trades I suggested last month are still good trades. A good carry trade would be to short the CHF and go long the ZAR. The more courageous investors could try going long the Russian ruble instead of the South African rand. Especially if oil goes up this would be an even better trade.

You can also short the CHF against the AUD as discussed in last month’s article. Instead shorting the Swiss franc shorting the Israeli shekel could be more attractive. That would also be a bet on a higher oil price and more turbulence in the Middle East.

As I suggested in a previous article of course the HKD could be shorted as well instead of the CHF. Then the bet is on a fall in the USD or on de-pegging from the USD followed by depreciation of the HKD. Be aware that de-pegging does not necessarily imply depreciation of the HKD.

Discussion

The dollar has weakened, not only against the European currencies but against all other currencies except for the pegged HKD. The dollar suffered from negative news around president Trump. People think Trump’s policies (infrastructure spending, and the tax overhaul) will increase inflation as well.

As expected Macron won the election in France. Support for anti-EU and anti-Euro parties seems to have decreased. With the euro the big question is still when will the ECB end its bond purchases? Marc Chandler provides some background, see also the first comment on that article. This comment is confirms with what I wrote last month. South European countries should show solid economic growth first. This is probably far away because of insufficient structural reforms there and because the current up going economic cycle probably will not last much longer.

Last month I discussed the Australian dollar and the Japanese yen as undervalued currencies based on changes in purchasing power. Yet these are the most shorted currencies. The same article also mentions traders increased short positions in the Canadian dollar, another undervalued currency. I am their counterparty for their AUD and CAD shorts.

When Trump was elected I was their counterparty when they shorted the Mexican peso. Since the peso got less undervalued in terms of changes in purchasing power I exited this position, with a nice gain. The list shows the Russian ruble as the most undervalued currency based on changes in purchasing power. Indeed 5-year inflation was almost 50% in Russia but in the same time the ruble went down more. I do not know whether this is the right time for going long in the ruble. However keep this currency in mind if it suddenly goes down, just as it did in December 2015 and January 2016. Like with the peso when Trump got elected these are the greatest opportunities for going long in undervalued currencies.

The Bank of Japan is likely to continue its asset purchases as the governor of the Bank of Japan confirmed. The bank may even increase its asset purchases. He also is confident the Bank of Japan can smoothly cut back stimulus. I don’t doubt that. But in case the interest rate goes up the Japanese government will have a problem paying interest on its bonds. In that case I do not think the Bank of Japan is immune for pressure from the Japanese government.

One of the currencies that hardly went up in terms of the USD is the Australian dollar. Has the bottom arrived? See here. Last month I wrote 5-year inflation needs to go up 1.5% for the AUD going only one spot up in the first table. After release of the first quarter inflation data it turns out 5-year inflation went up only 0.4% to 10.6%. This decreased the undervaluation of the AUD but only slightly.

The Canadian dollar and especially the Norwegian krone went up more than the AUD pushed by higher oil prices. The Norwegian krone saw an uptick in 5-year inflation. 5-year inflation stayed the same for the Canadian dollar. Based on the oil market someone called the bottom for the CAD. See this article for a more bearish view on the CAD.

Another undervalued currency that did not go up much is the South African rand. Last month I compared South Africa with Brazil a few years ago. Traders now do the same. They are surprised the rand did not suffer a sustained fall when Zuma sacked his finance minister. That could indicate a bottom.

Also for the Swiss franc little changed compared to last month. The SNB still repeated its currency is overvalued and I agree.

Another overvalued currency is the Israeli shekel. The Israeli central bank does not like these high exchange rates. It is speaking of a “speculative wave”, one fueled by a strong economy. Other investors call the shekel an “interesting opportunity”. I warn them it is better to bet based on changes in purchasing power.

