Akebia Therapeutics Breaking Out?

Akebia is currently engaged in two phase 3 studies for vadadustat, which the company believes will change the standard of care for patients with anemia associated with chronic kidney disease.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is a company focused on exploring the promise of hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) on red blood cell production for anemia. Its candidate AKB-6548 (vadadustat) is being investigated for its ability to inhibit HIF prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) and gradually raise red blood cell levels (RBCs) via daily dosing, the same mechanism that low oxygen environments such as high altitude induces RBC production. HIF inhibition is also being tested to elevate iron retention and to help treat those with chronic kidney disease. The company estimates annual sales of the vadadustat in the area of $3.5 billion per year. With a market cap of only around $540 million and strong partnerships moving forward, Strong Bio should have perked up some investor's eyebrows.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, about 26 million Americans have chronic kidney disease. The disease can make people sick because metabolic wastes are not removed from the blood. The two key causes of the disease are diabetes and high blood pressure. According to the American Association of Kidney Patients, Chronic kidney disease treatment directly depends upon the levels of red blood cell stimulating factors. The disease can lead to mortality, especially in stage five children. The most common cause of death associated with CKD is cardiovascular failure. HIF oxygen sensing pathways and mechanism are currently being investigated in science and in the clinic due to a central role in iron metabolism and erythropoisis. Treatment options for those with CKD that leads to anemia are limited.

AKBA has published phase 2a results for vadadustat as an oral HIF-PH inhibitor in these patients showing increased total iron-binding capacity and improved biomarkers of iron mobilization (decreased ferritin and hepcidin levels). Phase 3 studies for vadadustat were cleared by FDA for takeoff in 2015 and the first set of trials initiated in early January 2016 for non-dialysis patients and a second set of trials August 2016 for dialysis patients with anemia related to CKD.

AKBA has inked some impressive deals. The combined potential value of Mitsubishi Tenabe and Otsuka deals is in excess of $2.2 billion, including a mid-single- to double-digit royalty. The extended agreement with Otsuka for vadadustat profit sharing in Europe, China, and other territories provides for capital and milestone payments of $865 million, including $208 million upfront and up to $657 million in milestones. Revenues from the agreement (milestones) are expected to begin in the second half of 2017. AKBA and Vifor Pharmaceutical has reached an agreement to market the drug in the U.S. upon FDA approval. Under the profit sharing agreement Vifor (VIFN.VX) invested $50 million in the company at $14 per share, will make an upfront payment of $20 million, and strengthen their CKD position. Vifor will distribute vadadustat to the largest kidney dialysis provider in the U.S., Fresenius Medical Care North America, to meet their dialysis needs for treatment of CKD-induced anemia.

As if these partnerships were not impressive enough for a $540 million market cap company, AKBA has reached an agreement with Johnson and Johnson Innovation (NYSE:JNJ) to file an IND for HIF compound AKB-5169. This candidate is expected to play a role in inflammatory bowel disease. Preclinical studies show that AKB-5169 offers a novel mechanism to treat inflammation and promote mucosal healing at the disease site. This could bode well for the subset of adverse events and side effects as treatment options for physicians. AKBA will pay Janssen one million in cash for access to the library of HIF targeting compounds, and profit sharing agreement can be purchased from AKBA for $5 million (warrants of common stock) for up to five years.

Cash runway looks more than adequate with $600 million in cash and future funding from partners Mitsubishi Tanabe and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. Cash burn for AKBA is about $66 million per quarter while two phase 3 studies are ongoing. According to the company's first quarter report, the phase 3 studies, PRO2TECT and INNO2VATE, have been reviewed by the independent data monitoring committee and the studies are to continue without modification. The company appears set to have funding through 2019, and has certainly planned for success.

Strong Bio regards this as a nice investment opportunity based upon its novel mechanism of action and its impressive partnerships. Lets face it, the Japanese companies do their research and have proven to be quite savvy in biotechnology. In addition, and in this case the deals appear to be fair.

Risks for AKBA include FDA approval delays and regulatory delays associated with all new drug applications. In addition, unlawful data disclosure has been a sore point with this company in the past. Information around a data leak from an employee of Akebia perhaps creates some controversy for the growing company. This situation dating back to 2013 and 2014 is unfortunate, and may have resulted in some employees using that information to make money on the stock in an unlawful way. As it turns out, the data was indeed positive, which is exciting for these patients. Additional risks include the fact that even two phase 3 studies can fail even though phase 2 studies are sometimes convincing. Still, with a pipeline of good candidates and partners, Strong Bio likes the reward-to-risk ratio on this company.

